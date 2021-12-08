Indulge in a grand feast from Four Points by Sheraton KL, Chinatown this Christmas

Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown, wants to help you make this festive season a memorable occasion with delicious offerings, a joyful ambience, and breath-taking views.

Whether you’re planning to gather with family at home or enjoy a day out, allow these hospitality and culinary masters to bring a touch of magic to your celebrations.

Gourmet Turkey Treat

This year, Quan’s Kitchen explores a modern Christmas spread. The take-home gourmet feast features a Roasted in Chinatown Turkey Takeaway (RM478 for 5kg) that can easily satisfy 8-10 guests. The succulent Chinese BBQ Spiced Tom Turkey is reimagined with local Asian flavours, brined for 24 hours with preserved mandarin skin. Roasted to perfection, the mild bird boasts a delicate sweetness and tang.

The turkey main is accompanied by hearty Garlic Sesame Potatoes, Wok Fried Broccolini, Hoisin Roasted Brussel Sprouts along with Pumpkin and Chestnut Stuffing and a 500g Mandarin and Cherry Almond Cake to round off the fabulous assemblage.

Presenting the Best

If you are looking for the perfect hostess gift to present the passionate epicurean in your life, consider Lady Yi’s Peranakan Affair Christmas Hamper (RM188). Thoughtfully conceptualised at every step from presentation to taste, the selection boasts a distinctive bounty of Peranakan-inspired treats: Pandan Gula Melaka Sablé Breton, Rose and Coconut Mendiants with Nuts & Fruits, Spiced Ginger Cake, artisanal Apple Cranberry and Cinnamon Jam, Gingerbread Cookies and a canister of Lady Yi’s Signature 11 Treasures Tea.

Guests arriving at the hotel lobby on Level 7 may also indulge in the joyful ambience as Jalan Petaling’s iconic red and green archway is transformed into a magical creation of gingerbread. Here, freshly baked festive goodies and treats await as your gracious gingerbread hosts – Ah Boon and Ah Lian – welcome you to shop. Choose from delights such as the decadent house-made gingerbread cookies, chocolate figurines and more, specially crafted for the occasion.

Buffet Feasts

Quan’s Kitchen also prepares an irresistible buffet spread this season that will leave you craving for more. Tender Beef Wellington shines in the spotlight beside the mouthwatering signature Chinese BBQ Spiced Tom Turkey on the carving station. The repertoire of dishes includes Seafood on Ice, Saffron Seafood Stew, Lingonberry Braised Short Ribs, and a Gourmet Hot Dog station. For fans of Asian cuisine, Quan’s Kitchen reprises its ever-popular Laksa, Yong Tau Foo and a bevvy of other local favourites, seasoned to perfection.

Christmas Buffet

24 December 2021 25 December 2021 25 December 2021 Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet with Live Band 6.30pm – 10pm RM168 Christmas Day Brunch Buffet with Live Band 12.00pm – 3.00pm RM158 Christmas Day Dinner Buffet 6.30pm – 10.00pm RM148

New Year Buffet

31 December 2021 1 January 2022 New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet with Live Band 7.00pm – 11.00pm RM168 New Year’s Day Brunch Buffet 12.00pm – 3.00pm RM158

A Table for Two

Make the most of New Year’s Eve by planning an unforgettable night of romance for your beloved. Quan’s Kitchen New Year’s Eve Bright Lights Big City (RM788) promises an exclusive outdoor dining experience for two. The package features a private Seafood and Caviar selection, a luxury set dinner and a bottle of G.H. Mumm champagne for you to toast to a happy future over a view of Kuala Lumpur’s enchanting skyline.

New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2022

As we prepare to bid farewell to 2021, Jann readies to ring in the New Year with style. The swanky gathering starts 6.00pm until midnight, with a RM75 entry fee inclusive of one drink. An event with limited seating, customised outdoor table packages are available through reservation. Grab your best girls and guys for a dazzling evening with music, drinking in the sights of the spectacular cityscape of KLCC, KL Tower and PNB118.

For enquiries and reservations, call or WhatsApp 012-507-3327. Alternatively, kindly email [email protected]. To make an order, check out Quan’s Kitchen today.