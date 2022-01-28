Chinese New Year 2022: The best reunion dinner set meals by restaurants in KL and PJ

Looking to book a restaurant in KL or PJ for reunion dinner this Chinese New Year 2022?

Skip the hassle of cooking and head out for a delicious dinner with your family this year. With the first day of Chinese New Year falling on February 1, reunion dinner falls on a Monday. While Christmas might be a time for a gratitude-filled feast and reflection on how the year went past, Chinese New Year is about expressing renewed optimism; more so in 2022, where many will hope to pursue their goals as intensely as the tiger charging down its prey.

Though reunion dinner is strictly a familial affair, restaurants are extending the exact gastronomic offer to those who intend to use this opportunity to pave for smooth business/professional relations in the year ahead, among business partners and colleagues. Now’s the time to secure a reservation.

Restaurants in KL and PJ that offer the best set meals for reunion dinner this Chinese New Year 2022: