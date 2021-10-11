Wine & Dine

7 new cafes and restaurants in KL to check out in October 2021

By Amalina Anuar
11 Oct 2021

New and sensational restaurants and cafes in KL have opened their doors to foodies, which is great for the soul and your appetite. We’ve curated a list of the hippest joints in town this month, from new cafes to lip-smacking ramen spots. If you’re looking for a great meal with a view after you run in the park, you can consider Dome’s KLCC On-The-Park.

For a treat to all of your favourite pastries and if you happen to be in Mont Kiara, dine in at VCR Bakehouse. Sweets aside, Cyberjaya’s latest joint, Tiger and Prawn, and Fusion Man Noodles, located on Jalan Kuchai Lama, provide savoury options. Coffee lovers, don’t worry, we have not forgotten about you. Wake up and smell the coffee with Sugarbrew, Hani Eatery and Circlé this month as their aromatic yet delicious cup of joe steals your heart. Trust us, this month is looking great, and you don’t want to miss the opportunity to explore.

Bookmark these new cafes and restaurants in KL for your weekend escapades.

VCR Bakehouse
1
VCR Bakehouse

Newsflash: There’s a new bakery in town, and the VCR franchise is expanding. Located in Shoplex Mont Kiara, VCR Bakehouse offers everything you crave, ranging from bread loaves to savoury and sweet pastries. You will walk into a clean-minimal interior and alfresco atmosphere with a spread of their mouth-watering baked goods as you make an order. Try their best-selling pastries such as the Mushroom & Feta Danish, Apple Strudel, Cardamom Bun, and Kouign Amann when you drop by.

(Image credit: Instagram/@vcrbakehouse)

Address
Unit 2B, 2C Shoplex, Jalan Kiara, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur
Phone
03-2011-8226
Dome KLCC
2
Dome KLCC

DOME KLCC On-The-Park has opened its doors to welcome you with open arms. Surrounded by lush greenery and greeted with an incredible view of the iconic water fountain, this prime location is excellent for coffee sessions and meetings. Their refreshed menu is worth exploring, featuring Western and Mediterranean to South Korean and our local specialities to enjoy. Don’t worry, the signature chicken pot pie is still available.

(Image credit: DOME KLCC)

Address
Petronas Twin Tower, G-45, Ground Floor, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur
Phone
012-224-1735
Hani Eatery
3
Hani Eatery

There’s a new cafe on the block, and Hani Eatery is the place to be. With a menu that parades appetising Japanese don bowls – from Vegetarian Unagi Don to Salmon with Dashi Don and more you will find NikoNeko’s matcha goodness here too. Don’t worry; options are available for the coffee enthusiast. All baked in-house, their dessert selections are worth a try.

(Image credit: Instagram/@hani_eatery)

Address
20A, Lorong Ara Kiri 2, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Phone
010-299-4883
Sugarbrew
4
Sugarbrew

Need a pick-me-up? Drive over to Sugarbrew for a cuppa. Their best-selling coffee, The Nona Latte, is inspired by the Nona Manis kuih and sweetened with pandan-infused salted gula Melaka syrup. Elevate your experience by pairing your coffee with their homemade cookies – Double Dark Espresso (vegan) and Spelt Chocolate Chip to Walnut Wholemeal and Cornflake Crunch cookies. To indulge in all the flavours, you can pre-order the Mix-Your-Own Box to bring home with you.

Open Wednesday – Sunday, 8 AM – 6 PM. 

(Image credit: Instagram/@isthisyourcoffee)

Address
58, Jalan Sri Hartamas 18, Taman Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Phone
011-5405-9880
Tiger & Prawn
5
Tiger & Prawn

If you’re planning to head to Cyberjaya this weekend, why not add Tiger & Prawn to your pit stop? This new cafe boasts an extensive menu featuring the Western favourites — pizzas, burgers, pasta and soups — and tantalising breakfast selections. We have our eyes set on the Brioche French Toast and Grilled Prawn Egg Benny. Prawns for breakfast? Why not?

(Image credit: Instagram/@tigerandprawn)

Address
Tamarind Bldg Rd, Cyberjaya, 63000 Cyberjaya, Selangor
Phone
016-980-9575
Fusion Man Noodle 
6
Fusion Man Noodle 

There is nothing like a big bowl of noodle soup to cheer you up. Fusion Man Noodle (non-halal) is your one-way ticket to lip-smacking ramen and rice bowl selections. The restaurant focuses on uniting impactful flavours of Japanese and Chinese cuisine with your delicious meal. To top it off, you can add char siew, egg floss and fuchuk as appetising sides to your noodle dish.

(Image credit: Instagram/@fusionman_noodle)
Written by staff writer

Address
No.17-G, Jalan 1/114, off, Jalan Kuchai Lama, 58200 Kuala Lumpur
Phone
012-588-3281
Circlé Cafe
7
Circlé Cafe

Circlé is a newly opened coffee shop tucked in the middle of Bukit Bintang’s most Instagrammable hotspot in Jalan Berangan. While the space is quaint and small, Circlé provides a Hong Kong-esque street-side coffee shop vibe. The coffee is highly recommended, with beans sourced worldwide by its owner, Wilson, who recently returned from overseas to start this little jaunt. Come by for an iced black and small-batch homemade sourdough served with butter and kaya.

(Image credit: Instagram/@circlecafe.kl)
Written by Martin Teo)

Address
No.57, Jalan Berangan, Bukit Bintang, 50200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Phone
019-499-6621
Amalina Anuar

A writer by day and spin instructor by night. Amalina fuels her day with anything that’s covered in chocolate and breaking a sweat in the spin studio. With fashion and music as inspiration, you can find her obsessing over her favourite artist’s music videos or swaying to funky tunes at live gigs.
food

