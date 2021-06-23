It’s been awhile since you’ve come home with a pink plastic bag full of goreng pisang for the family. Happy days are here once more with these Instagram shops for kuih delivery in KL.

Malaysia is home to many local favourites when it comes to kuih-muih (traditional dessert) to enjoy for afternoon tea or as a dessert. Take a bite at the assortment of kuih and you’re immediately transported to feel-good memories of enjoying this delectable treat when you were younger. We’re here to help you order your favourite kuih with ease from the comfort of your own home.

(Main image credit: Instagram/@madamyongdelight)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.

Kuih delivery in KL: