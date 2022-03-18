6 restaurants in KL that offer creative and delicious options for vegetarians

If you’re a vegetarian or vegan in Malaysia, you would have definitely noticed that there are more and more plant-based options being offered by restaurants and cafes in KL.

The growing popularity of plant-based meat alternatives in supermarkets may have played a role, as a number of brands now offer plant-based mince, strips, nuggets, burgers and more. These include brands such as Harvest Gourmet and Omnimeat, which are even available on grocery delivery apps such as Foodpanda (Pandamart).

Gone are the days when being vegetarian equates to only being offered salads or plain pasta. While you could always find vegetarian food at Indian or Chinese Vegetarian restaurants, that’s where the variety ends. Today, more chefs and cooks of all cuisines are becoming innovative and creative in offering plant-based alternatives. From sushi to burgers to Thai basil stir fry, virtually anything can be made vegetarian or even vegan-friendly in today’s culinary world.

Even those who are more inclined to carnivorous diets are more open to trying vegetarian and plant-based meals these days. If you’re one of them, or someone who doesn’t eat meat, check out these creative vegetarian options offered by restaurants around KL and PJ. Some of them can be made vegan upon request, too.

Here are our top picks of restaurants offering creative vegetarian options in KL:

Nadodi

‘The Nadodi Experience’ at this fine dining Indian fusion restaurant is a tasting menu that takes diners on an exquisite journey throughout India and Sri Lanka. Putting a spin on traditional Indian favourites, they offer items such as Morrel Kheema, Millet Upma, and more. Innovation at its best, this restaurant is setting the bar high for fine-dining Indian cuisine.

SUPE Vegan

There aren’t many vegan or vegetarian Japanese restaurants around, but SUPE Vegan in Bukit Bintang is definitely a top choice if you’re in the mood for creative sushi and Japanese dishes made without meat. From mango sushi to spicy edamame noodles, there is a variety of tasty and clean dishes that both vegans and non-vegans will enjoy.

Barat Lifestyle Vegetarian Restaurant



Under the same owners as Ganga Cafe, another great vegetarian cafe in Bangsar, this semi fine-dining restaurant concept offers innovative fusion vegetarian cuisine (vegan and gluten-free available upon request). Creative menu items here include Pistachio Carbonara with Sun-dried Tomatoes, Thai Red Curry, a variety of pizzas, burgers, and more.

La Juicieria Superfoods

This popular chain has recently ventured into providing more options for vegetarians and those who want to eat healthier. Through a collaboration with PHUTURE foods, the brand has added some exciting Japanese-themed warm bowls to the menu. This includes the PHUTURE Omu Katsu Bowl, served with Japanese-style fluffy omelette, with turmeric rice and side veggies.

Sala KL Vegan Restaurant

This restaurant with a number of outlets around KL has earned its spot on this list for its innovative take on Tex-Mex cuisine. With creative options such as Shrooms Asada and Chimichanga on the menu, there is plenty of effort put into offering tasty and flavourful dishes. For a local twist, the Nasi Lemak with Sambal Mushroom is also delicious. Everything here is 100% vegan, so those with dietary restrictions can order with confidence.

Kanteen

Currently operating two outlets – one in Mont Kiara and the other in Tropicana Avenue – Kanteen is a favourite for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The food here is comforting and satisfying, and the ambience is peaceful and inviting with plants all around. Several of their items can be made vegetarian, such as Basil Tofu Quinoa Bowl, Vegetarian Satay and Minced Basil Tofu Rice.

