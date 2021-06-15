5 new restaurants and cafes in Kuala Lumpur to order from in June

Show your support for local businesses by ordering from these new restaurants and cafes in Kuala Lumpur.
And so the lockdown goes on, but that doesn’t mean it should keep you from enjoying the city’s good food. When you’ve found your new favourites, make a plan to drop in to the actual establishment once it’s safe to do so. Scroll through for mealtime suggestions.
(Main image credit: Instagram/@beangoodkl)
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.
New restaurants and cafes in Kuala Lumpur for June 2021:
If you live in Cheras, check this place out. The cafe sells a wide selection of bagels and a Croffle Croque Monsieur you should definitely bite into. Take a look at their MCO breakfast sets too, and one day enjoy your morning coffee at this stunning cafe with sunset hues-decor.
(Image credit: Instagram/@poppykatcafe)
Craving for a mid-day treat? Go ahead and order a dessert from BeanGood, where they specialise in creamy tarts like Orange Curd to Strawberry Creme, and French Chocolate Almond tart. But before dessert, comes the mains, and BeanGood also has a savoury menu with rice and pasta dishes. Drop them a DM on Instagram to place your order.
(Image credit: Instagram/@beangoodkl)
Bröom Artisan is the newest of trendy establishments in PJ. It offers freshly baked pastries including croissants, macaroon and tarts, plus #LunchAtHome specials for the MCO with delivery available.
(Image credit: Instagram/@broomartisanbakery)
Don’t you miss the simple things like going out (and going all out) for banana leaf? Well, you can bring the whole experience home when you order from Big Leaf BLR. It may not be served on a banana leaf, but it will do for now! Send a WhatsApp to them to place your order, or order directly from Foodpanda.
(Image credit: Instagram/@bigleafblr)