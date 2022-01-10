Where to order poon choi delivery for Chinese New Year 2022 in KL and PJ

Save yourself the trouble of making poon choi at home by ordering delivery from these restaurants in KL and PJ for Chinese New Year 2022.
A cultural and gastronomic vestige of the late Song Dynasty, poon choi is an indispensable part of Chinese New Year. Not unlike yee sang, thanks to the intermingling between various Chinese clans in Malaysia, poon choi has become a dish to savour for most during reunion dinner despite it being of Cantonese provenance.
According to folklore, poon choi was created as a means for the young Song emperor to feed his half-starved troops, having fled from Mongol invaders to the Guangdong province, from all the produce they could muster.
Having shed its clandestine origins, poon choi today is a sumptuous melange of abalone, ginseng, sea cucumber, fish maw, chicken and more. Ingredients are typically arranged in multiple layers in accordance with the desired doneness of each ingredient. And so, it isn’t a stretch to say making a flawless poon choi is an art form.
Stay safe this year and skip the hassle of cooking by ordering poon choi delivery from these restaurants in KL and PJ.
These restaurants in KL and PJ offer poon choi delivery for Chinese New Year 2022:
Available for takeaway at the USJ branch of Copper Mansion, the Sundried Seafood Treasure Pot Poon Choi is the closest you get to dine out at the popular Chinese restaurant minus the crowd. The catch is to place your order at least a week in advance. Opulently curated, the set also comes with Prosperity Yee Sang, Bentong Fragrant Chicken Rice, Radish Cake and Steamed Rice Cake. It is priced at RM688+ for 6 pax and RM988+ for 10 pax.
Call 03-8023 2666
Strictly for takeaway and delivery, requiring only an hour of pre-order, the Mini Poon Choy set available till February 15 for those who prefer to savour it at home. No less impressive compared to the full size offering at the restaurant, the reduced rendition still offers an abundance of abalone, scallops, fish maw, mushroom, broccoli, octopus, dried oyster and more, for a mere RM58+
When giving a whole hamper might be too extravagant for one person, especially when the person lives alone, a ready-to-cook meal made for one offers sensibility. The famous seafood in Petaling Jaya creates “a person, a bowl” Poon Choy Gift Box comprising premium ingredients such as abalone and sea cucumber. All the recipient has to do is to heat it up inside a microwave.
Priced at RM888, though you can still get it for RM754.80 before January 16, the Prosperous Poon Choy set inclusive of abalone, sun dried scallops, sun dried oyster, sea cucumber, tiger prawns and fish maw can satiate up to 5 people. You don’t have to wait long for it to arrive at your doorstep too, requiring only an hour of ordering in advance. Delivery is available every Sunday and Monday, between 12pm and 7.30pm, and from Tuesday to Saturday, 12pm to 9.30pm.
Priced at RM388 (for 5 pax) or RM888 (for 10 pax), the Red Chinese Cuisine Pot of Prosperity Poon Choy is a sight to behold thanks to the infusion of 13 premium ingredients. Among which are Australian abalone, scallops, free-range chicken, tiger prawns, sea cucumber, and fish maw, all stacked meticulously and simmered in a rich broth. You may opt to pick up or have it delivered at a time most convenient for you. If you order anytime by January 15, you will also receive a complimentary yee sang.
Call 03-2170 8888