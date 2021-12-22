Lady Yi’s Tea House: Explore Peranakan culture through delicious kuih and tea

After Jann and Quan’s Kitchen, Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown is set to open its third F&B venue Lady Yi’s Tea House.

Lady Yi’s Tea House is a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city as you sip on traditional tea and nibble on an assortment of kuih while catching up with your friends and family.

The tea house is adjacent to the Hotel Lobby on Level 7 is an intimate and serene hideaway from Kuala Lumpur with sweeping views across the Chinatown neighbourhood.

Floor to ceiling windows stream natural light, a sharp contrast to the intricate dark wood panels and bold colours of the patterned tiles, plush furnishings, and framed phoenix painting.

Going beyond the confines of serving tea, the tea house invites guests to explore the rich Peranakan culture through a laudable selection of curated teas and fine Peranakan-inspired delicacies.

Named after the owner, Dato Choy Wai Hin’s his oldest daughter Yuin Yi, Lady Yi’s Tea House is a tribute to the memories and conversations she had over afternoon tea with her dear grandmother and their shared love for kuih.

“Onde Onde with extra Gula Melaka, Otak Otak slightly charred and Kaya with extra coconut and pandan, that’s how we liked them,” reminisces Yuin Yi who worked closely with Executive Chef Gerald Chong to curate a contemporary Peranakan Afternoon Tea menu rich in Nyonya flavours.

Traditional Peranakan classics served on authentic porcelain

Experience The Peranakan Affair Afternoon Tea at RM98+ served on one-of-a-kind Peranakan porcelain, lovingly handpicked by Yuin Yi to honour the deep history of Straits Chinese homeware.

You can also indulge in Chili Prawn Pie Tee, Braised Tamarind Duck in Chinese Pancake and lightly charred Otak Otak Sandwich while sipping on Lady Yi’s Signature 11 Treasures Tea and for that sweet treat, nibble on desserts inspired by Peranakan classics such as Onde-Onde, Pulut Hitam, Kuih Bahulu among many others; served daily from 2pm to 6pm.

The Peranakan Affair Afternoon is Tea is available for takeaways and deliveries at RM128+. You can also pre-order on Oddle.

This holiday season, you can also embrace the spirit of giving with Lady Yi’s Peranakan Affair Christmas Hamper (RM188+). Filled with a bespoke and distinctive bounty of Peranakan inspired treats such as Pandan Gula Melaka Sablé Breton, Rose and Coconut Mendiants with Nuts, Spiced Ginger Cake, artisanal Apple Cranberry and Cinnamon Jam and a canister of Lady Yi’s Signature 11 Treasures Tea, it is a perfect gift for the holidays.

Lady Yi’s Tea House is open daily from 11am to 7pm. For enquires and reservations call/WhatsApp 012-507-3327 or email [email protected]

All images by Four Points by Sheraton.