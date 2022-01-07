This protein-packed red lentil soup will brighten up your rainy days

Soup is wonderful any time of year, but rainy days is when its warming, soothing goodness really shines. And while you can’t go wrong with chicken noodle, switch things up this hibernation season by concocting this innovative red lentil soup.

In this plant-based bowl, beets, onion, garlic, vegetable broth, chilli powder, and red lentils combine to create a bold-flavoured, eye-catching soup that also packs a punch of nutrients. The lentils, for example, offer nearly 23 grams of protein and 10 grams of fibre per half-cup, while a cup of the beets provides another 4 grams of fibre, so the dish is sure to soothe your growling stomach. For a touch of crunch and tang, the red lentil soup is topped off with a pomegranate and beet salad.

Even though it packs deep, earthy flavours and a satisfying mix of textures, the red lentil soup takes just 30 minutes to concoct — and only 10 of those minutes require some elbow grease. Translation: You’ll be able to dish up a big bowl and dig in no time.

Beet and Red Lentil Soup

Start to Finish: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 pounds beets (about 6 medium), 4 cut into 1/2-in. cubes, 2 sliced into thin matchsticks

1 small onion, finely chopped (1 cup)

5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons chilli powder

Pinch of cinnamon

4 1/2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 1/2 cups red lentils

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

1/3 cup pomegranate seeds

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh dill

Directions

In a medium saucepan, heat 1/4 cup oil over medium-high. Add the cubed beets, onion, and garlic; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until onion is soft, about 5 minutes. Add chilli powder and cinnamon. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 10 seconds. Pour in the broth, and stir in the lentils. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, partially covered, until lentils are tender, about 20 minutes. Then, stir in 1 tablespoon lemon juice, and season with salt and pepper. Meanwhile, toss the beet matchsticks with the pomegranate, dill, lemon zest, and the remaining 2 tablespoons each of lemon juice and oil. Season with salt and pepper. Top soup with beet salad, and serve.

This story first appeared on www.shape.com

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Jennifer Causey)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from Shape.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Shape and the Shape Logo are registered trademarks of Meredith Corporation. Used under License.