Miyabi’s Omakase-style Yakiniku menu features premium Japanese A5 Wagyu beef

The recent introduction of the Omakase-style Yakiniku concept at Miyabi, a highly rated Japanese restaurant located within Sheraton Petaling Jaya, promises to further heighten one’s dining experience with its grilled servings of premium Japanese A5 Wagyu beef.

Literally carrying the meaning of grilled meat, Yakiniku is a must-experience dining style that originates from Japan. With Omakase meaning “I will leave it up to you”, diners who opt for the Omakase-style Yakiniku will leave the dish selection to the trained chefs. Those who prefer grilling their own meats and seafood upon order may opt for the course that comprises various beef cuts and fresh seafood served in private dining rooms.

Regarded as the highest quality for Japanese Wagyu, the A5 Wagyu beef originates from the prefectures in Western Japan and is Halal-certified by JAKIM. The seafood that makes up the mouth-watering menu is similarly imported directly from Japan and personally sourced by Japanese Cuisine Chef, Tetsuya Yanagida.

With the chef’s deep-rooted philosophy and passion in preserving the art of authentic Japanese cooking, he has spent more than 20 years honing his skills, from his home city of Tokyo to highly regarded restaurants in Kuala Lumpur, ultimately leading to the creation of the Omakase-style Yakiniku.

Diners may complete their authentic dining experience with a choice of enhanced premium sake, Japanese gin and wine.

Exuding a Zen aura with its stylish wood flooring and wall décor, Miyabi is perfect for get-togethers with friends and loved ones. The main dining room welcomes larger crowds while the sushi counter sits nine diners at once. 10 private rooms – four reserved as Yakiniku rooms – are just the place for business luncheons or intimate gatherings.

Miyabi, close on Mondays, is open for lunch from 12:00pm to 2:30pm (Tuesday to Friday) and for dinner from 6:30pm to 10:30pm (Tuesday to Sunday).

For more information, Miyabi restaurant can be reached via phone at +603 7622 8888 and Whatsapp at 017 228 6098, or visit sheratonpetalingjaya.com