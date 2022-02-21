5 of the best Japanese omakase restaurants in Kuala Lumpur

Japanese omakase restaurants have been rising in popularity in Kuala Lumpur in recent years.

The term omakase means “I’ll leave it up to you”. It’s commonly used in Japan where patrons request that they leave it up to the chef to choose and serve specially curated specialties that are often seasonal. In fact, the opposite of omakase is okonomi, which means choosing what to order.

The omakase experience is ideal for a romantic date or special night out, as you get to enjoy and appreciate a selection of the chef’s dishes without fretting over the menu. In Kuala Lumpur, a number of premium Japanese restaurants have added omakase menus to their offerings.

Some of the best high-quality and freshest ingredients you could find in Malaysia are served on these menus, making it a dining experience like no other. If you adore Japanese food and aren’t afraid to try new dishes, dining at an omakase restaurant at least once in your life should be on your bucket list.

In Kuala Lumpur itself, you’re spoiled for choice with a number of top Japanese omakase restaurants scattered around the city. We’ve narrowed it down to five to help you make your decision a little easier the next time you’re craving an authentic and decadent Japanese dining experience.

Here are 5 amazing Japanese omakase restaurants in Kuala Lumpur worth checking out:

TAKA, The St Regis Kuala Lumpur

One of the best restaurants for Japanese omakase is TAKA at the St Regis Kuala Lumpur. Here, you’ll experience a premium dining experience in an intimate setting at the 300-year-old Hinoki wood 16-seater counter, while being served sushi using the finest and freshest seasonal ingredients flown in from Japan. Chef Daichi Yazawa showcases his sushi craftsmanship that highlights seasonal ingredients in the restaurant’s omakase menus.

For reservations, please visit the website.

Nobu Kuala Lumpur

Known for its top-quality Japanese fusion with innovative offerings, Nobu Kuala Lumpur also offers omakase menus for those who wish to ‘leave it up to the chef’. Besides seasonal omakase menus for occasions such as Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day, omakase menus are also available at other times of the year.

Choose from the Multi-Course Omakase Menu, Special Omakase, Nobu Signature Omakase, or Summer Nights Omakase menus which feature a number of curated dishes by the Chef that reflect the essence of Nobu.

For more information, check out the website.

Sushi Azabu

Sushi Azabu is the Malaysian outpost to world-renowned Michelin-starred Sushi Azabu in New York City. It has garnered plenty of acclaim for its commitment to authenticity through precision and masterful finesse in the art of sushi.

Located at ISETAN The Japan Store at LOT 10, Sushi Azabu offers a menu that comprises many of Japan’s traditional delights, prepared with only the freshest ingredients available.Seafood is flown directly from Japan twice a week with an impressive selection of common favourites such as salmon and tuna, to less common amberjack fish, big-eyed snappers and more.

Visit the website for more information.

Sushi Ryu

Located at Platinum Park, Persiaran KLCC, this premium Japanese restaurant incorporates fusion in their traditional omakase menus. Here, dishes are often infused with seasonal delicacies like truffles and caviar, as well as signature wagyu beef.

WhatsApp +6013 203 3775 for reservations.

Edju Omakase

Another popular Japanese omakase restaurant in KL is Edju Omakase in Damansara City Mall. It’s commonly known for offering the first “Aged Sushi” in Malaysia. The Modern Japanese fine dining restaurant often puts a creative twist on its menus. The sushi counter hosts only up to 10 guests at once, making it an intimate dining experience.

The restaurant is helmed by Chef Eddie Ng, the executive chef and co-owner of the restaurant who spent his formative culinary years in London.

Visit the website for more details.

Main image credit: Marta Filipczyk on Unsplash