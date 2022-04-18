Hot pot to dimsum: 6 Muslim-friendly Chinese restaurants in Kuala Lumpur to check out

Now that it’s Ramadan month, are you looking for Chinese restaurants in KL that are Muslim-friendly?

In KL, we’re blessed to live in a city filled with an abundance of choices when it comes to restaurants. No matter the cuisine, there are always options for those who are Muslim or have dietary restrictions. As Malaysia is a melting hotpot of cultures, our love for food doesn’t end with our own traditional cuisine. Rather, we look for ways and options to diversify our culinary creations to suit everyone’s palate and dietary restrictions.

There’s something comforting about Chinese food and the way it’s served. Family-style meals require friends and loved ones to gather around the table and catch up as we tuck into seafood and other dishes infused with traditional Asian and Chinese herbs and spices.

We’ve got varieties here for you, from a mouth-watering hot pot feast to dim sum galore, and down to enjoying your hearty local favourites – we sure do have it all to cater to your tastebuds.

Here’s a curated guide to the best Muslim-friendly Chinese restaurants in KL to check out when you’re looking to indulge in a delicious Iftar feast this year.

(Main image credit: Pooja Chaudhary/Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.



Here are 6 Muslim-friendly Chinese restaurants in KL to check out: