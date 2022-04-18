Hot pot to dimsum: 6 Muslim-friendly Chinese restaurants in Kuala Lumpur to check out

Now that it’s Ramadan month, are you looking for Chinese restaurants in KL that are Muslim-friendly?
In KL, we’re blessed to live in a city filled with an abundance of choices when it comes to restaurants. No matter the cuisine, there are always options for those who are Muslim or have dietary restrictions. As Malaysia is a melting hotpot of cultures, our love for food doesn’t end with our own traditional cuisine. Rather, we look for ways and options to diversify our culinary creations to suit everyone’s palate and dietary restrictions.
There’s something comforting about Chinese food and the way it’s served. Family-style meals require friends and loved ones to gather around the table and catch up as we tuck into seafood and other dishes infused with traditional Asian and Chinese herbs and spices.
We’ve got varieties here for you, from a mouth-watering hot pot feast to dim sum galore, and down to enjoying your hearty local favourites – we sure do have it all to cater to your tastebuds.
Here’s a curated guide to the best Muslim-friendly Chinese restaurants in KL to check out when you’re looking to indulge in a delicious Iftar feast this year.
Here are 6 Muslim-friendly Chinese restaurants in KL to check out:
(Image credit: Grandmama’s)
(Image credit: Dolly Dim Sum)
Located in Suria KLCC, Ren is the first no-pork Chinese restaurant established by Dragon-i. Inspired by the rich flavours of the Shanghainese and Xinjiang cuisine, diners will enjoy the favourites with a fiery kick. However, we recommend ordering a side of meat to accompany your mains, from the stewed spicy chicken to lamb cutlets and garoupa fish to enjoy.
(Image credit: Instagram/@_amirul.azmir)
Jibby Chow is named after owner Najib Hamid aka Jibby, the managing director and group chef of the Serai Group, and the restaurant’s Chef Chow. Here, the chef cooks contemporary Chinese food like chilli crabs with fried mantao, and steamed fish in superior soya sauce and his famous tender Mongolian lamb ribs. It’s a perfect spot for nostalgic family gatherings.
(Image credit: Instagram/@jibbygroup)
In Colonial is the place to be if you need an escape from the hustle and bustle of KL. Set in a charming British Colonial-style restaurant, the menu serves Anglo-Chinese cuisine with tasty selections of fresh seafood from Hiroshima oysters and jumbo prawns to their famous duck rice in broth and oxtail pot. Delivery is available through phone orders at the numbers listed here. Don’t forget to order their delicious cucumber and passionfruit mocktail.
(Image credit: In Colonial)
If you’re an adventurer when it comes to food hunting, make your way to Al Amber for some Northern Chinese delicacies. With an extensive menu that boasts over 80 food and beverage items to choose from, the dishes bring an authentic taste of Chinese cuisine. Their popular dishes include the special hand-pulled noodle with beef broth, roasted lamb chops marinated with ‘sannai’ Chinese spices, and steamed shrimps in hot chilli oil. Deliveries through WhatsApp orders are available from all three outlets Pavilion KL, Nexus Bangsar South, and 1 Utama.
(Image credit: Al Amber Chinese Muslim Restaurant)
Can’t decide between hot pot and noodles? The Grand Imperial serves the best of both worlds for a delicious feast. This sleek and modern restaurant gives a lovely ambience for family time or a catch-up session with your friends. Try their signature roast duck — it’s delicious. There are eight Grand Imperial Restaurant outlets located across the Klang Valley. Orders through their website are now available as well.
(Image credit: Grand Imperial Seafood Hotpot & BBQ)
In a kopitiam-hangout mood? Then you’re right to order from a menu that offers an assortment of noodles, from Penang prawn mee to curry mee, Assam laksa, chee cheong fun and more. Top off the meal with freshly brewed coffee, and you’re good to go.
(Image credit: Daily Kopitiam)
There’s nothing like having the comfort of enjoying your grandmother’s cooking. Thankfully, Grandmama’s is here to help turn that frown upside down with authentic meals that’ll leave you smiling. Enjoy their signature Chinese delicacies from the duck egg char kway teow to prawn mee and Hakka fried rice for a touch of home. Order these dishes, and we guarantee that you’ll be coming back for more.
(Image credit: Grandmama’s Malaysia)
Dolly Dim Sum has become one of the best family restaurants to go to for a memorable time. With a variety of delicious bite-sized Chinese dishes from mouth-watering dumplings to noodles and rice and their famous egg custard bun, how could you possibly say no?
Handcrafted by Taiwanese tea masters, you can choose between six different tea bases from green tea, osmanthus oolong tea, high mountain pouchong tea, black tea, dong ding oolong tea and cassia black tea. Once you’ve decided on your base, go crazy on your desired flavours and toppings of choice.
(Image credit: Instagram/@chichasanchen.myw)
Ren is the first no-pork Chinese restaurant established by Dragon-i, inspired by the rich flavours of the Shanghainese and Xinjiang cuisine. We recommend ordering the stewed spicy chicken, lamb cutlets and garoupa fish.
(Image credit: Ren)