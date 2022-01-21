Nobu’s Omakase Love Affair: An exquisite Valentine’s Day experience for the tastebuds

Nobu Kuala Lumpur’s Omakase Love Affair menu for Valentine’s Day is a romantic six-course dinner that takes guests on an exquisite journey of complementing yet contrasting tastes and textures.

Every course has been carefully curated by Chef Philip Leong and his team, incorporating fresh local ingredients with premium offerings such as Wagyu Sirloin. The team strives to be innovative every year with its Valentine’s Day offerings, and this year was no exception.

Chef Philip Leong told Prestige Malaysia, “The inspiration behind the Omakase Love Affair menu is a balance of Yin and Yang so that the flavours sometimes contrast and balance each other out. Some dishes have a balance of texture, for example, soft tofu accompanying firmer textures like tuna. Other dishes have a kick with wasabi oil, paired with a light cod. This symbolises the differences between men and women. We source local ingredients such as sea grapes (commonly known as latok in Sabah and Sarawak).”

We recently sampled some courses from the Omakase Love Affair menu at Nobu Kuala Lumpur, and found that the complexity of flavours in each dish was an exciting and satisfying experience for the tastebuds. Punchy flavours perfectly complemented milder tastes without any one ingredient being too overwhelming for the palate.

Clearly, plenty of thought and detail had gone into creating a memorable gastronomic experience to share with your loved one on this special day as you journey through the exquisite flavours and unique textures of each dish together. Every dish was beautifully presented with added touches that made them a treat for the eyes as well as tastebuds.

Chef Philip said, “Each course builds on each other to offer a complete experience, while you can also appreciate each course on its own. We start with lighter courses building to heavier ones, ending with a refreshing dessert.”

Here is what you can expect from Nobu’s Omakase Love Affair menu for Valentine’s Day:

The six-course menu begins with a delicate and gently-seared Tuna Tataki with Tofu Sauce appetizer that melts in the mouth, providing a burst of flavours that perfectly whets the appetite. A few slices of chilli are placed atop the dish, offering a spicy kick to the appetizer that we relished.

The next course is a platter of the signature Chef’s Sushi Selection comprising fresh cuts of Kampachi, Ebi, Salmon and Madai, specially selected by Head Sushi Chef Masa.



Kicking off the hot dishes is the Steam Coral Grouper with Wasabi Corn Salsa and Umi Budo, which is also known as sea grapes that pops in your mouth with every bite to make for an exquisite dish. The light and delicate fish was paired perfectly with the Wasabi-based corn salsa.





Next up was a mouth-watering serving of Nobu’s signature Wagyu Sirloin with smoked black bean miso, pickled radish and carrot puree, as well as Mushroom Foie Gras Miso Soup.

The smoked black bean miso was inspired by tempeh, another nod to appreciating our local flavours and incorporating them with more premium ingredients that are difficult to find in Malaysia such as Wagyu. The nuttiness of the paste and sweetness of the puree elevated the Wagyu, cooked to perfection, and left us feeling satiated.

If you don’t eat beef, the Chef is happy to replace the Wagyu Sirloin course with another protein depending on the availability of ingredients the day.

Light and refreshing without being overly sweet, the Yuzu Raspberry Tarte served with Jasmine Tea Jelly and Beetroot Sorbet was a delight after the rich flavours in the previous course.

The Omakase Love Affair menu for Valentine’s Day at Nobu Kuala Lumpur is priced at RM550++per person and is only available from12th – 14th February 2022.

Bookings are limited for Valentine’s Day so do plan ahead in advance. To make a reservation, please call Nobu Kuala Lumpur at 03-2380 0028.

All images by Nobu Kuala Lumpur.