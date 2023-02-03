Valentine’s Day 2023: Restaurants with romantic ambiance and amazing cuisine

Go the extra mile on Valentine’s Day 2023 by pampering your lover with an exquisite dinner at these top restaurants in KL.

Love is (almost) in the air, and it’s never too late to start planning the perfect night (or week) for your lover. Valentine’s Day may fall on a Tuesday this year, but that will not stop you from planning the ideal day for you and your loved one.

Thankfully, the city isn’t short of the most enchanting dining locations, whether it’s a humble candlelight dinner or an impressive buffet spread filled with mouthwatering feasts. Here, we round up the best spots for you to make a note of for an unforgettable night brimming with delicious bites and drinks.

Get ready to swoon, and bookmark our Valentine’s Day 2023 guide in KL for more updates. If you have yet to secure a bouquet for your darling, see here for our guide for the best florists in KL and PJ to shop from.

Where to wine and dine in KL on Valentine’s Day 2023:

Marini’s on 57







Nothing beats the view of the KL skyline at Marini’s on 57. Take in the picturesque view with your loved one and enjoy a delectable Valentine’s Day menu at the restaurant. For RM1799+ per couple, enjoy a symphony of delights ranging from fresh oysters, house-made cappelletti with truffle cheese, and more. Choose between a lamb rack, wagyu tenderloin, and seared turbot for your main, and the dining experience wraps up with stunning citrus and berry desserts.

The Valentine’s Set Dinner Menu is available on 14 February 2023. Make a reservation here.

Address: Level 57, Menara 3 Petronas, Persiaran KLCC, 50088 Kuala Lumpur

Marble 8









Feeling particularly carnvorous? Then make your way to Marble 8, a steakhouse that boasts one of KL’s best steak. Situated just one floor below Marini’s on 57, Marble 8 has a shorter dining time, with mini burgers, hokkaido scallops, and lobster ravioli on the Valentine’s Day menu. For RM1,499+ per couple, choose between a bone-in tenderloin or an atlantic turbot for the main course. End the evening on a high note by sharing a chocolate and raspberry mousse.

Address: Level 56, Menara 3 Petronas, Persiaran KLCC, 50088 Kuala Lumpur

The Valentine’s Set Dinner Menu is available on 14 February 2023. Make a reservation here.

Natalina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalina (@natalinaitalian)

Show your appreciation for your better half or a loved one with a specially curated Valentine’s menu of exceptional Italian cuisine at Natalina. For RM328+ per person (including a complimentary welcome drink!), let the chef enthral you and your partner with fresh Gallagher oysters, delicious beef tartare, and more. If the two of you have a proclivity for rich, dark chocolate, the dessert is going to be something that’s going to be absolutely worth your while.

Address: Avenue K, Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Make a reservation here.

Kikubari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kikubari KL (@kikubari.kl)

Experience a gastronomic journey like no other, guided by Chef Sean Thu and his team. Indulge in a night of fine dining, complete with an option of bottomless Sake. With an array of seafood delights ranging from octopus, lobster roll, and mud crabs, your Valentine’s Day is about to be one for the books if you have a particular affinity for seafood. For the final main dish, you have a choice between a 10-day dry-aged duck breast or a braised angus short rib.

Address: Damansara City Mall, Pusat Bandar Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur

Make a reservation here.

Nero Nero

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nero Nero (@neronero.kl)

This year, Nero Nero’s Valentine’s Day menu will take your taste buds on a romantic journey of flavours. For RM250+ per person, enjoy tartare di manzo, tortellini ricotta e limone, and more at the restaurant. For the main course, choose between imported Italian grilled octopus leg and wagyu striploin MB9 served with truffle mashed potatoes. This all ends in a stunning crescendo with picolla pasticeria and a Valentin’s special prosecco panna cotta.

Address: Damansara City Mall, Pusat Bandar Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur

Make a reservation here.

Bocado

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOCADO (@bocadokl)

Treat your better half to a romantic evening at Bocado for Valentine’s Day 2023. Fans of Spanish fare will find the Valentine’s Day 2023 menu to be just what they need to wrap the day on a high note. Between the tartare de wagyu and the paella de marisco, for RM278+ per person, you’re going to be enthralled with the delicacy offered at Bocado KL.

Address: Bangunan ECM Libra, Jalan Damansara Endah, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur

Make a reservation here.

Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel

Image credit: Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel

Kicking off our Valentine’s Day 2023 dining guide in KL is none other than Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel. Profess your love over a delicious feast at Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel. At Sala Bar, take in the breathtaking views of the PJ skyline with an evening of romance. On the menu, you can find an exquisite five-course dinner with dishes like sous vide chicken involtini, pumpkin soup with pickled mushrooms, braised premium Angus beef cheeks served with porcini risotto and more. End the night with a toothsome treat of Mara des Bois strawberries, fromage blanc and greek yoghurt.

