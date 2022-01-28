Chinese New Year: Where to book a delicious reunion dinner at hotels in KL and PJ

This Year of the Tiger, hotels in KL and PJ are offering curated month-long festive and reunion dinner menus and buffets for spending the occasion with delicious cuisine.
The Chinese New Year celebration honours a long-standing tradition where families gather for a festive reunion dinner filled with an irresistible feast.
This once-in-a-year affair is not only about the decadent spread, but also it’s about fostering intergenerational family solidarity. With each dish served to symbolise various meanings, the abundance of food is also believed to bring great fortune to the family in the new year. From Hilton KL to W Kuala Lumpur and beyond, here’s where you can dine and drink your way to good fortune for Chinese New Year 2022.
All you have to do is make your reservation, show up in your finest festive gear and usher in the Year of the Tiger with a grand feast.
Here’s where to find the best Chinese New Year reunion dinner at hotels in KL and PJ this year:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Chynna at Hilton Kuala Lumpur
- Yen at W Kuala Lumpur
- Pullman KLCC
- Four Points by Sheraton KL, Chinatown
- Xin Cuisine at Concorde Hotel KL
- Luk Yu Tea House at JW Marriott
- Toh Yuen at Hilton Petaling Jaya
- Lai Po Heen at Mandarin Oriental KL
- ATAS Modern Malaysian Eatery at RuMa Hotel
- Shang Palace at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur
- THIRTY8 at Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur
- Jade Pavilion at Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur
Usher in the year of the Tiger with an abundance of flavours at Chynna, Hilton KL. Brought to you by Celebrity Chef Lam Hock Hin and his team, the restaurant offers authentic Cantonese and Shanghainese cuisine flavours. From 2 January to 15 February 2022, Chynna offers 3 sets — Wealth, Prosperity, Auspicious — each catering to 5 pax while The Abundance set feeds 2 pax.
Priced at RM1,250 nett, the Wealth set offers Yee Sang with Norwegian Salmon in Traditional Sauce, Braised Vegetarian Fin Soup, Golden Prawns with Salted Egg Yolk and more. The Prosperity Set (priced at RM1,500 nett ) includes the festive favourites: Yee Sang with Norwegian Salmon in Assam Kesum Sauce, Braised Pumpkin Soup with Shredded Chicken and Vegetarian Fin, Fragrant Kam Heong-style Fried Noodle and more.
The Auspicious Set (priced at RM2,000 nett) comprises Yee Sang with Salted Egg Yolk Soft Shell Crab and Crispy Fish skin, Wok-Fried Prawns with Butter Milk and Curry Leaves, Braised Sliced Abalone with Sea Cucumber mixed with Sun-Dried Oyster and Fatt Choy, and more. On the other hand, the Abundance set (RM888 nett) is perfect for a humble celebration with your partner. Highlights include Signature Yee Sang with Crispy Japan A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Beef, Wok Seared Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu, Braised 3 Heads Abalone with Fish Maw and beyond.
For reservations or more information, call 03-2264-2264 or email [email protected] Discover the menu here.
W Kuala Lumpur parades a tempting array of delicious spreads by Yen. Choose from 4 mouthwatering sets that include the Norwegian Salmon Fish Yee Sang. Ideal for 2 and priced at RM208+ per person, the Great Prosperity set comprises Double-Boiled Chicken Soup, Stewed Money Bag, Braised Hong Kong Ee Fu Noodle and more. In comparison, the Rich Fortune set (RM298+ per person) consists of Braised “Monk Jump Over The Wall” Chicken Soup, Wok Fried Fresh Scallop, Braised Hokkaido Crab Claw and beyond.
For a family of 6, order the Happy Reunion or the Wealth Treasures set. The Happy Reunion set is priced at RM398+ per person. It encompasses Bird’s Nest Soup with Lobster Meat, Stir-Fried Lotus Root, Braised Hong Kong Ee Fu Noodle with Pan-Seared Cod Fish and more.
Priced at RM398+ per person, The Wealth Treasures set consists of an exquisite Abalone Yee Sang filled with Caviar, Gold Flakes and Truffle Oil. Highlights include the Steamed Slice Tiger Grouper Fish, Crispy Chicken Roulette, Fried Red and Jasmine Rice, and more. In addition, a bowl of Sweetened Walnut Cream Soup and Steamed Layer Traditional Ninko Cake is served as a sweet ending. Discover the menu here.
Call 012-347-9088. Dinner: First seating is from 5 PM – 7 PM. The second seating is from 8 PM – 10 PM.
The Prosperity Poon Choy at the Pullman KLCC is a definite crowd-pleaser. If you order before 15 January, you will receive your Abundance Poon Choy priced at RM388 (for 4 pax) and RM888 (for 10 pax) inclusive with a free whole portion of Treasure Shredded Vegetables and Passion Fruit Yee Sang. The Red Chinese Cuisine Pot of Prosperity Poon Choy offers premium 13 ingredients such as 8-Head Abalone, Sea Cucumber, Fish Maw, Money Bag, Dried Scallop, Dried Oyster, Scallops, Mushroom, Tiger Prawn, Smoked Duck Breast, Free-Range Chicken, Cabbage, White Radish and Broccoli.
