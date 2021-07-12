Support local businesses, enjoy delicious food, and no cleaning up from cooking — wins all around!
This month, surprise yourself with an omakase dining experience at home, and have a movie night with burgers for dinner and a large side of fries. Check out the new restaurants and cafes in KL this July:
If carbs are your one true love, add The Dough Factory to your list. Located in Bandar Sri Damansara, this joint is already gaining fans for its pastries since its grand opening in June 2021. What caught our eye from the menu are their buttery selections – from plain croissants and banana croissants to sea salt kouign aman and more – as a great pairing with your morning coffee. Go ahead and drop them a text to make your orders soon before it’s sold out for the day.
It’s hard not to miss Happy Xixi when you’re greeted with a ‘70s exterior with a cheery orange atmosphere. But in the meantime, Whatsapp your order to have their food delivered. For an easy-going meal, check out their Creamy Truffle Chicken Popcorn Rice or the Mentai Tamago Poke Bowl. Don’t forget to include their sweet bites from Tiramisu and Cheesy Croffle to indulge for tea later with succulent desserts from Taroball Red Bean Paste and Red Bean Paste Taufufah, to Mango Sago and Longan Osmanthus.
There’s a new omakase on the block, and all you have to do is WhatsApp to bring the dining experience home. Located on Jalan Imbi, KL, Iki Omakase offers a gastronomic approach to the comfort favourites. You can order in the Chef’s Selection Sushi (RM228), Truffle Udon (RM138), and A5 Wagyu Don (with onsen egg and shaved truffle) for a cosy date at home. End the night with their Special Dessert selection, and you’ll be smiling from ear to ear with the finest meal.
Hosting gameday at home? Trust Hard Attack to come to the rescue. Set your dining table with crispy snack selections from Cheeseburger Wontons and Crispy Chicken Fries, to Fish Fillet Panino and Duck Fries. If you’re craving a wholesome meal, opt for the Fried Duck Rice or Chicken Crostini to share. Gameday isn’t complete without desserts, and Hard Attack is ready to jolt your tastebuds with their fried cheesecake.
Satisfy your cravings for a juicy chicken burger by ordering from Burger Blek. Their Signature Fried Chicken Burger is a hit, but the secret to the recipe is the homemade secret sauces. Curious to try it out? Order one for yourself or for the whole family by ordering the Lepak Set for a great deal. If you’re not craving burgers, the Area 51 Fried Chicken set seems like quite an experience too.
