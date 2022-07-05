Mid-Autumn Festival 2022: A guide to the best mooncakes in KL

As Mid-Autumn Festival 2022 approaches, check out this curated guide to the best mooncakes in KL.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, Moon Festival, or Mooncake Festival is the second-most important traditional Chinese festival after the Chinese New Year. According to research, the significance of the festival is that ancient Chinese emperors worshiped the moon in autumn in order to provide thanks for the bountiful harvests, with ordinary folk following suit for their own harvest and efforts.

The festival is always held on the 15th day of the 8th month of the Chinese lunisolar calendar with a full moon at night, which falls from mid-September to early October of the Gregorian calendar. This is because the ancient Chinese believed that the moon is at its brightest and fullest size during this time, coinciding with harvest time in the middle of the Autumn season.

Nowadays, people mainly celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival for prosperity and family reunions. Besides China, similar holidays are celebrated in Japan, Korea, Vietnam, and other countries in East and Southeast Asia such as Malaysia.

With mooncake season approaching on 10 September, notable hotels in Kuala Lumpur have already released their version of these round-shaped creations filled with delicious yet unique flavours.

As the hallmark food of the Mid-Autumn Festival, these sweet and savoury pastries are typically eaten when the moon is in its full glory, symbolising family prosperity and reunion. While there are countless variations in the market, you can never go wrong with the classics such as white lotus, salted egg yolk, and red bean. Contemporary flavours include durian, chocolate, matcha, alcohol-infused treats, and more.

These hotels in KL have a unique approach when it comes to mooncakes. If you’re interested in gifting these special-edition boxes to your loved ones or colleagues, scroll down to discover our top picks.

Here are the best 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival mooncakes to check out in KL:

Hero & featured image credit: Mandarin Oriental