An Evening of Romance at Sala Bar is available on 14 February 2023, from 6.30 PM – 10.30 PM.

For a memorable Japanese dining experience, indulge in the six-course omakase menu at Miyabi. Curated by Chef Tetsuya Yanagida, diners can enjoy an array of mouth-watering dishes such as unagi & foie gras tempura, wagyu beef teppanyaki, kani ankake chawanmushi and a selection of toro, kanpachi and Mizudako sashimi. Of course, you can only end the romantic soiree with desserts, and trust Miyabi to sort you out with its strawberry ice cream and Japanese musk melon.

An Omakase of Love is available for dine-in on 14 February from 6.30 PM to 10.30 PM.

If you want to switch it up for Valentine’s Day, make a reservation at Feast. Offering an array of international and local eats, you can explore a dazzling selection of signature savouries and desserts. This includes appetising meals like braised lamb osso bucco (an Italian dish of braised meats), baked mornay mussels, hot and sour oxtail soup, red berries cheesecake, strawberry shortcake and hibiscus green tea Bouchon. On the side, guests will receive a special Valentine’s Day mocktail.

Address: Lorong Utara C, Pjs 52, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Rex KL

Image credit: Instagram/@shhhbuuuleee

Located in downtown Kuala Lumpur, get ready to be whisked away to an evening filled with flavoursome meals and great conversations at Shhhbuuuleee restaurant. Famed for its nostalgic Asian cuisine flavours, the restaurant introduces its special “Shhhbuuuleee” menu especially for Valentine’s Day. Priced at RM250+ per pax, be swept away with an eight-course meal comprising monkfish liver with fish skins, cold somen, wagyu beef tartare with wasabi fish roe and seaweed cracker, tea-smoked chitose tomatoes, chicken wings, aged cherry valley duck breast, maitake and lastly, red koji ice cream.

The Valentine’s Day menu is available on 11 – 12 February for lunch and dinner and only available for dinner on 14 February 2023.

Address: Rex KL, 80, Jalan Sultan, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 5 PM – late (Tuesday – Sunday) | 12 PM – 3 PM (Saturday – Sunday)

For more info, head over here.

Hotel Stripes Kuala Lumpur

Image credit: Hotel Stripes Kuala Lumpur

Dedicated to all meat lovers, be prepared for a swanky jam-packed evening with a delicious platter of sizzling meats. Priced at RM300+ per couple (with a bottle of bubbly), the menu will include barbecue combos with an array of appetising dips.

Available on 14 February 2023 only. For reservations and enquiries, please WhatsApp/call +60 17 707 0786 or email enquiry@stripeskl.com.

Address: 25, Jalan Kamunting, Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

For more info, head over here.

The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Image credit: The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Impress your significant other with a momentous dinner at Malaysia’s most stunning heritage hotel. Located in the Majestic Hotel, The Cotango unveils its unique Valentine’s Day special with sensational international cuisines, and signature favourites for just RM168+ per person.

Available on 14 February 2023, from 6 PM – 10 PM.

Over at the Colonial Cafe, the restaurant has curated an unforgettable evening for you and your lover. Anticipate a night where you will be treated to a welcome drink, a unique floral bouquet and, lastly, the highlight of the night, a decadent course dinner. Illuminated by the romantic candlelight setting with tunes by The Solianos, you and your lover are definitely in for a treat.

The delightful menu is priced at RM550+ per couple and available from 11 – 14 February 2023, 6 PM – 10 PM.

At the iconic Orchid Conservatory, be prepared to wine and dine amidst the captivating orchid blooms. For RM1,200+ per couple, you will receive a complimentary glass of bubbly, a majestic flower bouquet for the lady and a decadent course dinner. Be sure to make your reservation as soon as possible.

Available from 11 – 14 February 2023, 7PM – 10 PM. (exclusive to only five couples only)

Address: 5, Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin, Tasik Perdana, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

For more info, head over here.

Nobu Kuala Lumpur













Want to plan something special for your lover this Valentine’s? Offering an exclusive 6-course meal specially designed for Valentine’s Day, Nobu KL’s Valentine Omakase Menu is tailored to please the eyes, hearts and taste buds of lovers celebrating the occasion. Enjoy a deliciously romantic course meal starting from the tried-and-true Salmon Tartare to a sweet Wagashi for a perfect ending to the dining experience.

For a limited time, their Valentine’s Omakase Menu will be available from 10 – 14 February, priced at RM 550++ per person. For enquiries and reservations, call 03-2380-0028, Whatsapp 019-289-5085 or email nobuklreservations@noburestaurants.com.

Address: L4A-05, Level 4A, Shoppes at Four Seasons Place, 145, Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

For more info, head over here.

All images are credited to their respective brands. Hero image credit: The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur; featured image credit: Nobu KL

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.