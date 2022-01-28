Chinese New Year: Where to book a delicious reunion dinner at hotels in KL and PJ

This Year of the Tiger, hotels in KL and PJ are offering curated month-long festive and reunion dinner menus and buffets for spending the occasion with delicious cuisine.

The Chinese New Year celebration honours a long-standing tradition where families gather for a festive reunion dinner filled with an irresistible feast.

This once-in-a-year affair is not only about the decadent spread, but also it’s about fostering intergenerational family solidarity. With each dish served to symbolise various meanings, the abundance of food is also believed to bring great fortune to the family in the new year. From Hilton KL to W Kuala Lumpur and beyond, here’s where you can dine and drink your way to good fortune for Chinese New Year 2022.

All you have to do is make your reservation, show up in your finest festive gear and usher in the Year of the Tiger with a grand feast.

Here’s where to find the best Chinese New Year reunion dinner at hotels in KL and PJ this year: