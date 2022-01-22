Decadent 24K gold leaf desserts and steaks to try in Kuala Lumpur

Stay golden as we explore the well-known eateries for edible gold leaf desserts and steaks in KL.

Call it a touch of luxury; edible gold is a delightful decorative application on sweet and savoury treats. The opulent gold sheets are made out of 24k gold while appearing in two forms: loose leaf and transfer leaf. Generally, a loose leaf is best used for smaller confections, while a transfer leaf is what chefs would apply to cover a larger surface, like a whole cake or steak.

Edible gold flakes are pretty common to find on sweet and savoury dishes these days. According to KamiKoto, the use of edible gold in food is a practice stemming back thousands of years to honour gods, boost vitality and show off one’s wealth. Today, these glittery finishes have evolved into a touch of decadence where you can find it incorporated into a variety of dishes from fine dining to fast food. Experience it yourself by visiting these dessert joints and restaurants in KL.

Here is a list of restaurants serving gold leaf desserts and steaks in KL in 2022:

Park Grill

Located in Naza Tower, Park Grill is famed for its continental cuisine, but the unique Golden Tomahawk steals the show. Available for pre-order, this decadent steak is seasoned and cooked to perfection on a josper grill. It is then coated with wagyu beef fat before topping with winter white truffles and caviar. It is a real treat to share with your loved ones.

Truffle Chocolate Malaysia

There’s a new dessert joint in town, and it’s definitely worth paying a visit. Truffle Chocolate Malaysia is located on Jalan Kampung Pandan and specialises in creamy artisanal chocolates. Handmade with carefully sourced premium Italian truffles and 80% local dark chocolate cocoa, these truffles are then topped with 24-karat edible gold leaves. The brand’s creations include Truffle Nama Chocolates and the Truffle Nama Chocolates with Macadamia for a bit of crunch.

Rollney

Homegrown brand and Malaysia’s first original chimney cake maker, Rollney is taking over with its delectable treats. Traditionally called a Kurtoskalacs, the cylinder-shaped sweet bread is hailed from Hungary and is recognised as a popular street food. Rollney combines the sweet, fluffy bread with soft-serve ice cream for a flavoursome twist in Malaysia. The menu comprises original cinnamon, chocolate, peanut and Nutella almond. For fuss-free snacking, the Kurtos fries are worth ordering too. The icing on the cake is the 24K Gold Cone. This soft-serve ice cream is dipped in golden pearls and wrapped beautifully with an edible gold sheet while topping it off with a generous amount of golden dust.

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Universal Eye; Featured image credit: Instagram/@hziq.jpg

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.