Have you been to Qra, Bukit Tunku’s own version of Whole Foods?

If you live around KL and are looking for a place to shop for healthy food and eco-friendly products, Qra is the perfect supermarket for you.

Chances are, you’ve been seeing Qra featured in your social media feed. The premium supermarket located in Bukit Tunku opened up earlier this year, but with the MCO, not everyone’s gotten the chance to diversify their weekly shopping. It is to Bukit Tunku what Ben’s Independent Grocer (BIG) is to Plaza Batai, and you won’t be far off to think so — Qra supermarket is led by one of the co-founders of BIG, David Tseng. But that’s where the similarities end.

Local and international in one aisle

The products curated in the supermarket are premium and there is an extensive list of not only imported goods but also items sourced from local farmers and producers. You’ll find vegetables from Cultiveat, organically-grown kale from Plucked, sourdough bread from Provisions, soy sauce from Mu Artisan Soy Sauce, and more.

Another category of food that Qra is championing are plant-based options. While tempeh is a common variety, you’ll also see the supermarket stocking plant-based meat brands like OmniMeat and Beyond Meat. You’ll also find local brand Rawsome here, that also stocks ready-to-eat plant-based meals. We approve.

Zero-waste effort

One initiative that we hope more supermarkets will take on is the bulk-food items option for a zero-waste future. Qra is jumping on this bandwagon with a dedicated bulk foods section, where you can purchase dry food items such as nuts, grains, noodles, and more into your own jars or containers.

Also, if you’re planning to host an intimate gathering at home in the future and don’t want to clean up dishes after, Qra also stocks bio-degradable paper cutleries, plates, and more.

Grab a snack to-go

More than just a place for you to get your shopping done, Qra also has coffee and pastries for sale after doing your groceries. We love the trolleys at the supermarket that come with a nifty little coffee holder — all the better for you to get your caffeine kick while shopping. The cafe section also offers matcha drinks from Niko Neko Matcha, alongside a selection of pastries, sandwiches, salads, and more food choices to-go.

