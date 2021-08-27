In April of last year, Philip Leong and Shirley Chow bravely opened Gai Wong in Melbourne, in the early stages of what would be turbulent journey ahead for all restaurants and world alike.

They admit that constantly having to pivot their business, is the only world they’ve known as restauranteurs. Nevertheless, Gai Wong is going strong — their house speciality Hainanese Chicken is just too delicious. It’s no wonder the restaurant is named Gai Wong, which literally translates to ‘chicken king’ in Cantonese.

At the North Melbourne restaurant, Hainanese Chicken is served cold, as it traditionally is. Not everyone knows this fact, but the team does a good job in educating diners about the original delicacy through social media.

Hainanese Chicken Rice.

“After being cooked, we soak the chicken in an ice bath so as to stop the cooking process as well as to shock the meat,” Shirley explains. “This in turn creates a beautiful collagen layer between the skin and meat.”

Head Chef Philip (or Uncle Lip as he’s fondly known as) is passionate about good food. Both him and Shirley left Malaysia to pursue their studies in Melbourne, where Philip learned culinary arts and Shirley studied Professional Communications specialising in Public Relations & Marketing. A third core team member, Philip’s cousin Kelwin Wong, handles the restaurant’s marketing.

Read on for the full interview with the Gai Wong team.