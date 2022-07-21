Mid-Autumn Festival 2022: A guide to the best mooncakes in KL

As Mid-Autumn Festival 2022 approaches, check out this curated guide to the best mooncakes in KL.
The Mid-Autumn Festival, Moon Festival, or Mooncake Festival is the second-most important traditional Chinese festival after the Chinese New Year. According to research, the significance of the festival is that ancient Chinese emperors worshiped the moon in autumn in order to provide thanks for the bountiful harvests, with ordinary folk following suit for their own harvest and efforts.
The festival is always held on the 15th day of the 8th month of the Chinese lunisolar calendar with a full moon at night, which falls from mid-September to early October of the Gregorian calendar. This is because the ancient Chinese believed that the moon is at its brightest and fullest size during this time, coinciding with harvest time in the middle of the Autumn season.
Nowadays, people mainly celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival for prosperity and family reunions. Besides China, similar holidays are celebrated in Japan, Korea, Vietnam, and other countries in East and Southeast Asia such as Malaysia.
With mooncake season approaching on 10 September, notable hotels in Kuala Lumpur have already released their version of these round-shaped creations filled with delicious yet unique flavours.
As the hallmark food of the Mid-Autumn Festival, these sweet and savoury pastries are typically eaten when the moon is in its full glory, symbolising family prosperity and reunion. While there are countless variations in the market, you can never go wrong with the classics such as white lotus, salted egg yolk, and red bean. Contemporary flavours include durian, chocolate, matcha, alcohol-infused treats, and more.
These hotels in KL have a unique approach when it comes to mooncakes. If you’re interested in gifting these special-edition boxes to your loved ones or colleagues, scroll down to discover our top picks.
Here are the best 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival mooncakes to check out in KL:
Mandarin Oriental returns with the latest mooncake offerings by award-winning Lai Po Heen from 1 July to 10 September 2022. This year, the halal-certified traditional baked mooncakes include salted egg custard snow skin, assorted mixed nuts, lotus paste with single yolk, pandan paste with single yolk, red bean paste with almond flakes and more. For sweet lovers, you can indulge in homemade Malaysian chocolate mooncakes, including local dark chocolate ganache, milk chocolate with jasmine sesame ganache and pandan gula Melaka coconut dacquoise. Made with edible gold, The Golden Mooncake (contains alcohol) offers two flavours: Lotus paste with single egg yolk and pandan paste with single egg yolk. The best part? Your delicious mooncakes are presented in an eco-friendly box made from bamboo and wrapped beautifully with red silk.
Each mooncake is priced between RM38 and RM68. Mooncakes by Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur, are available for purchase online or at the special pop-up store in the hotel lobby. Purchases made before 31 July 2022 will be entitled to Early Bird Savings of 15%. To make a booking, email mokul-lpoheen@mohg.com.
Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur introduces a unique collaboration with fashion icon Jimmy Choo for the Mid-Autumn Festival. Crafted by Yun House, the delectable treats are packed in a custom pink and lavender round totem box with beautiful peacock origami patterns. Each mooncake is boxed individually, showcasing an iconic Jimmy Choo design on the cover. Fans of snow skin mooncakes can opt for musang king durian or Valrhona chocolate with Himalayan salt and egg yolk. Purists can opt for traditional flavours such as pu er tea paste, white lotus seed paste and more. Don’t miss out on Bar Trigona’s signature Trigona Rum Ki Tiki mooncake for a boozy edition.
The limited-edition mooncake gift boxes are priced between RM488 and RM588.
Shangri-La is ready to take you over the moon with these mooncake creations. This year’s baked favourites include white lotus seed paste with single yolk, assorted nuts with sun-dried fruits and red bean with dried tangerine skin. Besides that, snow skin mooncake flavours comprising raspberry and chilli padi, coconut, green apple and wasabi, and lastly, strawberry and yoghurt are available too. Order the Premium Ping Pei Gift box for a combination of eight snow skin mooncakes. We recommend the Deluxe Gift Box if you’re planning to gift four pieces of baked mooncakes.
If you’re searching for a gift that doubles as a collectable bag, check out W Kuala Lumpur’s Moonlit Fever Mooncake collection. Taking inspiration from the vivid hues of mod and retro, these delicious treats are packed in an elegant bag that comes in two bold colours: emerald green and sunrise orange. With six — pure lotus, lotus paste with single yolk, red bean paste mandarin skin, lotus seed paste double yolk, tiramisu and mixed nuts — flavours to choose from, you can pick four mooncakes of your choice to complete the gifting experience. Check out the brochure here.
The Moonlit Fever Collection Bag (including a box of four mooncakes) is priced at RM238.
Contact +6012-357-4788 for more info.
Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara unveils its Enchanting Mid-Autumn Mooncakes. Available from 5 July to 10 September 2022, the mid-autumn mooncakes are presented in two sleek packagings: Classic Copper Treasure and the Galaxy Series. This year’s selection includes four baked skin mooncake flavours: black sesame, pure white lotus, white lotus with single yolk, and pandan single yolk. If you’re craving snow skin, the hotel offers signature osmanthus blueberry, green tea with red bean, yam with dark chocolate and coffee with cream cheese.
