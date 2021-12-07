Top restaurants in KL to order Christmas lunch and dinner delivery and takeaway

For your at-home Christmas lunch and dinner, consider delivery or takeaway from these restaurants in KL.

Planning an office Christmas party? Make your life so much easier by rejecting potlucks and consenting to delivery. With numerous hotels and restaurants in KL offering curated month-long festive menus for intimate or large groups, you will find something that caters to your preference.

For families who wish to spend the sacred day at home in the cherished company of loved ones, you can also skip the chores of grocery shopping, preparing the feast and washing up by simply opting for Christmas dinner delivery.

Choices abound with traditional roast poultry and pudding to contemporary dishes with inspiration drawn from anywhere in the world. Make up your mind swiftly, however, as some businesses require orders to be made several days prior to the date of delivery.

If you fancy doubling up as Santa and delivering the meal yourself, some of these places encourage takeaway.



Main image credit: Rumman Amin on Unsplash

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.