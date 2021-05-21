Our brands
Wine & Dine

6 of the KL’s best places to get a sandwich delivery from

By Amalina Anuar
21 May 2021

Warm, toasted bread, melted cheese, juicy tomato slices, and a generous filling of your choice of protein. Craving a sandwich yet?

In our guide, you’ll find the tastiest sandwiches from eateries from VCR Stacks, Santouits and more that offer delivery and takeaways.

Wine & Dine
6 of the KL’s best places to get a sandwich delivery from

Warm, toasted bread, melted cheese, juicy tomato slices, and a generous filling of your choice of protein. Craving a sandwich yet?

In our guide, you’ll find the tastiest sandwiches from eateries from VCR Stacks, Santouits and more that offer delivery and takeaways.

1
VCR Stacks

We’re sure you’ve seen the hype for VCR Stacks in Mont Kiara by now, and it’s all thanks to the Egg Sando sandwich. Served with homemade sourdough brioche, the sandwich packs sliced egg mayo, chives, celery and dill for a fulfilling meal. Try these too: the Pastrami Reuben, Cream Cheese Brulee, and Hazelnut Ricotta Tartine.

(Image credit: Instagram/@vcrstacks)

Address
VCR Stacks, Unit 15-0-5 Shoplex, Jalan Kiara, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur
Phone
+603 5880 4834
Website
Instagram
2
Santouits

Santouits serves the best grilled panini in town. The four best-seller items on the menu are Solomos Dill, BRB (RM22), Thyme Out, and Ciao Bella. Our recommendation is the Ciao Bella which comprises of Italian chicken sausage, house-made slaw, free-range hard-boiled egg, then slathered with hickory bbq sauce – doesn’t that sound good?

(Image credit: Instagram/@santouits)

Address
Santouits, 2-1, Jln. Barat, Imbi, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Phone
+6012 205 0960
Website
Instagram
3
Garsa Kitchen

Go big and go home. At Garsa, you get to pick between 12 or 14 sandwiches in a box — a perfect meal for a family, or leftovers for days. Try their best-selling Steak & Cheese, Salted Egg Chicken, Tuna On Fire and Eggstacy.

(Image credit: Instagram/@garsakitchenmy)

Address
Garsa Kitchen, 27, Jalan 2/27e, Setapak Jaya, 53300 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Phone
+6013 242 4808
Website
Instagram
4
Tommy Le Baker

No stranger to the sourdough scene, Tommy Le Baker is a crowd favourite located in the Zhongshan building. Their specials include the Roast Ribeye Steak, Artichokes & Tomato Pesto, Oven-Braised Chicken Sandwich, and for the cheesiest option, the Brie Cheese Sandwich.

(Image credit: Instagram/@tommylebaker_kgattap)

Address
Tommy Le Baker, No 82, Zhongshan Building, Jalan Rotan, Kampung Attap, 50460 Kuala Lumpur
Website
Instagram
5
The Picnic Table by Simply Sandwiches

Suitable to fit your dietary needs, you can choose from vegetarian, meat and seafood options. Give them a call or drop an email to find out more about the menu and price list. If you’re planning on hosting a small (and socially-distanced) picnic at home, The Picnic Table literally can arrange picnic-themed catering.

(Image credit: Instagram/@simplysandwiches)

Address
The Picnic Table by Simply Sandwiches, 62A-G Jalan PJU 5/21 The Strand, Kota Damansara, 47810 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Phone
+603 7497 4259
Website
Instagram
6
Toast Bar

And finally, the perfect option for those who can’t get enough of Brioche. What makes these sandwiches unique is also its homemade sauce. Toast Bar is famous for its Smoky Bacon Cheese with scrambled eggs, pork bacon, and cheddar cheese. So simple, and so good. 

(Image credit: Instagram/@toastbar.my)

Address
Toast Bar, 37G, Jalan 20/7, Taman Paramount, 46300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Phone
+6011 1639 6862
Website
Instagram
food food delivery Sandwiches
Amalina Anuar

A writer by day and spin instructor by night. Amalina fuels her day with anything that’s covered in chocolate and breaking a sweat in the spin studio. With fashion and music as inspiration, you can find her obsessing over her favourite artist’s music videos or swaying to funky tunes at live gigs.
food

You might also like

follow our daily snapshots at @prestigemalaysia