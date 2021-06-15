Our brands
Wine & Dine

5 new restaurants and cafes in Kuala Lumpur to order from in June

By Amalina Anuar
15 Jun 2021

Show your support for local businesses by ordering from these new restaurants and cafes in Kuala Lumpur.

And so the lockdown goes on, but that doesn’t mean it should keep you from enjoying the city’s good food. When you’ve found your new favourites, make a plan to drop in to the actual establishment once it’s safe to do so. Scroll through for mealtime suggestions.

(Main image credit: Instagram/@beangoodkl)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.

New restaurants and cafes in Kuala Lumpur for June 2021:

Wine & Dine
5 new restaurants and cafes in Kuala Lumpur to order from in June

Show your support for local businesses by ordering from these new restaurants and cafes in Kuala Lumpur.

And so the lockdown goes on, but that doesn’t mean it should keep you from enjoying the city’s good food. When you’ve found your new favourites, make a plan to drop in to the actual establishment once it’s safe to do so. Scroll through for mealtime suggestions.

(Main image credit: Instagram/@beangoodkl)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.

New restaurants and cafes in Kuala Lumpur for June 2021:

1
Poppy Kat Cafe

If you live in Cheras, check this place out. The cafe sells a wide selection of bagels and a Croffle Croque Monsieur you should definitely bite into. Take a look at their MCO breakfast sets too, and one day enjoy your morning coffee at this stunning cafe with sunset hues-decor.

(Image credit: Instagram/@poppykatcafe)

Address
Poppy Kat Cafe, 34A, Jalan Nadchatiram, Taman Taynton View, Cheras W.P. Kuala Lumpur, 56000 Cheras, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Phone
+6011-5431-3453
Website
Instagram here
2
BeanGood

Craving for a mid-day treat? Go ahead and order a dessert from BeanGood, where they specialise in creamy tarts like Orange Curd to Strawberry Creme, and French Chocolate Almond tart. But before dessert, comes the mains, and BeanGood also has a savoury menu with rice and pasta dishes. Drop them a DM on Instagram to place your order.

(Image credit: Instagram/@beangoodkl)

Address
BeanGood, No. 27G, Jln Damai Raya 6, Taman Alam Damai, 56000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Phone
+6018-321 5119
Website
Instagram here
3
Bröom Artisan Bakery

Bröom Artisan is the newest of trendy establishments in PJ. It offers freshly baked pastries including croissants, macaroon and tarts, plus #LunchAtHome specials for the MCO with delivery available.

(Image credit: Instagram/@broomartisanbakery)

Address
Bröom Artisan Bakery, 27, Jalan 20/13, Taman Paramount, 46300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Phone
+018-231-2823
Website
Instagram here
4
Big Leaf BLR

Don’t you miss the simple things like going out (and going all out) for banana leaf? Well, you can bring the whole experience home when you order from Big Leaf BLR. It may not be served on a banana leaf, but it will do for now! Send a WhatsApp to them to place your order, or order directly from Foodpanda.

(Image credit: Instagram/@bigleafblr)

Address
Big Leaf BLR, 600-GF, Jalan 17/12, Seksyen 17, 46400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Phone
+6011-1971-0889
Website
Instagram here
Restaurants desserts cafes food delivery Food&Wine
Amalina Anuar

A writer by day and spin instructor by night. Amalina fuels her day with anything that’s covered in chocolate and breaking a sweat in the spin studio. With fashion and music as inspiration, you can find her obsessing over her favourite artist’s music videos or swaying to funky tunes at live gigs.
food

You might also like

follow our daily snapshots at @prestigemalaysia