The Abundance Poon Choy is available from 15 January until 15 February 2022. WhatsApp 016-290-3864 or email to [email protected]
Bask in the celebratory spirit as the team behind Quan’s Kitchen whip up a memorable feast. Quan’s Kitchen unveils its Prosperity Golden Yee Sang as a tribute to the local street vendors in Jalan Panggung of Jalan Petaling. It is priced at RM98+ for 5 pax and RM158+ for 10 pax. The Prosperity Golden Yee Sang includes Jalan Petaling-styled dried BBQ Cuttlefish, Chili Soft Shell Crab, Crispy Fish Skin and Golden Pineapple sauce. Opt for the Premium Prosperity Golden Yee Sang (priced at RM298+) if you want your prosperity toss to be plated on a beautiful CNY 2022 Peony Platter by Maya Singh of Cult Cowboy.
Ideal for a family of 4, the Spring Happiness Set (priced at RM688+) comprises the Prosperity Golden Yee Sang, Double Boiled Wild Mushroom Soup, Baked Ocean Seabass, Braised Broccoli and desserts. Available from 10 January to 10 February 2022, be sure to make your booking two days in advance.
For enquiries or reservations, call 03-2035-7333 or WhatsApp 012-507-3327. You can also email them at [email protected]
For a table of 10, Xin Cuisine boasts two set menus priced at RM1,688 nett and RM2,088 nett. The first set includes Salmon and Crispy Fish Skin Yee Sang, Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Fish Maw & Dried Scallop, Steamed Dragon Grouper, Oriental Waxed Meat Rice and more. The second set consists of Salmon & Fresh Fruit Yee Sang, Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Supreme Fish Maw & Adenophora Roots, Grilled Iberico Spare Ribs, Stir-fried Sea Prawn, Waxed Meat Rice in Claypot and more. Lastly, pastries are served as the perfect ending. Discover the menu here.
Available from 3 January – 15 February, make your reservations by calling 03-2144-8750.
Located in JW Marriott, Luk Yu Tea House offers a delectable festive set this Chinese New Year. Ideal for 5 (RM888) and 10 pax (RM1,800), the restaurant is serving the comfort delights, including the popular Lunar New Year Dim Sum Platter priced at RM128. The Chinoiserie Lunar New Year Set comprises the Prosperity Salmon Yee Sang, Braised Superior Soup with Sun-Dried Scallops, Crispy Roasted Chicken, Wok Fried Prawns, Pomfret Steamed with Sour Plums, Braised Broccoli, Steamed Glutinous Rice with Oysters and desserts.
Priced between RM98 and RM138, the Yee Sang platter is available in two —regular and small— sizes. The Salmon Yee Sang and Jellyfish Yee Sang platter are priced at RM118 and RM138, while the Fresh Fruit Vegetarian Yee Sang platter is priced at RM98 and RM118.
7 January – 15 February: 6.30 PM – 9.30 PM
31 January & 1 February: 6 PM – 8 PM / 8.30 PM – 10.30 PM
WhatsApp 018-632-8060 to make your reservation.
Toh Yuen’s ensemble of reunion dinner for this Chinese includes premium yee sang selections and set menus. The 9-course sets feature Cantonese favourites such as Salmon Yee Sang, Crispy Roasted Chicken with Prawn Crackers, Braised Eight Treasure Broth with Crab Meat, Wok Fried Golden Tiger Prawn with Butter, Salted Egg and Chicken Floss, Steamed Live Tiger Grouper with Homemade Soy Sauce and Parsley, Steamed Glutinous Rice with Salted Egg Wrapped in Lotus Leaf and many more. Available between January 15 and February 15.
Lunar New Year Set Menu 1
RM168 nett per person | Minimum 5 persons
12:00 pm – 2:30 pm (Lunch) | 7:00 pm – 10:30 pm (Dinner)
Lunar New Year Set Menu 2
RM185 nett per person (Minimum 5 persons)
12:00 pm – 2:30 pm (Lunch) | 7:00 pm – 10:30 pm (Dinner)
Lunar New Year Set Menu 3
RM218 nett per person (Minimum 5 persons)
12:00 pm – 2:30 pm (Lunch) | 7:00 pm – 10:30 pm (Dinner)
Available from 15 January to 15 February 2022, Cantonese cuisine Lai Po Heen offers four exquisite — Fortune, Wealth, Prosperity and Abundance — set menus with appetising yee sang selections. The Fortune and Wealth sets require a minimum of two pax, while the Prosperity and Abundance sets require a minimum of four pax. Available for lunch, you can also order their Longevity Dim Sum set priced at RM188, and the Happiness Dim Sum set at RM238 specially crafted for the festive occasion.
The Fortune set (priced at RM888 per pax) comprises Butterfish with Salmon and Tuna Yee Sang, Braised Five Head South African Abalone with Sea Cucumber, Oven-baked Baby Lobster with Butter and Parmesan Cheese Crust, Fried Rice with Japanese Shrimp and Duck Foie Gras and more.
