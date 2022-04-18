Hot pot to dimsum: 6 Muslim-friendly Chinese restaurants in Kuala Lumpur to check out

By Amalina Anuar & Sharuna Segaren
18 Apr 2022
Hot pot to dimsum: 6 Muslim-friendly Chinese restaurants in Kuala Lumpur to check out
Wine & Dine
Hot pot to dimsum: 6 Muslim-friendly Chinese restaurants in Kuala Lumpur to check out

Now that it’s Ramadan month, are you looking for Chinese restaurants in KL that are Muslim-friendly?

In KL, we’re blessed to live in a city filled with an abundance of choices when it comes to restaurants. No matter the cuisine, there are always options for those who are Muslim or have dietary restrictions. As Malaysia is a melting hotpot of cultures, our love for food doesn’t end with our own traditional cuisine. Rather, we look for ways and options to diversify our culinary creations to suit everyone’s palate and dietary restrictions.

There’s something comforting about Chinese food and the way it’s served. Family-style meals require friends and loved ones to gather around the table and catch up as we tuck into seafood and other dishes infused with traditional Asian and Chinese herbs and spices.

We’ve got varieties here for you, from a mouth-watering hot pot feast to dim sum galore, and down to enjoying your hearty local favourites – we sure do have it all to cater to your tastebuds.

Here’s a curated guide to the best Muslim-friendly Chinese restaurants in KL to check out when you’re looking to indulge in a delicious Iftar feast this year.

(Main image credit: Pooja Chaudhary/Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.


Here are 6 Muslim-friendly Chinese restaurants in KL to check out:

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /6

Jibby Chow
1
Jibby Chow

Jibby Chow is named after owner Najib Hamid aka Jibby, the managing director and group chef of the Serai Group, and the restaurant’s Chef Chow. Here, the chef cooks contemporary Chinese food like chilli crabs with fried mantao, and steamed fish in superior soya sauce and his famous tender Mongolian lamb ribs. It’s a perfect spot for nostalgic family gatherings.

(Image credit: Instagram/@jibbygroup)

Address
Jibby Chow, Lot GF-1, Ground Floor, Bangsar Village 2, Jalan Telawi 1, Bangsar Baru, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Phone
+603 2201 8551
Website
Website here
In Colonial
2
In Colonial

In Colonial is the place to be if you need an escape from the hustle and bustle of KL. Set in a charming British Colonial-style restaurant, the menu serves Anglo-Chinese cuisine with tasty selections of fresh seafood from Hiroshima oysters and jumbo prawns to their famous duck rice in broth and oxtail pot. Delivery is available through phone orders at the numbers listed here. Don’t forget to order their delicious cucumber and passionfruit mocktail.

(Image credit: In Colonial)

Address
In Colonial, Lot G13, The Intermark, 348, Jalan Tun Razak, 50400 Kuala Lumpur
Phone
+6012 784 9033 / +603 2162 9033
Website
Website here
Al Amber Chinese Muslim Restaurant
3
Al Amber Chinese Muslim Restaurant

If you’re an adventurer when it comes to food hunting, make your way to Al Amber for some Northern Chinese delicacies. With an extensive menu that boasts over 80 food and beverage items to choose from, the dishes bring an authentic taste of Chinese cuisine. Their popular dishes include the special hand-pulled noodle with beef broth, roasted lamb chops marinated with ‘sannai’ Chinese spices, and steamed shrimps in hot chilli oil. Deliveries through WhatsApp orders are available from all three outlets Pavilion KL, Nexus Bangsar South, and 1 Utama.

(Image credit: Al Amber Chinese Muslim Restaurant)

Address
Al Amber Chinese Muslim Restaurant, Lot 7.01.02, Pavilion KL, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur
Phone
+6011 366 66692 (Pavilion KL) / +6010 559 5268 (Nexus Bangsar South) / +6018 968 0965 (1 Utama)
Website
Facebook
Grand Imperial Seafood Hotpot & BBQ
4
Grand Imperial Seafood Hotpot & BBQ

Can’t decide between hot pot and noodles? The Grand Imperial serves the best of both worlds for a delicious feast. This sleek and modern restaurant gives a lovely ambience for family time or a catch-up session with your friends. Try their signature roast duck — it’s delicious. There are eight Grand Imperial Restaurant outlets located across the Klang Valley. Orders through their website are now available as well.

(Image credit: Grand Imperial Seafood Hotpot & BBQ)

Address
Grand Imperial Seafood Hotpot & BBQ, Lot 9-105.00, Pavilion Elite Shopping Mall 165, Jalan Bukit Bintang 55100 Kuala Lumpur.
Phone
+603 2110 5557 / 5077 / 5997
Website
Website here
Daily Kopitiam
5
Daily Kopitiam

In a kopitiam-hangout mood? Then you’re right to order from a menu that offers an assortment of noodles, from Penang prawn mee to curry mee, Assam laksa, chee cheong fun and more. Top off the meal with freshly brewed coffee, and you’re good to go.

(Image credit: Daily Kopitiam)

Address
Daily Kopitiam, Lot 1-02 The Weld, 76 Jalan Raja Chulan
Phone
+603 2110 5320
Website
Facebook
Grandmama’s Malaysia
6
Grandmama’s Malaysia

There’s nothing like having the comfort of enjoying your grandmother’s cooking. Thankfully, Grandmama’s is here to help turn that frown upside down with authentic meals that’ll leave you smiling. Enjoy their signature Chinese delicacies from the duck egg char kway teow to prawn mee and Hakka fried rice for a touch of home. Order these dishes, and we guarantee that you’ll be coming back for more.

(Image credit: Grandmama’s Malaysia)

Address
Grandmama’s Malaysia, Lot 6.01.02 , P6.01.00 & P6.02, Pavilion KL, 168, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur
Phone
+603 2143 9333
Website
Facebook
Dolly Dim Sum
7
Dolly Dim Sum

Dolly Dim Sum has become one of the best family restaurants to go to for a memorable time. With a variety of delicious bite-sized Chinese dishes from mouth-watering dumplings to noodles and rice and their famous egg custard bun, how could you possibly say no?

Address
Dolly Dim Sum, Lot G9 Ground Floor, Avenue K, 156 Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur
Phone
+6012 678 7842
Website
Website
Chicha San Chen
8
Chicha San Chen

Handcrafted by Taiwanese tea masters, you can choose between six different tea bases from green tea, osmanthus oolong tea, high mountain pouchong tea, black tea, dong ding oolong tea and cassia black tea. Once you’ve decided on your base, go crazy on your desired flavours and toppings of choice.

(Image credit: Instagram/@chichasanchen.myw)

Address
Lot 6.01.01, Level 6, Pavilion KL, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur
Phone
+6011 3175 7827
Website
Website
Ren
9
Ren

Ren is the first no-pork Chinese restaurant established by Dragon-i, inspired by the rich flavours of the Shanghainese and Xinjiang cuisine. We recommend ordering the stewed spicy chicken, lamb cutlets and garoupa fish.

(Image credit: Ren)

Address
Ren KLCC, Lot 252, Second Floor Suria, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur
Phone
+603 2181 0688
Website
Website
Amalina Anuar & Sharuna Segaren

A writer by day and spin instructor by night. Amalina fuels her day with anything that’s covered in chocolate and breaking a sweat in the spin studio. With fashion and music as inspiration, you can find her obsessing over her favourite artist’s music videos or swaying to funky tunes at live gigs.
food

