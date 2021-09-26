Gourmet South Australia food fair brims with the best bounty Down Under

Australian produce is often hailed as the best in the world. Be it fresh fruits and vegetables or meat, seafood and groceries, Australia exports enough food for 61.5 million people according to Australian Farm Institute.

If you’ve been missing the flavours Down Under, the ongoing Gourmet South Australia at Isetan KLCC and Lot 10 (from September 23 to October 5), as well as Aeon One Utama, Bukit Tinggi and Queensbay Mall (from September 23 to October 6) will cure your cravings for the best of South Australia bounty.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the food fair, His Excellency the Australian High Commissioner, Dr Justin Lee said: “I’m beyond excited to be able to officially launch Gourmet South Australia in Malaysia in partnership with Isetan and Aeon, and even more excited for Malaysians to be able to sample the gourmet treats produced by our great state.”

Visitors will be able to experience a wide selection of South Australian brands, which have previously not been available in Malaysia. Fresh-pressed fruit and vegetable juice under the label Besa Juice, preserved 100% Australian fruit from Peel & Tonic, handmade pasta sauces from Lucia’s Fine Foods, divine raw honeys from Buzz Honey, and Dinko Tuna’s sustainably farmed tuna, are some of the delectable fare which await consumers at Isetan outlets.

Over at Aeon, expect to see new brands such as hand-made dairy-free ice cream from Gelista, Healthy Garden’s quality range of oats, premium tomatoes and mini cucumbers by P’Petual, leafy greens with robust flavour from Rainbow Fresh, prime Australian manuka and natural honey from Novafarms, and farm-fresh almond products from Casarosa Almonds.

Aeon will also bring back existing favourites of Nature’s Delight range of corn chips, Zerella Fresh’s healthy potato-based products, and Healthy Heart’s popular nutritious alternatives to everyday food items. Over 70 products will be available for sale at this fair for only two weeks. The shop from home option is also available, have your favourite grub delivered to your doorsteps by placing your order here.

For more information, visit the Gourmet South Australia MY Facebook page.

(Photos: Gourmet South Australia MY)