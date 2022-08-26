Mid-Autumn Festival 2022: A guide to the best mooncakes in KL

As Mid-Autumn Festival 2022 approaches, check out this curated guide to the best mooncakes in KL.
The Mid-Autumn Festival, Moon Festival, or Mooncake Festival is the second-most important traditional Chinese festival after the Chinese New Year. According to research, the significance of the festival is that ancient Chinese emperors worshiped the moon in autumn in order to provide thanks for the bountiful harvests, with ordinary folk following suit for their own harvest and efforts.
The festival is always held on the 15th day of the 8th month of the Chinese lunisolar calendar with a full moon at night, which falls from mid-September to early October of the Gregorian calendar. This is because the ancient Chinese believed that the moon is at its brightest and fullest size during this time, coinciding with harvest time in the middle of the Autumn season.
Nowadays, people mainly celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival for prosperity and family reunions. Besides China, similar holidays are celebrated in Japan, Korea, Vietnam, and other countries in East and Southeast Asia such as Malaysia.
With mooncake season approaching on 10 September, notable hotels in Kuala Lumpur have already released their version of these round-shaped creations filled with delicious yet unique flavours.
As the hallmark food of the Mid-Autumn Festival, these sweet and savoury pastries are typically eaten when the moon is in its full glory, symbolising family prosperity and reunion. While there are countless variations in the market, you can never go wrong with the classics such as white lotus, salted egg yolk, and red bean. Contemporary flavours include durian, chocolate, matcha, alcohol-infused treats, and more.
These hotels in KL have a unique approach when it comes to mooncakes. If you’re interested in gifting these special-edition boxes to your loved ones or colleagues, scroll down to discover our top picks.
Here are the best 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival mooncakes to check out in KL:
Mandarin Oriental returns with the latest mooncake offerings by award-winning Lai Po Heen from 1 July to 10 September 2022. This year, the halal-certified traditional baked mooncakes include salted egg custard snow skin, assorted mixed nuts, lotus paste with single yolk, pandan paste with single yolk, red bean paste with almond flakes and more. For sweet lovers, you can indulge in homemade Malaysian chocolate mooncakes, including local dark chocolate ganache, milk chocolate with jasmine sesame ganache and pandan gula Melaka coconut dacquoise. Made with edible gold, The Golden Mooncake (contains alcohol) offers two flavours: Lotus paste with single egg yolk and pandan paste with single egg yolk. The best part? Your delicious mooncakes are presented in an eco-friendly box made from bamboo and wrapped beautifully with red silk.
Each mooncake is priced between RM38 and RM68. Mooncakes by Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur, are available for purchase online or at the special pop-up store in the hotel lobby. Purchases made before 31 July 2022 will be entitled to Early Bird Savings of 15%. To make a booking, email mokul-lpoheen@mohg.com.
Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur introduces a unique collaboration with fashion icon Jimmy Choo for the Mid-Autumn Festival. Crafted by Yun House, the delectable treats are packed in a custom pink and lavender round totem box with beautiful peacock origami patterns. Each mooncake is boxed individually, showcasing an iconic Jimmy Choo design on the cover. Fans of snow skin mooncakes can opt for musang king durian or Valrhona chocolate with Himalayan salt and egg yolk. Purists can opt for traditional flavours such as pu er tea paste, white lotus seed paste and more. Don’t miss out on Bar Trigona’s signature Trigona Rum Ki Tiki mooncake for a boozy edition.
The limited-edition mooncake gift boxes are priced between RM488 and RM588.
Shangri-La is ready to take you over the moon with these mooncake creations. This year’s baked favourites include white lotus seed paste with single yolk, assorted nuts with sun-dried fruits and red bean with dried tangerine skin. Besides that, snow skin mooncake flavours comprising raspberry and chilli padi, coconut, green apple and wasabi, and lastly, strawberry and yoghurt are available too. Order the Premium Ping Pei Gift box for a combination of eight snow skin mooncakes. We recommend the Deluxe Gift Box if you’re planning to gift four pieces of baked mooncakes.
This year, The RuMa Hotel and Residences is introducing Limited-Edition Mooncakes in collaboration with FERN, the founder and creative director behind this versatile and elegant design of batiks.
FERN is a design house formed to celebrate and rediscover the aesthetic elegance of the traditional fabric art form, batik. Founded by Fern Chua, the label is known for its distinguished one-of-a-kind design creations inspired by nature and handcrafted by the local batik artisans while infusing a contemporary feel for its Malaysian heritage.
Each mooncake is individually handcrafted and made with the finest picked ingredients, available from 15 July until 10 September 2022 or while stocks last.
For more information or to place an order, WhatsApp+603 2778 0751, email seven@theruma.com or call +603 2778 0888.
Celebrate the tradition with cheerful selection of time-honoured classics and snow skin mooncakes by Chef Chang at Pullman KLCC, with their bestselling signature Musang King Durian Snow Skin Mooncake in the limelight.
Every piece has been handcrafted with the finest ingredients and without preservatives, filled with delicious unique flavours of baked and snow skin, and weighs 210 grams each.
