New and sensational restaurants and cafes in KL have opened their doors to foodies, which is great for the soul and your appetite. We’ve curated a list of the hippest joints in town this month, from new cafes to lip-smacking ramen spots. If you’re looking for a great meal with a view after you run in the park, you can consider Dome’s KLCC On-The-Park.
For a treat to all of your favourite pastries and if you happen to be in Mont Kiara, dine in at VCR Bakehouse. Sweets aside, Cyberjaya’s latest joint, Tiger and Prawn, and Fusion Man Noodles, located on Jalan Kuchai Lama, provide savoury options. Coffee lovers, don’t worry, we have not forgotten about you. Wake up and smell the coffee with Sugarbrew, Hani Eatery and Circlé this month as their aromatic yet delicious cup of joe steals your heart. Trust us, this month is looking great, and you don’t want to miss the opportunity to explore.
Bookmark these new cafes and restaurants in KL for your weekend escapades.
Newsflash: There’s a new bakery in town, and the VCR franchise is expanding. Located in Shoplex Mont Kiara, VCR Bakehouse offers everything you crave, ranging from bread loaves to savoury and sweet pastries. You will walk into a clean-minimal interior and alfresco atmosphere with a spread of their mouth-watering baked goods as you make an order. Try their best-selling pastries such as the Mushroom & Feta Danish, Apple Strudel, Cardamom Bun, and Kouign Amann when you drop by.
DOME KLCC On-The-Park has opened its doors to welcome you with open arms. Surrounded by lush greenery and greeted with an incredible view of the iconic water fountain, this prime location is excellent for coffee sessions and meetings. Their refreshed menu is worth exploring, featuring Western and Mediterranean to South Korean and our local specialities to enjoy. Don’t worry, the signature chicken pot pie is still available.
There’s a new cafe on the block, and Hani Eatery is the place to be. With a menu that parades appetising Japanese don bowls – from Vegetarian Unagi Don to Salmon with Dashi Don and more – you will find NikoNeko’s matcha goodness here too. Don’t worry; options are available for the coffee enthusiast. All baked in-house, their dessert selections are worth a try.
Need a pick-me-up? Drive over to Sugarbrew for a cuppa. Their best-selling coffee, The Nona Latte, is inspired by the Nona Manis kuih and sweetened with pandan-infused salted gula Melaka syrup. Elevate your experience by pairing your coffee with their homemade cookies – Double Dark Espresso (vegan) and Spelt Chocolate Chip to Walnut Wholemeal and Cornflake Crunch cookies. To indulge in all the flavours, you can pre-order the Mix-Your-Own Box to bring home with you.
Open Wednesday – Sunday, 8 AM – 6 PM.
If you’re planning to head to Cyberjaya this weekend, why not add Tiger & Prawn to your pit stop? This new cafe boasts an extensive menu featuring the Western favourites — pizzas, burgers, pasta and soups — and tantalising breakfast selections. We have our eyes set on the Brioche French Toast and Grilled Prawn Egg Benny. Prawns for breakfast? Why not?
There is nothing like a big bowl of noodle soup to cheer you up. Fusion Man Noodle (non-halal) is your one-way ticket to lip-smacking ramen and rice bowl selections. The restaurant focuses on uniting impactful flavours of Japanese and Chinese cuisine with your delicious meal. To top it off, you can add char siew, egg floss and fuchuk as appetising sides to your noodle dish.
Circlé is a newly opened coffee shop tucked in the middle of Bukit Bintang’s most Instagrammable hotspot in Jalan Berangan. While the space is quaint and small, Circlé provides a Hong Kong-esque street-side coffee shop vibe. The coffee is highly recommended, with beans sourced worldwide by its owner, Wilson, who recently returned from overseas to start this little jaunt. Come by for an iced black and small-batch homemade sourdough served with butter and kaya.
