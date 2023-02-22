Raya 2023: Our top picks of the most glorious festive gift boxes

Hari Raya Aidilfitri is a joyous occasion that celebrates the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. It is a time for family and friends to come together and share in the festivities. One of the traditions of Hari Raya is the exchange of gifts between loved ones.

Gifting is a great way to show appreciation and strengthen bonds with those closest to us. But Hari Raya isn’t the only occasion to consider gifting—you can also deliver these throughout Ramadhan as a thoughtful gesture to your friends and family. Much of these will be brimming with seasonal delights such as Raya cookies and other assortment of Ramadhan and Raya staples. However, we have also included brands that go beyond snacks, such as Wunderbath’s festive body care range and Granny Dorris’s fruits and floral arrangements.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift to give this Hari Raya, check out these curated gift sets from some of the best brands in Malaysia. Don’t forget to bookmark this page as we keep updating with more to come.

Your guide to the ultimate Raya gift boxes for 2023

Bakhache Hampers

Searching for the most opulent festive gift boxes? Look no further than Bakhache Hampers. With an array of Raya gift boxes available for choosing, you’re easily going to find something to fit the needs of your recipients. Packed with some of the most decadent indulgences, the boxes are beautifully packaged to include a card and a pack of Raya packets. From classic cookies and chips to the most invigorating teas and luscious honeys, Bakhache Hampers is your ultimate go-to when you’re thinking of spoiling your loved ones.

Prices range from RM105 to RM970. Preorder available. Delivery commences on 15 March 2023.

Granny Dorris

As mentioned earlier, Granny Dorris is the place to go to when you’re seeking a more floral and fruity arrangement. Whether it’s a tropical fiesta or a cascade of blooming petals, you will find the options at Granny Dorris to be fit for royalty. Sparkling juice, cold-pressed juice, and festive tidbits are peppered throughout their Raya gift box offerings. A cornucopia of pleasures, the fruits used are the best there are in the market, with imported strawberries and mangoes accompanying local bounties such as dragon fruits and guavas.

Prices range from RM49 to RM560.

Wunderbath

Searching for an out-of-the-box option? Consider Wunderbath’s wondrous basketfuls. For the uninitiated, Wunderbath is a local champion that handcrafts zany and unique body care goods. For Raya 2023, the brand expands its festive offerings to include new seasonal goodies such as dates soap and an all-new bath bomb that features a divine rose oud scent.

Prices range from RM65.90 to RM179.90.

