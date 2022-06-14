Made in Malaysia: Gula Cakery’s Arieni Ritzal on keeping ahead of the competition

In case you haven’t indulged in a slice of Gula Cakery cake, now is the time to head to your nearest outlet. Today, the inspiring founder of this tasty homegrown bakery speaks to PrestigeOnline Malaysia about how she turned her passion into a flourishing business, and now, on how she intends on staying ahead of the curve.

At 31 years old, Arieni Ritzal is already the owner of an empire of cakes and pastries, a business she started right out the gate upon graduating at 25 years old. Her time in the kitchen started in her early childhood days when she and the matriarchs of the family would spend time making the meals for the family. But the cherries on top are the desserts.

From a home-run Gula Home Bakery, Gula Cakery is six outlets strong, with locations across Klang Valley — with plans to head to Melaka for its first out-of-state location. While the brand is famed for its decadent slices, Arieni is someone who is constantly on the lookout for what’s next, and likes to have a finger in every pie. Even during the nationwide lockdown, the founder continued to grow the brand, venturing into the creamery game with cake-flavoured ice creams. As of May 2022, she began offering roti jala, and at the beginning of the year, Arieni entered the Mexican eatery space with the launch of El Ocho.

So if you ever feel a hankering for some quality cakes, flavourful Peruvian chicken, or a scoop of yummy ice creams in the Malaysian heat, just head over to any of Arieni’s eateries for a taste of homestyle food. But today, we talk to the founder on her most successful venture yet, and it’s Gula Cakery.