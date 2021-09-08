Wine & Dine

New cafes and restaurants in KL to check out in September 2021

By Amalina Anuar
08 Sep 2021

According to the latest SOPs, fully-vaccinated individuals now have the liberty to dine in safely. However, these new restaurants in KL are currently available for deliveries only in September 2021, until further notice.

Whether you’re looking for new takeaway matcha spots, delicious wood-fired pizzas or beyond, this month is has something for you.

(Main image credit: Instagram/@backalleypasta)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.

1
IJO Matcha

A matcha a day keeps the doctor away. Inspired by the Indonesian word for green, IJO (translates as hijau in malay) matcha is currently open in two locations: Cyberjaya and KL. The menu offers matcha classics, along with delicious local twists, from matcha cendol gula melaka, matcha chai cincau and more. Plus, their matcha cookies are a hit, so don’t forget to add them to the cart. Be sure to visit their pop-up in Ampang (73, Jalan Ayer Dusun, Setapak) when you have the chance too.

(Image credit: Instagram/@ijo.matcha)

Address
Level 3, B.03.03A Tamarind Square, Persiaran Multimedia, 63000 Cyberjaya, Selangor
2
Messy Buffalo

In the mood for pizzas and wings? Trust Messy Buffalo to come to the rescue. If you live or happen to be in Sungai Besi, it’s worth checking out based on their delicious menu. Whether you’re craving the signatures or truffle delights, they sure have it all to suit your needs. Best believe that your taste buds will be rewarded.

Currently open for delivery and takeaway.

(Image credit: Instagram/@mymessybuffalo)

 

Address
B1-3, Midfields Square, Taman Sungai Besi, 57100 Kuala Lumpur
Phone
+6019-760-5313
3
The Hungry Lab

There’s a new cafe in Sri Petaling, and The Hungry Lab (non-halal) is here to sort your cravings. Although the cafe is currently available for pick-up and takeaway, their menu offers an extensive selection for brunch dates at home. You will find hearty pasta meals, burgers and more to order from. Keep checking their Instagram page for upcoming promo meals and dine-in announcements too.

(Image credit: Instagram/@thehungrylab.my)

 

Address
38-G, Jln Radin Bagus 3, Bandar Baru Sri Petaling, 57000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Phone
+6010-915-0577
4
BackAlley 

Artisanal and locally handcrafted, BackAlley (non-halal) is perfect for lazy weekends and cosy dates at home. From pasta to rice bowls; you can try their appetising Spinach Tagliatelle with Pan Seared Chicken, Tagliatelle with Pan Seared Salmon or Squid Ink Carbonara. However, if you’re feeling for your dose of grains, their rice bowl selections consist of Yuzu Beef Brisket, Salmon Tataki and more.

Currently open for delivery and takeaway.

(Image credit: Instagram/@backalleypasta)

Address
No 8 jalan 1/67b, Off, Jalan Mengkudu, 55000 Kuala Lumpur
Amalina Anuar

A writer by day and spin instructor by night. Amalina fuels her day with anything that’s covered in chocolate and breaking a sweat in the spin studio. With fashion and music as inspiration, you can find her obsessing over her favourite artist’s music videos or swaying to funky tunes at live gigs.