The Wealth Set (priced at RM518 per pax) serves Sea Urchin and Tobiko Yee Sang, Double Boiled Morels with Fish Maw, Salted Brine Chicken, Braised South African Five Head Abalone with Sea Cucumber, Steamed Fish Soon Hock Fillet, Scallop Fried Rice and more.
The Prosperity (RM398 per pax) offers a delicious Abalone Yee Sang, Braised Seafood Soup with Crab Meat and Scallop, Steamed Chicken Imperial, Crispy Prawns with Lemon Dressing, Braised Melon ring with Japanese sun-dried scallops and more.
Lastly, the Abundance (RM288 per pax) includes a Salmon Yee Sang with dressing, Braised Abalone Soup with Sun-dried Scallop, Garlic-marinated roasted crispy chicken, Wok-fried Ming Prawns with Szechuan Chili sauce, Braised Japanese sun-dried scallops, Steamed Grouper Fillet and more.
For dining reservations at Lai Po Heen or to place Yee Sang orders, contact +60 (3) 2179 8885 or email [email protected]
Prepared by Executive Chef Tyson Gee, ATAS presents a special Chinese-inspired six-course degustation menu. Priced at RM348+ per person and available from 14 January to 6 February 2022, diners will get to indulge in delicious dishes such as Lapsang Souchong Smoked Ocean Trout, Roasted Chicken Dashi with Chicken and Foie Gras Dumplings, Roasted Duck and Duck Neck Sausage and more. Book here to experience a gastronomical journey with ATAS this festive season.
For further inquiries and bookings, please call +603 2778 0888 or email [email protected]
Shang Palace offers three extensive set menus for you and your loved ones to celebrate this Chinese New Year, each catering to your specific tastes. From now until 15th February 2022, indulge in the Rich Fortune set or the Great Prosperity set, made for 4 and 6 pax respectively. A vegetarian option is also available in Shang Palace’s Vegetarian set, catered to 2 pax.
Priced at RM298 nett per person, the Rich Fortune set is an 8-course menu that offers Smoked Salmon Yee Sang, Double-boiled Mini Abalone and Chicken Soup, Stewed Long Fu Pan Fillet, Sautéed Scallops and Prawns, Braised Sun-Dried Oysters, Lotus Leaf Rice, and Nian Gao as well as Black Sesame Dumpling and Peach Gum in Ginger Soup for dessert.
The Great Prosperity Set is an 8-course menu priced at RM248 nett per person, and encompasses Smoked Salmon Yee Sang, Braised Lobster Soup with Crab Roe, Braised Sun-Dried Oysters, Soy- Marinated Farm Chicken with Hua Tiao Wine and Ginger Sauce, Sautéed Scallops, Lotus Leaf Rice, as well as Nian Gao and Black Sesame Dumpling and Peach Gum in Ginger Soup for dessert.
Priced at RM228 nett per person, the 8-course Vegetarian Set consists of Wolfberry, Mushroom, Bamboo Shoot and Vegetable Soup, Vegetarian Poon Choi, Stir-Fried Asparagus, Sweet and Sour Vegetarian Fish, Luohan Winter Melon Ring, Deep-Fried Marinated Vegetarian Chicken, as well as Nian Gao and Black Sesame Glutinous Dumpling in Red Bean Soup.
For reservations or more information, call 03-20743900 or send a WhatsApp message to 019-3902257.
For an intimate gathering of four, THIRTY8 at Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur offers two set menus priced at RM988.80 nett and RM1188.80. The main Chinese New Year set menu consists of Smoked Salmon Yee Sang, Seafood Soup with Dried Scallop, Crab Meat and Sea Cucumber, Sichuan Style Steamed Grouper with Pickled Chili, Slow-Cooked Stuffed “Eight-Treasure” Chicken with Tiger Prawn, Black Moss, Mushroom, Lotus Seeds and Broccoli, Lotus Leaf Rice with Barbecue Chicken, Mushroom and Dried Shrimp, as well as a Chinese New Year Cake to end the meal with.
The set menus will be available from 17th January to 15th February 2022. For queries and reservations, call 03-22039188 or email [email protected]
Available now until 28 February, Jade Pavilion offers two Lunar New Year set menus to usher in the festivities. Priced at RM238+ per person and suitable for 4 pax, the Prosperity set comprises a nine-course menu that includes Jade Pavilion’s Salmon Yee Sang with Whitebait Fish, Slow Oven Baked Village Chicken, Steamed Wild Catch Sabah Sea Grouper and more. On the other hand, the Fortune set (RM298+ per person) includes Jade Pavilion’s Salmon Yee Sang with Soft Shell Crab, Snow Pear and Crispy Fish Skin, along with other delicious mains such as Braised Village Chicken, Wok-Fried Sabah Ming Prawn, Fried Glutinous Rice, and more. Pastries and tea will be served at the end of every meal.
Lunch – 12 PM to 2.30 PM
Dinner – 6 PM to 10 PM.
For reservations and more information on Lunar New Year festive offers available at Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur, call +603-2117-2888, WhatsApp +6017-206-8805 or visit the website here.
This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur. All images by respective hotels.