Kikubari and Natalina Italian Kitchen collaborate for a two-night culinary journey

For two nights only, Chef Sean Thu of Kikubari and Chef Diego Reali of Natalina Italian Kitchen team up to create an exclusive menu that will leave you wanting more.

On 22 and 23 June, make your way to Kikubari to experience the fusion between progressive French-Japanese cuisine and vibrant Italian flavours. This highly-anticipated event sees the specially curated six-course menu that has been in the works for months, where the two chefs have collaborated on a promotional menu that complements each other perfectly.

Left to right: Chef Sean Thu and Chef Diego Reali.

A new player in the local gastronomy landscape, the restaurant is led by Chef Sean. His utmost priority, in line with the restaurant’s ethos of caring, is to ensure that every diner has a positive experience. Part of the team’s effort to achieve that is through its premium ingredients. At Kikubari, most of the ingredients are flown in from Japan and France.

However, the restaurant also notes the importance of sourcing locally and will incorporate freshly cultivated local ingredients wherever possible. On the other hand, Natalina Italian Kitchen is famed for creating distinct Roman cuisine, where Chef Diego brought with him his rich repository of recipes inspired by his heritage.

For this special two-night collaboration, special sake and wine pairing menus are available for diners to peruse. The Tokubetsu Sake Journey Pairing is priced at RM160, and the wine pairing option is RM180. The dining experience itself is priced at RM390.

Highlights from the Kikubari x Natalina Italian Kitchen menu at Kikubari KL:

We began our gastronomy journey with the Amuse Bouche which features the tasteful combination of the sweet and well-seasoned bacon that creates a tantalising effect. It is not only a wonderful starter to the meal but is also a feast for the eyes.

Amuse bouche served at Kikubari for the collaboration with Natalina Italian Kitchen.

Following that is the Wagyu Tartare, served with aromatic Summer Truffle and succulent Oscietra Caviar that pleasingly bursts with bold flavours of the sea.

Next, keep an eye out for the Hot Capellini Aglio Olio. The flavourful angel hair pasta is generously combined with Katsuo Tataki, which is skipjack tuna, lightly seared to perfection. Each bite will leave you craving for more.

Delightful angel hair pasta served with skipjack tuna.

Another star of the show is the sweet Crispy Scale Amadai, with savoury Pepperonata and zesty Gremolata — both of which brighten the dish with its delicious flavour profiles.

Towards the end of the meal, you will be served the pièce de résistance, which is the masterfully cooked Grilled Lamb, served with Eggplant Caviar and Goat Cheese Crema.

Grilled lamb that will have you wanting more.

Finally, the collaboration finishes off with a tangy flourish. The biting Yuzu Ichigo Millefoglie is paired with sweet Vanilla Ice Cream, a wonderful conclusion to the six-course meal.

For reservations and more information, please contact +60133624546. Prices shown are pre-tax and per person. The collaboration is available only from 22 to 23 June, only at Kikubari, located on the third floor of DC Mall, Damansara.

All images credit: Cinnamon Group