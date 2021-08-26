Chef Danny Tan grew up in Pasir Putih, Kelantan, where we was the youngest of his siblings. His family members worked in the hospitality industry which is how and when, he tells us, he grew to love all sorts of food being cooked at home.

And so his culinary career began fresh out of high school (the famous St Micheal in Ipoh) working in a restaurant. From that point on, Chef Danny worked up the culinary laser at Malaysian hotels, first at Genting Highlands Resort before being poached by Hotel Shangri-La as one of the main chefs.

Shortly after in 1987, he was offered an opportunity to work as a head chef in the UK. “As a very young single man then, my heart was moved as it was like a dream come true!” he tells us.

“Whilst in the UK, I was fortunate to be under the tutelage of one of the most fantastic chefs I have ever met. Since then, my skills have improved by leaps and bounds and I have never looked back.”

In 2018, Chef Danny opened his own Malaysian eatery and named it Laksamania = laksa + mania. A perfect name, because we Malaysians really are crazy for our laksa!

Not only does Laksamania specialise in the dish, but you’ll know right away that the restaurant is helmed by a Malaysian true and true with a menu offering all the varieties of laksa:

Assam Laksa.

Ipoh laksa.

White Curry Laksa

Jumbo Fresh Water Prawn Laksa.

Vegan Melaka Curry Laksa.

Soft Shell Crab Laksa

London Laksa.

We asked the chef which dishes Malaysian customers seek out most at Laksamania. His answer is concise: Char Kuey Teow, Penang Assam Laksa, Satay, Fish Head Curry and Chendol — lip-smacking staples of Malaysian cuisine.

In our interview with Chef Danny, he shares his experience as a Malaysian restauranteur abroad, and of course, his passion for Malaysian food.