7 patisseries in KL to get the best French pastries delivered to your doorstep

Looking to indulge in pretty French pastries and gorgeous cakes in KL? With the heavy rains these days, stay home and brew a cup of hot tea or coffee while you order some pastries in the comfort of your own home.

French pastries are revered around the world because they’re baked fresh with quality ingredients. You can definitely tell the difference between freshly baked bread and pastries compared to processed and packaged ones. It’s also no easy feat to bake desserts like croissants and macarons – they take hours of patience and skill. So when you buy a freshly baked French pastry, you know you’re in for a real treat.

Patisseries mean ‘pastry shop’ in French, and are usually the term for bakeries that specialize in French pastries. While there’s no shortage of bakeries in KL, we’ve narrowed it down to patisseries so you can try the best of the best when it comes to traditional French cakes and pastries. The best part? All these patisseries deliver, meaning these delicious desserts and treats are just a click away!

If you’re looking for an intricate dessert or pastry to bring to a friend’s house or just to treat yourself, take it one step further with these amazing French goods that look (almost) too good to eat.

Here is our top pick of patisseries offering french pastries in KL that you must check out:

Lacher Patisserie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LACHÉR | KL/PJ Cake Delivery (@lacherpatisserie)

Lacher Patisserie specialises in high-quality French cakes using halal ingredients. Their desserts are only available via the website. Offering same-day delivery to Kuala Lumpur and Selangor (you can also pre-order in advance), some of their best sellers include the Raspberry Valrhona Jivara Mousse Cake and Citron Tart. Their desserts are a treat for the eyes as well as the taste buds – perfect to impress your guests this festive season.

Place your orders on the website.

Operating Hours: Daily, 11 – 6pm (until 7pm for delivery)

Address: A-1-11, Eve Suite, Jalan PJU 1A/41, Ara Damansara, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Yeast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEAST (@yeastbistronomy)



No stranger to those who live in Bangsar, this popular French bistro offers delicious French cuisine as well as a selection of French breads and desserts. Here, you can try fresh loaves of traditional French bread like baguette and brioche, along with desserts and pastries like Pain au Chocolat and croissants. They also offer a variety of frozen boulangerie and patisserie products.

You can shop for their products on Oddle or Shopee.

Operating Hours: Daily, 8am – 9pm

Address: 24G, Jalan Telawi 2, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

PAUL Malaysia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAUL Malaysia (@paul.malaysia)

You would have probably seen this cafe and restaurant when shopping at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur or Intermark Mall, with its large display case offering authentic French pastries. PAUL is a french Family Bakery and Patisserie that has been operating since 1889, with the first Malaysia outlet opening in 2017 at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. The delectable pastries and bread here include a variety of brioche, croissants, baguettes, and cakes.

You can order online on Oddle.

Operating Hours: Daily 10am – 10pm

Address: Lot 2.09.02, E2.9.02 & P2.06.00, Level 2 Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, 168, Bukit Bintang St, Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Croisserie Artisan Bakery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Croisserie Artisan Bakery (@croisserie)

Crosserie Artisan Bakery is located in Damansara Heights and Atria Shopping Gallery offers a selection of traditional French pastries, from Petit Gâteaux (small cakes perfect for tea-time) to canelé to quiches. They’ve also got a selection of Christmas-themed goodies this year that will look amazing as a centrepiece on your dining table.

You can get your pastries and cakes delivered via Beepit.

Operating Hours: 10am to 8pm

Address:

Croisserie Artisan Bakery @ Damansara Heights – No. 14, Jalan Medan Setia 2, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Croisserie Artisan Bakery @ Atria Shopping Gallery – C35, Concourse Level, Atria Shopping Gallery, Jalan SS 22/23, Damansara Jaya, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Levain Boulangerie & Patisserie

Housed in the quiet street of Jalan Imbi, this inviting bakery and cafe offers warm and fresh breads and pastries. Their goods are baked using natural yeast in a traditional stone oven that offers a unique flavour and texture. They offer a selection of authentic French breads, pastries and cakes, such as macarons and baguettes.

For delivery, you can order via Foodpanda or Beepit.

Operating Hours: Monday – Friday 7.30am to 5.30pm, Saturday – Sunday 7.30 am to 6pm

Address: 7, Jalan Delima, Imbi, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur