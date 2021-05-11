5 new restaurants in KL to order food from in May

Tired of the same old Grab Food order? Try something new this month for takeaways and deliveries. From brunch food staples to Japanese BBQ and pastries for dessert, where’s where to look and what to get:
(Main image credit: Instagram/@bellyandthechefdining)
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.
Want to feel like you’ve transported to a serene dream? Three Years Old is the place to be. Located at Bukit Bintang, this double-storey house turned cafe offers tasty brunch, pastries and coffee selections to enjoy on a nice day out. You’ve got the go-to brunch menu, along with tempting selections of coffee brewing to cure your blues away.
(Image credit: Instagram/@_threeyearsold)
In collaboration with Zen & Co, this Muslim-friendly cafe serves an array of dishes that fuses Western and Japanese cuisine. You’ll find hot plates to order from Osaka Sea Urchin Pasta, Kobe Wagyu Rib Eye Steak, Smoke Duck Rissoto, Tuna Tataki bowl, and so much more. Niko Neko’s matcha also graces the drinks menu, serving varieties of thirst-quenching drink options from juices, tea and coffee.
(Image credit: Instagram/@bellyandthechefdining)
Although the cafe is currently hosting its soft launch, you still get to enjoy comforting meals from pasta to a crispy pork lard rice with onsen egg and fried chicken goodness. The space is inviting and comfortable, so keep this cafe on your radar for when dine-in is allowed again.
(Image credit: Instagram/@luckeecanteen)
The menu brings all of your favourite comfort meals from pasta to sandwiches, small plates, and breakfast dishes. Take one look at their spread, and you’ll instantly fall in love with the vivid colours on your plate. To sweeten the deal, they’ve got house pours and cocktails to enjoy.
(Image credit: Instagram/@jama.kl)
This two-storey space in Taman Sea boasts a wide range of menu from pastries to hot dishes and their speciality Portuguese egg tarts. Our recommendation? The grilled marrow with sourdough bread on the side and Eggs Benedict. To place an order, send them a DM on Instagram.
(Image credit: Instagram/@lijhuin)