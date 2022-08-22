Where to indulge in the best thick, crispy, and delicious murtabak in KL and PJ

Looking for the best murtabak with a crispy skin and juicy, delicious filling? We can help with you that. Here’s our guide to the best murtabak in KL and PJ.

If you’re a fan of omelette pancakes, trust the murtabak to come to the rescue. Popular in Southeast Asia and the Arabian Peninsula, the dish varies in terms of name and recipe.

Depending on the location, the name Mutabbaq means ‘folded’ in Arabic. In Malaysia, the mouth-watering meat foldovers can be found in Indian Muslim restaurants and street stalls. Ideal for dinner or supper, the classic Malaysian murtabak is a square pancake stuffed with minced meats, egg, garlic and onion. Crispy on the edges but fleshy in the middle, the murtabak is complemented with a serving of curry or pickled onions to balance out the flavours. Feeling hungry? Bookmark this page and check out our top 5 murtabak joints.

Here is our pick for the top 5 places with the best murtabak in KL and PJ:

Restoran Mahbub

Located in Bangsar and Damansara Damai, Mahbub is the place to be for its delicious murtabak and roti selections in KL. Priced at RM10, you can choose chicken, beef or sardine. Better yet, pick all three to decide which you like best. Other than murtabak, try their signature Nasi Briyani Ayam Madu.

Address:

Bangsar: 15-17, Lorong Ara Kiri 1, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur / 9AM – 1AM

Damansara Damai: L-013A, 21, Jalan PJU 10/13a, Damansara Damai, 47830 Petaling Jaya, Selangor / 7AM – 10PM

Gee Murtabak Singapore

Craving for murtabak? Check out Ampang’s Gee Murtabak Singapore for their signature dish with cheese toppings. Priced between RM14.70 and RM29.40, the menu boasts various savoury dishes from murtabak to Roti John. We recommend the murtabak ayam and murtabak daging. For cheese lovers, try their murtabak with cheese.

Address: Gerai No.11, Medan Selera, Jln Pandan Indah 3/3, Pandan Indah, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 3 PM – 11 PM

Valentine Roti

Located on Jalan Semarak, KL, Valentine Roti is the city’s best spot for roti dishes from roti canai to murtabak. It’s worth paying a visit, especially for their signature murtabak ayam and murtabak kambing. Drop by and savour their famous dishes for dinner or anyone craving supper.

Address: Stor No. 1, Jalan Semarak Opposite Menara Celcom, 54000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 4 PM – 12 AM

Murtabak Ana

Famed for its murtabak, Murtabak Ana is where you need to be for its mouth-watering selections at an affordable price. You can find their stall near Chow Kit’s market. Returning customers can’t resist their murtabak selections, thanks to their consistent recipes and cooking. It’s definitely worth it.

Address: Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 12 PM

Mat Murtabak

If you’re staying in Gombak, drop by Mat Murtabak for your delicious serving of savoury goodness. The price ranges from RM20 to RM36, depending on the type of meat you choose. For those who crave a bite, head over to their stall or order online through foodpanda and Grabfood. We recommend the murtabak ayam and murtabak daging. To elevate your murtabak experience, order the murtabak ayam / daging with cheese. You won’t regret it.

Address: Plaza idaman, Jalan Jernai, 53100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

