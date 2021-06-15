5 new restaurants and cafes in Kuala Lumpur to order from in June

Show your support for local businesses by ordering from these new restaurants and cafes in Kuala Lumpur.

And so the lockdown goes on, but that doesn’t mean it should keep you from enjoying the city’s good food. When you’ve found your new favourites, make a plan to drop in to the actual establishment once it’s safe to do so. Scroll through for mealtime suggestions.

(Main image credit: Instagram/@beangoodkl)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.

New restaurants and cafes in Kuala Lumpur for June 2021: