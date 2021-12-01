From traditional treats to a local twist, here are some fabulous Christmas hampers for every foodie in 2021.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without delivering a heartwarming yet delectable hamper filled with gifts and food. Wicker basket or not, it’s an ideal gift for your friends and family. Before choosing a hamper, consider what they enjoy and how it will benefit them. There are various choices to choose from breakfast to desserts and afternoon tea selections.



With our curated guide, we round up the best Christmas hampers to make someone’s day. Whether you prefer something traditional or with a unique twist, here are some ideas for what to purchase this year.





Check out the best Christmas hampers of 2021:

The Westin Kuala Lumpur

For a contemporary take on a Christmas hamper, check out The Westin Kuala Lumpur’s humble care package. Each hamper contains everything you need for your loved ones. You can find a great mixture of festive treats, including Christmas Pralines, Chocolate Santa with a Gift and Teddy, Gingerbread couple, Chocolate Decorated Christmas Tree, Christmas Cookies, Grape Sparkling Juice and a mince pie.

Christmas hamper, RM360 nett with free delivery of up to 15 KM.

For more information, contact 03-2773-8495 or WhatsApp 017-281-9231. You can email [email protected] too.

Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown

Check out Four Points by Sheraton’s Lady Yi’s Peranakan Affair for a twist on the traditional Christmas hamper. You will find delicious local delights consisting of Pandan Gula Melaka Sablé Breton, Rose and Coconut Mendiants with Nuts and Fruits, Spiced Ginger Cake, artisanal Apple Cranberry and Cinnamon Jam, Gingerbread Cookies and a canister of Lady Yi’s Signature 11 Treasures Tea. The hotel also introduces their gingerbread friends, Ah Boon and Ah Lian.

Peranakan Affair Christmas Hamper at RM188

For enquiries, contact/WhatsApp 012-507-3321 or email [email protected]

St. Regis Kuala Lumpur

St Regis KL introduces its limited-edition festive trunks for your loved ones this Christmas — classic, luxury, legacy and premier. Each trunk is curated with homemade items sourced from purveyors of fine foods. The selections include a Chocolate Christmas tree, Almond Turron, Christmas Wish Chocolate Bar, Traditional Linzer Cookies, Homemade Festive Spreads, Snowy Christmas Stollen, Foie Gras and Italian Truffle Parfait Jar and more. You can even add a bottle of champagne into the mix too.

Classic Trunk, RM800+

Premier Trunk, RM1,200+

Luxury Trunk, RM2,000+

Legacy Trunk, RM4,000+

For more information, contact +6012-280-1303 or email [email protected]

W Kuala Lumpur

Reel in the festivities with a delectable afternoon tea set. In collaboration with Chocolate Concierge and Martell, W KL offers their W2GO Festivi-tea with sweet and savoury bites. If your partner loves hosting wine nights, order the Cheese, Cold Cut & Wine platter set. This set includes a bottle of Malbec Terrazas or Chardonnay Wine, Salted Nuts, Dried Fruits, and beyond. Head over to wkualalumpur.oddle.me to pre-order.

W2GO Festivi-tea, RM168+

Cheese, Cold Cut & Wine platter set, RM488+

(written by staff writer)

Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur

Little Elf

Cookies Hamper

Trust Four Seasons KL to deliver the best celebratory delights. On our wishlist is the Little Elf hamper filled with Pandoro Panettone, Assorted Christmas Cookies, Crunchy Amaretti, Beerenberg Fruit Chutney, Lotus Biscoff Spread, Chocolate Mendiants with Dried Fruits and Nuts, Gingerbread Spiced Nuts, Marzipan Stollen, Christmas Pudding, Yun House Tea Box and Apple Cider. Check out the assortment of baked goods, from Basler Leckerli to Brunsli and Mailander cookies. Make your order here.

Little Elf, RM588

Cookies hamper, RM32

