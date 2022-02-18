6 new cafes and restaurants in KL to check out this weekend

Tired of the same restaurants and interested to explore some of the city’s latest eateries? We’ve rounded up some new cafes and restaurants in KL that have recently opened up.

Dedicated to the passionate foodies, our hand-picked guide is curated with delicious coffees, pastries and the most Instagram-worthy spots.

Pastries lovers will want to visit BuiBui Bake House, Ainul Cookies & Co and Hejau for their sweet treats. If sandwiches are what you’re craving for, head over to Feeling Plus in Damansara Heights to try their signature toasties. Check out ALLO Cafe and the Elephant Republic for their refreshing beverages amidst quaint surroundings. Tell a friend or add this to your bucket list; you’re going to love exploring these cafes and restaurants.

Here is a list of new cafes and restaurants to visit in KL:

BuiBui Bake House





Buibui Bake House deserves a spot on your must-visit list. As you enter through the archway, you will notice crisp white walls beautifully decorated with rattan-meets-wooden furniture. For that ideal Instagram-worthy shot, opt to dine outside when the weather is just right. The menu comprises savoury and sweet goodness from baked goods to fulfilling sandwiches. Go ahead and order the Signature Tamago sandwich.

Feeling +

Located in Damansara Heights, Feeling Plus is a great place to catch up with friends over a delicious cuppa. Adored for its aromatic coffees, fans of the cafe are returning for their mouth-watering toasties. Highlights include the Chicken Sando and Smoked Salmon sandwiches. Keep a lookout for quirky illustrations and quotes on the wall once you’re seated.

Ainul Cookies & Co





If you’re obsessed with pink and chewy cookies, we have found the perfect place for you. Located in Tropicana Gardens Mall, Ainul Cookies & Co boasts delectable treats, from signature cookies to brownies. The best-baked goods are the chewy cookies, and we recommend you to enjoy them with a delicious scoop of vanilla ice cream. We have the Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie on our minds. While you’re there, snap photos by the retro phone booth to show off your heavenly dessert.

ALLO Cafe

Fans of The Owls Cafe will adore their latest spin-off venture: ALLO Cafe. Step inside, and you will be awestruck by the tropical-meets-urban decor and elegant furniture. While the curated decor does remind us of New York, you can find the cafe located in the AMI Suites in Mont Kiara. Drop by for the favourites, including their signature waffles and hearty brunch selections.

Hejau

Polo bun lovers, rejoice. You can now grab your warm matcha buns in Hejau’s newly-opened branch at the Arcoris, Mont Kiara. Famed for their matcha refreshments, try out Hejau’s best-selling Strawberry Matcha Lemonade and Matcha + Kedondong + Asam Boi. For a heavenly combination with your matcha beverage, opt for the Matcha Polo Bun and Matcha Brownie. It’s definitely worth the calories.

Elephant Republic

Need to wind down after exploring the city? Head over to the Elephant Republic. The hidden gem behind Jalan Alor offers a nice shift from the bustling city thanks to the calming white and wood accents. Cool down with their iced beverages by ordering their iced sodas or ice-blended drinks. Try out the Elephant Breakfast and Tom Yam Chicken Pizza if you’re feeling hungry. For a light snack, grab the Nachos and sandwiches to share. We highly recommend the Mushrooms on Toast and Pesto Chicken Sandwich.