Choose from the baked selections of halal-certified White Lotus Paste Single Egg Yolk, Black Sesame with Butter Cream and Matcha with Red Bean at RM42 each piece, or Five Variety Nuts and Raisin at RM48 per piece. For the snow skin range, choose from Tiramisu Lotus with Single Egg Yolk, Sweet Corn with Peanut Jam, Belgium Chocolate with Macadamia Nut,and Pandan Lotus with Single Egg Yolk at RM42 per piece.
The must-have Musang King Snow Skin Mooncake with pure Musang King flesh is priced at RM88 per piece. For a box of four pieces, The Signature Musang King is priced at RM350 per box.
The gift set of four mooncakes is available in three treasure designs selection; Elite Treasure at RM198 per box, Peony Treasure at RM178 per box and Classic Treasure at RM118 per box.
For enquiries or purchase, WhatsApp +6016 290 3864 or email to restaurants@pullman-klcc.com.
For more details, visit the website or follow our Facebook @PullmanKualaLumpurCityCentre and Instagram @PullmanKLCC.
All mooncakes are available from 1 August to 10 September 2022.
In conjunction with the Mooncake Festival, Zuan Yuan Restaurant at One World Hotel is offering its popular mooncakes once again in 12 flavours.
These include the Low Sugar Pandan Lotus Paste, Low Sugar Supreme Mixed Nuts, Low Sugar White Lotus Paste with Single Egg Yolk, and Snow Skin Durian Lotus Paste.
Baked mooncakes are priced from RM23++ onwards per piece and the Snow Skin Mooncakes are priced from RM28++ per piece. Purchase 4 pieces of any flavour and you’ll be entitled to an elegant custom-made mooncake box for gifting.
For orders, please call Zuan Yuan Chinese Restaurant at 603 7681 1159 or WhatsApp 016-3390995. You can also email zuanyuan@oneworldhotel.com.my or click here for the online store.
The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur has unveiled its Mid-Autumn Festival Mooncake Trunks, inspired by the association between St. Regis and ‘The Sport of Kings’ – Polo. The association between St. Regis and Polo emerged in the early 20th century, when polo became part of New York’s vibrant summer social scene, where the Astors were a prominent fixture.
Crafted to exacting standards, The St Regis Kuala Lumpur’s Lotus Seed Paste with Egg Yolk Mooncake is available in Classic or Super Mooncake sizes.
Making a beautiful gift, the Mooncakes are wrapped in orange leatherette with features of fine stitching and studded with brushed metal hardware, representing a polo player’s saddle. The Classic Mooncake Trunk is available in a trunk of four and eight Lotus Seed Paste Single Yolk mooncakes. The Super Mooncake Trunk is available in suede for our exclusive 6.5” Prosperity Mooncake with Eight Yolks.
There is also a limited edition release of the Super Mooncake Trunk with a Macallan 18 Year Double Cask whiskey available. The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur’s mooncakes are available for pre-order now.
For more information or to place an order, contact +603 2727 6696, whatsapp +6012 280 1303 or email dining.kualalumpur@stregis.com. Please pre-order one day in advance via Oddle.
If you’re searching for a gift that doubles as a collectable bag, check out W Kuala Lumpur’s Moonlit Fever Mooncake collection. Taking inspiration from the vivid hues of mod and retro, these delicious treats are packed in an elegant bag that comes in two bold colours: emerald green and sunrise orange. With six — pure lotus, lotus paste with single yolk, red bean paste mandarin skin, lotus seed paste double yolk, tiramisu and mixed nuts — flavours to choose from, you can pick four mooncakes of your choice to complete the gifting experience. Check out the brochure here.
The Moonlit Fever Collection Bag (including a box of four mooncakes) is priced at RM238.
Contact +6012-357-4788 for more info.
Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara unveils its Enchanting Mid-Autumn Mooncakes. Available from 5 July to 10 September 2022, the mid-autumn mooncakes are presented in two sleek packagings: Classic Copper Treasure and the Galaxy Series. This year’s selection includes four baked skin mooncake flavours: black sesame, pure white lotus, white lotus with single yolk, and pandan single yolk. If you’re craving snow skin, the hotel offers signature osmanthus blueberry, green tea with red bean, yam with dark chocolate and coffee with cream cheese.
Enjoy 20% off on all mooncakes purchased from 5 July to 24 July 2022.
This year, Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur’s signature Cantonese dining – Jade Pavilion, presents the Moonlight Garden mooncake collection. These authentic baked mooncakes are hidden in a one-of-a-kind Moonlight Garden mooncake box that doubles as a rechargeable tableside lantern.
Uniquely designed as a mid-autumn table side lantern, this mooncake box is heavily inspired by Jade Pavilion’s interior design concept of Imperial Garden retreats relished by the imperial families. Jade Pavilion’s mooncake collection features the popular White Lotus Paste with Single Egg Yolk, refreshing Pandan Lotus Paste with Single Egg Yolk, and rich Red Bean Paste, the smooth taste of Yam Lotus Paste with Single Egg Yolk, fragrant taste of Sweet Corn Lotus Paste with
Single Egg Yolk and the classic Lotus Paste with Single Egg Yolk.
The Moonlight Garden Collection by Jade Pavilion is now available for pre-order. Delivery and self-collection are available from 15 August until 11 September 2022. For a significant number of mooncake boxes, the Bulk Offer with 20%
savings is available for purchases with a minimum of 10 boxes and 25% savings for purchases with a minimum of 30 boxes (terms and conditions apply).
For online orders visit Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur’s e-Shop or WhatsApp/ Call +6012 6113772. Alternatively, customers can also email the order form to: jadepavilion-pavilionhotel@banyantree.com.
This year, BAKE at Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur showcases an all-new inspiration of contemporary mooncake box design and premium chocolate mooncakes curated by the new Executive Pastry Chef – Carlos Valente. The Moonlight City mooncake box is designed in modern times, influenced by the magnificent mid-autumn moon glowing over the iconic cityscapes of Kuala Lumpur.
Chef Carlos Valente has created these unique chocolate mooncakes with Belgian chocolate and various quality ingredients. The Moonlight City mooncake collection features three unique flavours; Coffee Caramel Walnut – a popular pick amongst coffee enthusiasts with an exceptional balance of sweet and bitter taste; Green Tea Red Bean – a perfect of umami and sweet flavours; and last but not least the Lotus Paste – a traditional taste of savoury comfort.
The Moonlight City collection from Bake by Banyan Tree is now available for pre-order, delivery, and self-collection from 15 August until 11 September 2022.
All mooncakes are individually sealed and encased in a one-of-a-kind iridescent mooncake box, making it a gift of grandeur for loved ones and friends. If you’re looking to acquire a more significant number of mooncake boxes, the Bulk Offer with 20% savings is available for purchases with a minimum of 10 boxes and 25% savings for purchases with a minimum of 30 boxes.
For online orders visit Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur’s e-Shop or WhatsApp/ Call +6012 288 2135. Alternatively, customers can also email the order form to: bake-kl@banyantree.com.
From 1st July till 10th September 2022, Resorts World Genting (RWG) is offering delectable, new and timeless classic mooncake flavours in celebration of this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival.
Enjoy delicately crafted signature mooncakes, made in-house with pork-free ingredients by highly-skilled bakers under the expert guidance of Master Dim Sum Chef, Gan Chee Keong. Intricately packed and presented in beautifully designed boxes depicting Chinese art, these treasured offerings also make perfect gifts.
This year, RWG invites you to indulge in our selection of new innovative flavours – Golden Jade with White Chocolate, Lotus Paste with Coconut, and Black Thorn Durian. They are sold at RM21.00 each, with the exception of Black Thorn Durian which is priced at RM26.00. These interesting new flavours are a delight for those who are looking for unique mooncake flavours.
For those who prefer traditional mooncakes, RWG also offers timeless classics and all-time favourites such as Lotus Paste with either Single or Double Yolk, Golden Jade with Single Yolk, Red Bean Paste, Green Tea Lotus Paste, Pu Er Lotus Paste with Single Yolk, and Assorted Nuts “Ng Yan”. Health-conscious mooncake lovers can opt for the less sugary option, the Low Sugar White Lotus Paste. In addition to this, God of Wealth cookies is also available for purchase at RM8.00 per pack.
RWG mooncakes can be purchased at the following locations:
- Coffee Terrace, Genting Grand – 12pm to 9pm
- First World Hotel Lobby – 10am to 9pm
- Malaysian Food Street entrance, Level 4 SkyAvenue – 12pm to 9pm
- Grab & Win, Level 1, Sky Casino – 24 hours
RWG is also offering special discounts for mooncake lovers in celebration of this auspicious festival. Early birds get to enjoy 20% off their orders throughout the month of July. There will also be a 30% discount offered for a minimum purchase of 50 boxes of 4 mooncakes per box. Discounts are only applicable for cash or credit card payments and are not applicable for purchase of Black Thorn Durian Mooncakes and God of Wealth cookies.
This Mid-Autumn festival, Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur reunites once again with the award-winning Malaysian fashion designer, Melinda Looi, for another collaborative journey featuring ‘The House of Shí Wǔ 十五之家’, an avant-garde mooncake series that celebrates the classic heritage of Peranakan culture in Malaysia. Comprising a novel collection of four classic mooncakes along with numerous curated treasures of different kinds, ‘The House of Shí Wǔ 十五之家’ resembles an intricate wooden structure of a miniature house that moonlights as a multipurpose box, complemented by a grand and functional canvas bag.
Choose from a curated selection of four 185± gram mooncakes (Shanghainese Yam with Single Yolk ,Pure Red Bean, Pure Pandan, White Lotus with Double Yolk), premium teas, cookies, and candies, along with items such as GHKLxML Mini Mooncake Mould and Designer Scarf.
‘The House of Shí Wǔ 十五’ is exclusively available for pre-orders on Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur Online Store from July 2022 onwards at a special Early Bird price of MYR 288 nett (Originally priced at MYR 328 nett).while stocks last.
Pre-order from July 2022 onwards and collection / delivery is available from August 15, 2022 onwards. To pre-order online, click here or contact store.kuagh@hyatt.com for bulk purchase enquiries.
