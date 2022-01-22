Decadent 24K gold leaf desserts and steaks to try in Kuala Lumpur

By amalinaanuar
22 Jan 2022
Decadent 24K gold leaf desserts and steaks to try in Kuala Lumpur
Wine & Dine
Decadent 24K gold leaf desserts and steaks to try in Kuala Lumpur

Stay golden as we explore the well-known eateries for edible gold leaf desserts and steaks in KL.

Call it a touch of luxury; edible gold is a delightful decorative application on sweet and savoury treats. The opulent gold sheets are made out of 24k gold while appearing in two forms: loose leaf and transfer leaf. Generally, a loose leaf is best used for smaller confections, while a transfer leaf is what chefs would apply to cover a larger surface, like a whole cake or steak.

Edible gold flakes are pretty common to find on sweet and savoury dishes these days. According to KamiKoto, the use of edible gold in food is a practice stemming back thousands of years to honour gods, boost vitality and show off one’s wealth. Today, these glittery finishes have evolved into a touch of decadence where you can find it incorporated into a variety of dishes from fine dining to fast food. Experience it yourself by visiting these dessert joints and restaurants in KL.

More like this

Here is a list of restaurants serving gold leaf desserts and steaks in KL in 2022:

You may like this..

Park Grill

Located in Naza Tower, Park Grill is famed for its continental cuisine, but the unique Golden Tomahawk steals the show. Available for pre-order, this decadent steak is seasoned and cooked to perfection on a josper grill. It is then coated with wagyu beef fat before topping with winter white truffles and caviar. It is a real treat to share with your loved ones.

Truffle Chocolate Malaysia

There’s a new dessert joint in town, and it’s definitely worth paying a visit. Truffle Chocolate Malaysia is located on Jalan Kampung Pandan and specialises in creamy artisanal chocolates. Handmade with carefully sourced premium Italian truffles and 80% local dark chocolate cocoa, these truffles are then topped with 24-karat edible gold leaves. The brand’s creations include Truffle Nama Chocolates and the Truffle Nama Chocolates with Macadamia for a bit of crunch.

Rollney

Homegrown brand and Malaysia’s first original chimney cake maker, Rollney is taking over with its delectable treats. Traditionally called a Kurtoskalacs, the cylinder-shaped sweet bread is hailed from Hungary and is recognised as a popular street food. Rollney combines the sweet, fluffy bread with soft-serve ice cream for a flavoursome twist in Malaysia. The menu comprises original cinnamon, chocolate, peanut and Nutella almond. For fuss-free snacking, the Kurtos fries are worth ordering too. The icing on the cake is the 24K Gold Cone. This soft-serve ice cream is dipped in golden pearls and wrapped beautifully with an edible gold sheet while topping it off with a generous amount of golden dust.

Discover the menu here.

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Universal Eye; Featured image credit: Instagram/@hziq.jpg
This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

gold leaf desserts gold leaf

amalinaanuar

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.