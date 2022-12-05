New cafes and restaurants to dine at around KL and PJ in December 2022

In the mood to explore the city’s latest eateries? Head over to these new cafes and restaurants in KL and PJ in December 2022.

As we approach the end of the year, the city is showing no signs of slowing down as these new cafes and restaurants continue to thrive throughout KL. Whether you’re looking for new coffee spots or the latest restaurants to explore, our curated guide definitely has it all. If you missed our guide last month, check it out here.

Dedicated to pastry lovers, add Kooky Plate and Petiteserie Bakery & Cafe to the list. For the latest coffee spot in Bandar Sri Damansara, head over to Good Stvff, as they cater to coffee enthusiasts and tea connoisseurs. If you’re craving Middle Eastern food, we recommend Leen’s Middle East Kitchen for a fusion of Middle Eastern signatures with a modern twist. Another cafe worth checking out is Bukit Jalil’s newest establishment – OOMPH. From Western favourites to delicious wine selections, get ready to surprise your date with a blissful evening at Oomph. You won’t be disappointed.

New cafes and restaurants to try in KL and PJ throughout December 2022:

Kooky Plate

Growing food hub Chow Kit is adding Kooky Plate to the gastronomical list. A sister establishment by the Kooky Cream family, Kooky Plate is prepped and ready to serve its decadent treats with hearty mains. Decked in white and blue splashes, the cafe offers ample light, making it perfect for your Instagram-worthy shots. You can find mouth-watering dishes on the menu, like beef ramen, scallops aglio olio and mala-spiced pappardelle. In the dessert section, indulge in their signature tau fu fah cheesecake and nutella crunch cake.

Address: No.16, Seksyen 41, Jalan Yap Ah Shak, Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM (Closed on Monday)

Good Stvff

Coffee connoisseurs, bookmark Good Stvff on your list. Serene and minimalistic, entering the space is like a breath of fresh air. Located in Bandar Sri Damansara, the cafe specialises in aromatic filter coffees from Colombia, India, Indonesia, Costa Rice, Ethiopia and more, along with Chinese speciality teas – it’s the best of both worlds.

In the ice coffee section, order their BEAM Signature Ice Coffee, which is served with milk and homemade brown sugar. For the classics, try their signature latte and long black when you’re there. In the tea series, their premium teas are worth exploring, ranging from the Taiwan Alishan Da Yan Xiang Oolong to Wild Ginger Flower Oolong.

If you’re hungry, their extensive menu comprising hearty rice dishes, breakfast meals and pastas are available too. Complement your drink with their rice dishes, like the signature BEAM Nasi Lemak and Oppa’s Favourite (Stir-fried chicken with kimchi and spicy gochujang sauce). For more info, explore the menu here.

Address: 28, Jalan Gangsa SD5/3B, Bandar Sri Damansara, 52200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 5 PM (Closed on Tuesday)

Oomph

There’s a new cafe on the block, and Bukit Jalil’s latest Oomph is definitely worth trying this weekend. Decorated in a contemporary-meets-industrial interior, the restaurant evokes a calming atmosphere with its warm neutral hues. Operating from 9 AM to 2 AM, the cafe-turned-restobar by night offers an exquisite range of breakfast selections, along with an extensive line-up of wine selections to indulge in on date nights. The menu offers a delicious range of Western dishes, from pasta to burgers and pastries. Highlights include the Big Breakfast, Buttermilk French Toast with Fried Chicken and Truffle Carbonara with Bacon Brisket. In the drinks department, don’t skip on the aromatic coffees by the team behind Brew & Bread.

Address: Tropika, E-G-2, E-G-3 & E, G-3A, Jalan Jalil Perkasa 3, Bukit Jalil, 57000 Kuala Lumpur.

Operation hours: 9 AM – 2 AM

Petiteserie Bakery & Cafe

Craving for baked goods? Trust Petiteserie to come to the rescue. If you’re in Ara Damansara, drop by and unwind over good conversations with cuppa and pastries. For first-timers, order their bestsellers, which include the Mushroom, Onion & Cheese Danish, Croque Monsieur Croissant, Kouign Amann and Smoked Salmon Royale. Cakes are available too – we suggest their Valrhona Chocolate Cake, Burnt Cheesecake Slice, and Pisang Raja Loaf with Chocolate Chip Crumble.

Address: 11a, Jalan PJU 1a/20a, Ara Damansara, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 7.30 AM – 5.30 PM (Closed on Wednesday)

Leen’s Middle East Kitchen

If Leen’s Middle East Kitchen sounds familiar to you, there’s a chance you may have recognised their booth in Tiffin at The Yard. Situated in Taman Tun Dr Ismail and led by a Syrian chef, you can find Middle Eastern specialities with modern touches on the menu. Famed for their Crispy Syrian Rice and Baba Ghanoush with walnuts and pomegranate molasses, other notable highlights include Rubiyan (prawns over tomato water, dakkous and basil oil) and Kebab Khashkhash.

Address: No. 136A, (First Floor), Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi, Taman Tun Dr. Ismail.

Operating hours: 6 PM – 11 PM

Hero & featured image credit: Unsplash/@shawnanggg

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.