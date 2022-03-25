Learn to cook vegetarian dishes from a Michelin-starred chef

Celebrity chef Dominique Crenn will be bringing all her top tips to an online course devoted entirely to “elevated” vegetarian cooking and dishes, available on the MasterClass streaming platform.

Tomato, melon, leeks, mushroom, cabbage and cheese. This is Dominique Crenn’s menu to teach viewers all they need to know about vegetarian cuisine. Based in San Francisco, the French-born chef, who has earned the recognition of her peers with her ultra-meticulous dishes composed of highly precise tastes, accepted the invitation of the MasterClass streaming platform to share her knowledge with users for creating fine-dining dishes that are more plant-based.

Across 14 episodes, connected students will learn how to put vegetables front and center in their meals. The first female chef to earn three Michelin stars in the United States, the French-born Crenn, who is famous among West Coast foodies, takes a look at the equipment and accessories needed to prepare an elevated vegetable-based dish.

At the helm of the highly respected Atelier Crenn, the chef presents various techniques for blanching, grilling, roasting and creating a gel. In one of the sessions, the chef demonstrates that these various methods can be adapted to the same ingredient, in this case asparagus. In the “tomato” section, the chef explains how to dehydrate the vegetable-fruit before blanching it, as well as how to transform its skin into powder.

Top tips to cook vegetarian dishes

She also reveals her top chef tips, for instance demonstrating the herbs and flowers she uses to spice up and garnish a dish. In terms of recipes, the course includes the preparation of a cheese mousse, a Bearnaise sauce and a vinaigrette.

The cooking lessons are available via the Masterclass platform, which calls on celebrities whose success in their chosen field is a reference, allowing them to give viewers top-level advice. This digital coaching covers a wide range of skills, from music to cooking to wellness. In the past, Scottish chef Gordon Ramsay has already done a MasterClass. The monthly subscription starts at US15 a month and gives subscribers access to the entire catalog.



Photo by Ella Olsson on Unsplash

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews