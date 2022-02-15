Fine dining meets high fashion at MARISTAR, The Starhill

MARISTAR, a new caviar seafood bar and fashion lounge under The Marini’s Group, has recently opened at The Starhill, Kuala Lumpur.

This latest dining-entertainment concept is situated in a versatile 730 sq m space, showcasing a contemporary and elegant interior with plush lounge sofas and chic bar tables and chairs.

The lounge is divided into three sections. The ground floor has indoor and alfresco seating areas and a bar, a middle floor with a huge video wall that becomes a focal point for fashion, and an upper floor for guests who prefer a little more privacy.

There are also private dining rooms with soundbars and attached restrooms for those looking for more privacy. Window walls and a narrow skylight strip allow natural light to flood in during the day to highlight the light-coloured décor and contrasting wood panels.

The ambience changes as the sun goes down, and MARISTAR’s final evening look is a chic, warm one as the place is brightened with light from its hanging orb lights and the bars.

The Marini’s Group is owned by Cavaliere Modesto Marini who has been creating award-winning luxury brands in the dining and entertainment industry for more than 25 years, putting his passion for food and cooking into his businesses.

The Italian-born restaurateur and entrepreneur is a trained chef who spent his earlier years at some of the most prominent fine dining restaurants in Italy, London, and Singapore before finally making Malaysia his home in the mid-1990s.

In 2012, he established The Marini’s Group – acclaimed by many in the industry to be the finest dining and entertainment group in the country – which has been a catalyst for putting Kuala Lumpur on the global map for contemporary fine dining and trailblazing entertainment experience.

Marini said, “MARISTAR is a unique space that has been designed unlike any of the other establishments by The Marini’s Group and allows us to bring something else to the table. We’re excited to be able to showcase our food in a new way and also work with The Starhill and other reputable brands to introduce new dining experiences for guests,” said.

Working with reputable luxury fashion brands, the Group plans to bring contemporary food and high fashion together through unique events and dining experiences at the lounge.

With its fine dining menu, tasteful decor and prime location at The Starhill, in the Golden Triangle of Kuala Lumpur, it’s definitely one the most sophisticated event venues in the city. The lounge hosts all kinds of events, from birthdays to designer runway shows. You can also book the private rooms for a more intimate event with stunning views of the Kuala Lumpur city skyline.

Exquisite culinary cuisine at MARISTAR

At MARISTAR, guests can expect to indulge in succulent oysters, decadent caviar, seafood towers and platters, Italian cuisine and much more. The menu offers a wide selection of delicacies with a little something for everyone.

Oyster lovers looking to savour the fine, briny taste of premium oysters can take their pick of Gallagher, Fine de Claire, Irish Premium, Tragheanna Bay, Sydney Rock and Brundy Island oysters.

MARISTAR also serves Beluga Siberian and Osietra caviar from the Marini’s Premium Caviar Selection, where the delicate pearls bursting with flavour have been sourced from a renowned Italian brand that produces sustainable caviar on its own fish farms.

Signature dishes include a Seafood Tower with tiered platters of oysters, ocean trout tartar, prawns and Carpaccio Hamachi with the add-on option of lobster, and a Grilled Seafood Platter with prawns, squid, fish fillet and mussel lightly baked with a special house spice blend.

Besides caviar and seafood, the culinary offerings here also include pasta and meat dishes, including Angel Hair Pasta with Maine lobster tail and bottarga, Pappardelle pasta with sage butter and sliced black, and a rich Mezzi Paccheri with blue cheese and radicchio.

For non-seafood mains, MARISTAR offers hearty selections such as medium Tomahawk Steak, Wagyu Tenderloin, and Boneless Lamb Shank with sautéed vegetables and truffle mashed potatoes.

Fancy a relaxing pot of tea and a fine selection of sweet and savoury delights? MARISTAR also has a sumptuous afternoon tea menu that will allow guests enjoy a little tête-à-tête with friends as they nibble on fine pastries and sip on Prosecco or tea from the Haute Tea set.

Opening promotions for MARISTAR include:

• 20% off non-promo seafood item on Fashionistar nights (Tuesdays) but this offer is strictly for the ladies;

• 20% off oysters on the menu on OyStars Night (Wednesdays)

• 10% off caviar items on the menu on Bubbly & Caviar nights (Thursdays) with an additional 10% off bottled champagne with each caviar order.

For reservations, please contact +603 2386 6030 , +601 2935 2533 or visit https://marinisgroup.com/maristar/.

All images provided by The Marini’s Group.