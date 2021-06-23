It’s been awhile since you’ve come home with a pink plastic bag full of goreng pisang for the family. Happy days are here once more with these Instagram shops for kuih delivery in KL.
Malaysia is home to many local favourites when it comes to kuih-muih (traditional dessert) to enjoy for afternoon tea or as a dessert. Take a bite at the assortment of kuih and you’re immediately transported to feel-good memories of enjoying this delectable treat when you were younger. We’re here to help you order your favourite kuih with ease from the comfort of your own home.
Kuih delivery in KL:
Your one-way ticket to your favourite kuih is right here with Secawan Tepung. Check out their Instagram page and you’ll find what you’re craving for under one roof. Whether you’re craving for sweet or savoury from bingka ubi and seri muka pandan, to kuih lopes and kole kacang, you’re spoiled for choices. Get ready to order your desired kuih to share today.
In the mood for Nyonya kuih? You’ll be glad to know that you can have it delivered to your home/party by ordering from Nyonya Lab. They provide 32 types of delicious kuih and although you’ve got to pre-order a day in advance, we think it’s definitely worth the wait. If you’re craving for Ang-Ku, kuih lapis, kuih ketayap, kuih kacang merah and so much more, go ahead and drop them a DM on Instagram.
If you just can’t have enough of your Nyonya kuih obsession, then you should check out Madam Yong Delight. Their popular items range from kuih lapis, ubi kayu, ketayap, kuih talam and so much more. Just by listing this all down is making us crave for a bite. The best part? You can add their bamboo tray to your order, and have it delivered to your loved ones as a sweet gift.
Are you in charge of dessert at your next tea/dinner party? Get in touch with Kuih Malayaa if you’re on a hunt for kuih keria, koci, seri muka pandan and seri muka durian. However, if you’re looking for slightly sweeter desserts, you can order caramel pudding, doughnuts and cinnamon rolls too – it’s going to be a dessert galore at your dinner table.
It’s always a good feeling to receive curated gifts from your friends, especially when you get to indulge in local delicacies in beautiful yet thoughtful packaging. With Kuih.Co, you can order their Nyonya platter for any special occasions from weddings to dinner parties and celebrations. If you’re on the hunt for new gifting ideas, be sure to check out their Instagram page for their upcoming festivities series too.
At this point, you’re spoiled with options but with Nina Kitchen, you can get your favourite kuih catered and delivered to your destination. You can either order your kuih as a whole or have it individually packed for you and your guests to enjoy. All you need to do is find out what you’re craving for, pick your desired treats and order them to enjoy at home. We have our eyes set on the Sri muka.
