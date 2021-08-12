How to make a cheese platter for any occasion, be it for a movie night or pot luck parties.

As Malaysians, we have this underlying culture of sharing food; whether it is a seven-course meal together or tea time tidbits such as curry puffs, traditional kuih and more. Grazing tables relatively holds the same concept, but with more modern elements.

Signature Fruit Platter.

Cheese & Meat Platter.

Watermelon “Cake”.

And if you’d prefer to leave it to the professionals, check out our local cheese platter deliveries in KL. The list includes Malaysia’s first grazing platter online store, Splatter, founded in 2019.

Tip: Splatter’s OG menu item is the Signature Fruit Platter, while the Cheese & Meat Platter is also favourited. A new dessert you should try is the Watermelon “Cake” made out of watermelon blocks and cascading berries.

But if you’d rather try your own hand at it, Splatter founders Sue Ann and April share their tips: