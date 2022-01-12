Resorts World Sentosa promises unforgettably delectable dining experiences for seasoned epicureans

A bucket list destination for passionate gourmands, Resorts World Sentosa boasts an exciting array of award-winning and celebrity chef restaurants, alongside experiences of a lifetime.

Diverse and influential cuisine intersect, ensuring there’s never a bland moment to be had. Delight your tastebuds and satisfy your cravings with familiar local flavours, intriguing fusions and international cuisine ranging between Chinese, Italian, Japanese, Australian, and modern European dining. It’s time to explore Resorts World Sentosa’s six captivating restaurants to learn what makes each venue a veritable oasis for the hungry gastronome.

table65

Sophisticated modern European cuisine meets an upbeat setting at table65, a relaxed approach to a brand-new dining concept helmed by celebrated chefs and co-owners of Restaurant 212, Richard van Oostenbrugge and Thomas Groot. The dining experience is engaging and fun, spotlighting great food and culinary performance.

Diners seated at the communal chef’s table that surrounds the entire kitchen may enjoy an unobstructed view of the talented team at work. The seating arrangement also enables interaction and friendly banter between patrons and chefs as each dish comes to life before your eyes. Additionally, visual projections on the dining plate enhance the gastronomic experience, adding a sense of creative immersion.

At table65, Michelin chefs make the most of seasonal and local produce to showcase inventive food in an ever-evolving menu. Unexpected combinations and methodology reveal Dutch, French and Japanese influences in these high-precision dishes. One must-try dish is Chef Richard van Oostenbrugge’s signature Green Apple dessert. It features a stunning transparent sugar glass bubble encasing a core made of green apple sorbet, with chocolate ‘pips’ on a puff pastry base.

The engaging dining experience and flavours created by Chef Richard and his culinary team won table65 a Michelin star in 2019 and 2020. If you want to experience a taste of luxury, table65 is well worth the reservation.

Menus: Set dinner menus

Private Events: Yes

Opening Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, Closed on Sunday and Monday

Dinner: 6.00pm (1st seating); 8.30pm (2nd seating); Welcomes children who are 12 years old and above only.

Dress Code: Smart casual, no tank tops or slippers

Reservations: Recommended. Please call +65 6577 7939, email [email protected] or visit rwsentosa.com/table65

CURATE CUCINA PISANA

Experience Italian fare with Singapore’s first restaurant to specialise in creations from Pisa. Led by Chef de Cuisine Davide Bizzarri, the warm and rustic restaurant offers diners an authentic experience to remember. Dishes come to life with the finest artisanal produce imported from Pisa and the surrounding region of Tuscany.

CURATE CUCINA PISANA also offers a selection of Super Tuscan wine vintages like the Sassicaia and classic Italian cocktails. Diners may feast their eyes on the art of pasta-making by the chefs through the intimate open kitchen, watching their meals take shape in a classy and relaxed atmosphere. Pisan native Chef Davide employs techniques that have been passed down through generations in his family to create deliciously soulful dishes further refined through his philosophy.

Among the must-try dishes is a flavourful Angus beef rump braised in Chianti wine, alongside the Fusilli di Pisa, featuring a unique Pisa Tower-shaped Fusilli pasta with fresh Boston lobster. There is also a sweet Tomberry and green zucchini preparation, complete with a dash of Sardinia’s saffron cream sauce for a punchy burst of flavour.

Menus: Lunch menu, Set Dinner menu and a la carte menu

Private Events: Yes

Opening Hours: Monday – Tuesday (Dinner), Friday – Sunday (Lunch and Dinner), Closed on Wednesday and Thursday

Lunch: 11.30am to 1pm (1st Seating); 1.30pm to 3pm (2nd Seating)

Dinner: 5pm to 8pm (1st Seating); 8.30pm to 10pm (2nd Seating)

Dress Code: Smart casual, no tank tops or slippers

Reservations: Please call +65 6577 7288, email [email protected] or visit rwsentosa.com/curate

Ocean Restaurant

Ocean lovers will melt at the chance to dine alongside giant manta rays and energetic sharks in Southeast Asia’s first underwater dining experience. Living up to its name, Ocean Restaurant offers modern seafood with an Asian flair and sustainable ethos.

Located within the S.E.A. Aquarium beside the Open Ocean habitat, guests can indulge in a majestic panoramic view of marine life. Enjoy delectable morsels from a clean menu that features fresh sea produce, carefully sourced from certified environmentally responsible fisheries.

The restaurant opened in 2012, conceived by Sydney-based design firm Diana Simpsons Design. The interior echoes deep-sea charm from every angle. Discover jellyfish and anemones lurking in carpeting motifs in the underwater haven, shimmering in seafoam green and deep blue. Furthermore, special consideration in design ensures all guests in the 60-seater restaurant will enjoy a stunning view of the Open Ocean habitat. If the wonders of the deep float your boat, be sure to make advanced reservations to secure an aquarium panel table for the best view.

Menus: Lunch and dinner set menus, vegetarian and children’s menus are also available

Private Events: Yes

Opening Hours: Thursday – Tuesday, Closed on Wednesday

Lunch: 11.30am (1st Seating); 1.30pm (2nd Seating)

Dinner: 6pm (1st Seating); 8.30pm (2nd Seating)

Note: Children of all ages are welcome for lunch. For dinner, Ocean Restaurant welcomes children who are 10 years old and above only. Due to overwhelming demand, kindly book at least one to two months in advance for aquarium panel tables to avoid disappointment.

Dress Code: Casual (Lunch), Smart Casual (Dinner) – no shorts, Bermudas, slippers or sandals

Reservations: Recommended. Please call +65 6577 6869 / +65 6577 6688, email [email protected] / [email protected] or visit rwsentosa.com/oceanrestaurant

Syun

Led by Celebrity Chef Hal Yamashita, Syun will reawaken your senses and reinvigorate your perception of Japanese cuisine through its nouvelle interpretations. Nouvelle cuisine reflects a modern style of cooking that avoids rich, heavy foods and emphasizes the freshness of the ingredients and the presentation of the dishes. The menu is rooted in Kobe cuisine and highlights the freshest premium ingredients specially flown in for Syun’s exclusive use.

Chef Hal puts an original spin on each dish, creating unique signatures like a sea urchin rolled by Wagyu beef. Other must-try signatures include grilled cod served with saikyo miso, yuzu miso sauce, dried mullet powder and parmesan, Kurobuta pork, Ohmi beef or Wagyu beef shabu-shabu, alongside Ohmi or Wagyu beef sukiyaki.

The contemporary restaurant is cosy and inviting, clad in classy natural wood. Between a casual dining space, sushi bar and two private dining rooms for 7-8 guests each, the modest setting complements refreshing flavours. Syun also offers a selection of premium sake from Japan, including sake exclusively brewed for the restaurant. A range of Shochu, Japanese Whiskies such as the Nikka Taketsuru 35 years, beer, international wines, and champagnes are also available.

Menus: Set lunch menus, Set dinner menus, and an a la carte sushi, sashimi, and premium shabu-shabu menu

Private Events: Yes

Opening Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, Closed on Monday & Tuesday

Lunch: 12.00pm (1st Seating); 1.30pm (2nd Seating)

Dinner: 6.00pm (1st Seating); 8.00pm (2nd Seating)

Dress Code: Casual

Reservations: Please call +65 6577 6867 / +65 6577 6688, email [email protected] / [email protected] or visit rwsentosa.com/syun

Feng Shui Inn

Feng Shui Inn is a multi-award-winning restaurant that elevates classic Cantonese cuisine to a new level of refinement and flavour. Executive Chef Li Kwok Kwong discovered his passion for cooking when he was just 17 years old. Today, the Hong-Kong native leads the kitchen with over 30 years of culinary experience, blending tradition with innovation to cultivate his unique culinary style.

The soothing interior takes inspiration from the lush tropical rainforests of Singapore. Patrons may find themselves spellbound, watching Chef Li’s team of maestros prepare decadent dishes through the open kitchen. Every creation uses the finest ingredients, sure to excite even the most discerning gourmands.

Diners can expect to enjoy freshly made dim sum, stir-fried dishes infused with ‘wok hei’, succulent roast meats and nourishing double-boiled soups. Signature dishes of Feng Shui Inn include braised Boston lobster in Superior Broth, stir-fried beef tenderloin in black pepper sauce and baked baby pork ribs in spicy mala sauce. Other highlights include braised Australian abalone with pan-fried foie gras, mango pomelo sago cream with ice cream and more. If Cantonese cuisine is your bread and butter, be sure to visit Feng Shui Inn for an unforgettable meal.

Private Events: Yes

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday

Lunch: 11.00am (1st seating), 1.00pm (2nd seating)

Dinner: 6.00pm (1st seating), 8.30pm (2nd seating)

Dress Code: Smart Casual

Reservations: Please call +65 6577 6599/ 6688, email [email protected] / [email protected] or visit rwsentosa.com/fengshuiinn

Osia Steak and Seafood Grill

Winner of Wine & Dine Singapore’s Top Restaurants 2012 – 2021, Osia Steak and Seafood Grill is a meat and seafood lover’s paradise. Opened by Australian Celebrity Chef Scott Webster in 2010, Osia offers premium meats sourced from boutique farms in Australia. Fresh flatbreads and seafood selections grilled to perfection in a stone hearth oven are also enduringly popular with guests.

One succulent highlight is the Stockyard Beef Tomahawk, a luxuriously thick and juicy 1.5kg Angus rib eye on the bone from a multi-generation family-owned farm in Southern Queensland. Another is the Cape Grim Beef Tenderloin which hails from the far northwest corner of Tasmania – grass-fed without antibiotics or added hormones. Experienced gourmands will also enjoy the Mayura Station Full Blood Wagyu from South Australia, often sought-after for its incredible marbling, delicate tenderness, and rich flavour. At Osia, you can expect steaks served with a choice of classic sauces from red wine to horseradish-sourcream.

Other signature dishes include Valrhona Hot Chocolate Soup, Polenta Crumbed Foie Gras, Broiled Glacier 51 Toothfish and a Seafood Platter for two. The platter consists of half a Boston lobster, fish collar, king scallops, skull island prawns, Fremantle octopus, soft shell crab and tomato chilli lime dip. Spacious, well-lit, and modern, Osia offers a cosy atmosphere perfect for a leisurely lunch or an elegant dinner date.

Menus: Set lunch menu, Dinner menu, Kids menu and a la carte menu

Opening Hours: Monday, Thursday – Sunday; Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, except eve of and on Public Holidays

Lunch: 11.30am (1st Seating); 1.30pm (2nd Seating)

Dinner: 6pm (1st Seating); 8pm (2nd Seating)

Dress Code: Casual, no tank tops or swimwear

Reservations: Please call +65 6577 6560 / +65 6577 6688, email [email protected] / [email protected] or visit rwsentosa.com/osia