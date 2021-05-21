6 of the KL’s best places to get a sandwich delivery from

Warm, toasted bread, melted cheese, juicy tomato slices, and a generous filling of your choice of protein. Craving a sandwich yet?
In our guide, you’ll find the tastiest sandwiches from eateries from VCR Stacks, Santouits and more that offer delivery and takeaways.
We’re sure you’ve seen the hype for VCR Stacks in Mont Kiara by now, and it’s all thanks to the Egg Sando sandwich. Served with homemade sourdough brioche, the sandwich packs sliced egg mayo, chives, celery and dill for a fulfilling meal. Try these too: the Pastrami Reuben, Cream Cheese Brulee, and Hazelnut Ricotta Tartine.
(Image credit: Instagram/@vcrstacks)
Santouits serves the best grilled panini in town. The four best-seller items on the menu are Solomos Dill, BRB (RM22), Thyme Out, and Ciao Bella. Our recommendation is the Ciao Bella which comprises of Italian chicken sausage, house-made slaw, free-range hard-boiled egg, then slathered with hickory bbq sauce – doesn’t that sound good?
(Image credit: Instagram/@santouits)
Go big and go home. At Garsa, you get to pick between 12 or 14 sandwiches in a box — a perfect meal for a family, or leftovers for days. Try their best-selling Steak & Cheese, Salted Egg Chicken, Tuna On Fire and Eggstacy.
(Image credit: Instagram/@garsakitchenmy)
No stranger to the sourdough scene, Tommy Le Baker is a crowd favourite located in the Zhongshan building. Their specials include the Roast Ribeye Steak, Artichokes & Tomato Pesto, Oven-Braised Chicken Sandwich, and for the cheesiest option, the Brie Cheese Sandwich.
(Image credit: Instagram/@tommylebaker_kgattap)
Suitable to fit your dietary needs, you can choose from vegetarian, meat and seafood options. Give them a call or drop an email to find out more about the menu and price list. If you’re planning on hosting a small (and socially-distanced) picnic at home, The Picnic Table literally can arrange picnic-themed catering.
(Image credit: Instagram/@simplysandwiches)
And finally, the perfect option for those who can’t get enough of Brioche. What makes these sandwiches unique is also its homemade sauce. Toast Bar is famous for its Smoky Bacon Cheese with scrambled eggs, pork bacon, and cheddar cheese. So simple, and so good.
(Image credit: Instagram/@toastbar.my)