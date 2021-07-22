6 restaurants to order from for the best Penang cuisine in KL

Bring the authentic Penang flavours to your humble abode by ordering in.

Despite not being able to take a foodie trip to Penang, KL is in luck because right here, we have a handful of great restaurants serving Penang’s famous dishes. Scroll down to see them all and enjoy your favourites at home.

(Main image credit: Krystal Ng/Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.