Enjoy 20% off on all mooncakes purchased from 5 July to 24 July 2022.
This year, Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur’s signature Cantonese dining – Jade Pavilion, presents the Moonlight Garden mooncake collection. These authentic baked mooncakes are hidden in a one-of-a-kind Moonlight Garden mooncake box that doubles as a rechargeable tableside lantern.
Uniquely designed as a mid-autumn table side lantern, this mooncake box is heavily inspired by Jade Pavilion’s interior design concept of Imperial Garden retreats relished by the imperial families. Jade Pavilion’s mooncake collection features the popular White Lotus Paste with Single Egg Yolk, refreshing Pandan Lotus Paste with Single Egg Yolk, and rich Red Bean Paste, the smooth taste of Yam Lotus Paste with Single Egg Yolk, fragrant taste of Sweet Corn Lotus Paste with
Single Egg Yolk and the classic Lotus Paste with Single Egg Yolk.
The Moonlight Garden Collection by Jade Pavilion is now available for pre-order. Delivery and self-collection are available from 15 August until 11 September 2022. For a significant number of mooncake boxes, the Bulk Offer with 20%
savings is available for purchases with a minimum of 10 boxes and 25% savings for purchases with a minimum of 30 boxes (terms and conditions apply).
For online orders visit Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur’s e-Shop or WhatsApp/ Call +6012 6113772. Alternatively, customers can also email the order form to: jadepavilion-pavilionhotel@banyantree.com.
This year, BAKE at Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur showcases an all-new inspiration of contemporary mooncake box design and premium chocolate mooncakes curated by the new Executive Pastry Chef – Carlos Valente. The Moonlight City mooncake box is designed in modern times, influenced by the magnificent mid-autumn moon glowing over the iconic cityscapes of Kuala Lumpur.
Chef Carlos Valente has created these unique chocolate mooncakes with Belgian chocolate and various quality ingredients. The Moonlight City mooncake collection features three unique flavours; Coffee Caramel Walnut – a popular pick amongst coffee enthusiasts with an exceptional balance of sweet and bitter taste; Green Tea Red Bean – a perfect of umami and sweet flavours; and last but not least the Lotus Paste – a traditional taste of savoury comfort.
The Moonlight City collection from Bake by Banyan Tree is now available for pre-order, delivery, and self-collection from 15 August until 11 September 2022.
All mooncakes are individually sealed and encased in a one-of-a-kind iridescent mooncake box, making it a gift of grandeur for loved ones and friends. If you’re looking to acquire a more significant number of mooncake boxes, the Bulk Offer with 20% savings is available for purchases with a minimum of 10 boxes and 25% savings for purchases with a minimum of 30 boxes.
For online orders visit Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur’s e-Shop or WhatsApp/ Call +6012 288 2135. Alternatively, customers can also email the order form to: bake-kl@banyantree.com.
From 1st July till 10th September 2022, Resorts World Genting (RWG) is offering delectable, new and timeless classic mooncake flavours in celebration of this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival.
Enjoy delicately crafted signature mooncakes, made in-house with pork-free ingredients by highly-skilled bakers under the expert guidance of Master Dim Sum Chef, Gan Chee Keong. Intricately packed and presented in beautifully designed boxes depicting Chinese art, these treasured offerings also make perfect gifts.
This year, RWG invites you to indulge in our selection of new innovative flavours – Golden Jade with White Chocolate, Lotus Paste with Coconut, and Black Thorn Durian. They are sold at RM21.00 each, with the exception of Black Thorn Durian which is priced at RM26.00. These interesting new flavours are a delight for those who are looking for unique mooncake flavours.
For those who prefer traditional mooncakes, RWG also offers timeless classics and all-time favourites such as Lotus Paste with either Single or Double Yolk, Golden Jade with Single Yolk, Red Bean Paste, Green Tea Lotus Paste, Pu Er Lotus Paste with Single Yolk, and Assorted Nuts “Ng Yan”. Health-conscious mooncake lovers can opt for the less sugary option, the Low Sugar White Lotus Paste. In addition to this, God of Wealth cookies is also available for purchase at RM8.00 per pack.
RWG mooncakes can be purchased at the following locations:
- Coffee Terrace, Genting Grand – 12pm to 9pm
- First World Hotel Lobby – 10am to 9pm
- Malaysian Food Street entrance, Level 4 SkyAvenue – 12pm to 9pm
- Grab & Win, Level 1, Sky Casino – 24 hours
RWG is also offering special discounts for mooncake lovers in celebration of this auspicious festival. Early birds get to enjoy 20% off their orders throughout the month of July. There will also be a 30% discount offered for a minimum purchase of 50 boxes of 4 mooncakes per box. Discounts are only applicable for cash or credit card payments and are not applicable for purchase of Black Thorn Durian Mooncakes and God of Wealth cookies.
