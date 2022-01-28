Chinese New Year 2022: The best reunion dinner set meals by restaurants in KL and PJ

Looking to book a restaurant in KL or PJ for reunion dinner this Chinese New Year 2022?
Skip the hassle of cooking and head out for a delicious dinner with your family this year. With the first day of Chinese New Year falling on February 1, reunion dinner falls on a Monday. While Christmas might be a time for a gratitude-filled feast and reflection on how the year went past, Chinese New Year is about expressing renewed optimism; more so in 2022, where many will hope to pursue their goals as intensely as the tiger charging down its prey.
Though reunion dinner is strictly a familial affair, restaurants are extending the exact gastronomic offer to those who intend to use this opportunity to pave for smooth business/professional relations in the year ahead, among business partners and colleagues. Now’s the time to secure a reservation.
Restaurants in KL and PJ that offer the best set meals for reunion dinner this Chinese New Year 2022:
Have a reunion dinner unlike any other at Maria’s Signature Suria KLCC, Maria’s SteakCafe in Damansara, Bangsar and Sunway.
The Prosperity Set priced at RM1,088+, caters between 8 and 10 people. The Yee Sang comes with the option of the traditional smoked salmon or the signature pulled beef. The rest of the appetisers include 2 plates of Spicy Mussels, 2 Caesar Salads and 10 bowls of Mushroom Soup.
The spotlight of the Prosperity Set is the main course of 3 pieces of Grain fed Rib Eye (200g-220g/pc), 4 pieces of New Zealand Lamb Cutlets and 5 portions of Spaghetti Seafood Aglio Olio. For premium indulgence, you can upgrade to the Australian Black Angus Rib Eye (230-250g) at RM58+, the Australian Wagyu MB7 Rib Eye (230-250g) at RM198+, or the Australian Wagyu MB9 Rib Eye (230-250g) at RM288+.
Catering to 4 to 6 pax is the Abundance Set priced at RM738+. The Yee Sang comes with the option of pulled beef or smoked salmon. Followed by a plate of Spicy Mussels, 1 Caesar Salad and 6 bowls of Mushroom Soup before the main course of 3 Grain fed Rib Eye (200-220g/pc), 2 New Zealand Lamb Cutlets, and 2 Spaghetti Seafood Aglio Olio are served. End on a sweet note with a Prune Loaf. You could also choose to add on as per Prosperity Set, as well as including a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon, Vineyard Reserve from Maipo Valley, Chile at RM145+ or a bottle of Tempranillo, Vina Alberdi Reserva from Rioja, Spain at RM250+.
Call Bangsar 03-2282 2220, Damansara Perdana 03-7725 2313, Sunway 03-7496 6415, or Suria KLCC 010-902 0386. Also available for takeaway and delivery.
Priced at RM180 on Mondays to Thursdays and RM200 on Fridays to Sundays, from now till February 28 (except on the day of February 14), the Celebration Menu starts with Rainbow Yee Sang featuring a single-portioned (group portions available on request) colourful Yee Sang made with local vegetables, fruits and smoked salmon with honey lemon dressing.
The meal is followed by the Blushing Tomato Crab Meat Soup, an Asian-inspired egg-drop luscious soup made with fresh tomatoes, soft tofu, sweet crab meat and scallops. The entrée is Tiger Prawns with Glass Noodles, The Chow Kit Kitchen’s twist on Longevity Noodles with plump grilled tiger prawns & stir-fried glass noodles. For mains, it is a choice of Super Grouper or Sous Vide Duck Leg. The pan seared Giant Grouper, is grilled to crisp perfection served with braised kailan & our signature house-made sambal hijau whilst the duck leg is sous vide for 12 hours infused with flavours of ginger, Szechuan peppercorn, scallion oil and served with black shiitake mushrooms. Finish off the meal with the refreshing Serai and Coconut.
Call 03-2778 6666
A household name in Cantonese cuisine, Oversea Restaurant is serving up the Oversea Special Platter composing of an assortment of premium seafoods, meats and vegetables in the Prosperity Treasure Pot, Yee Sang with Salmon and Pear as an appetizer and Sweetened Sea Coconut with Longan as a dessert, at RM625+. There is also the option between the “Yong Zhao” Fried Rice and Noodle with Bean Sprouts and Shredded Meat for the set. It is available for dine-in till Chap Goh Mei.
On the other hand, there are also four set meals comprising 8 to 9 courses, priced at RM668+ for 6 people, or RM798+ for 8 people.
The RM668+/RM798+ set features Yee Sang with Salmon and Pear, Braised Dried Seafood Soup, Deep-fried Crystal Prawns, BBQ Duck, Steamed Dragon Grouper, Braised Oyster with Sea Moss and Mushroom, Stir-fried Chinese Rice Cake, Oversea Special Dessert, and Chilled Sea Coconut.
The RM1,018+/RM1,238+ set features Yee Sang with Abalone and Pear, Braised Shark Fin Soup, Steamed Estuary Fish, Roast Goose, Braised Oyster with Sea Moss and Mushroom, Parboiled Bamboo Pith, Lap Mei Fan, Oversea Special Dessert, and Glutinous Rice Balls in Ginger Soup.
The RM1,128+/RM1,438+ set features Yee Sang with Salmon and Crispy Fish Skin, Braised Shark Fin Soup, Steamed Pomfret, Braised Abalone with King Oyster and Goose Web, Braised Sea Cucumber, Veggies in Dried Shrimp Broth, Lap Mei Fan, Steamed Chinese Rice Cake, and Chilled Peach Resin with American Ginseng.
The RM1,498+/RM1,938+ set features Fruity Yee Sang, Double-boiled Shark Fin/Fish Maw Soup, Steamed Bamboo Fish, Braised South African Abalone, Stir-fried Fresh Water Prawns, Lap Mei Fan, Deep-fried Cake, and Chilled Mango Sago dessert.
Imbi: 012-928 3170, Bandar Baru Sri Petaling: 012-292 3170
Offering 3 distinctive menus, all catering to 10 people, Marco Polo is ringing in Chinese New Year 2022 with a unique twist. The Super Value Set priced at RM1,388+ counts Salmon Yee Sang, Double Boiled Shark Fin Soup, Steamed Dragon-Tiger Grouper, Crispy Skin Chicken, Vietnamese-Style Prawn Curry, Abalone with Braised Pork Knuckle, Lap Mei Rice, Six-Treasure Dessert Soup, and Pastries.
Priced at RM1,988+, CNY Set Menu A encompasses Abalone and Whitebait Yee Sang, Crab Meat and Shark Fin Soup, Crispy Roast Duck, Sauteed Coral Trout, Freshwater Prawns, Chinese Broccoli, Lap Mei Rice, Double-Boiled Lotus Seed Dessert Soup and Pastries.
CNY Set Menu B, priced at RM2,688+, includes Salmon Yee Sang, Crab Meat and Shark Fin Soup, Iberico Pork Ribs, Steamed Bamboo Fish, Abalone, Sauteed Scallops, Lap Mei Rice, Dragon Fruit Dessert Soup, and Pastries.
With 3 massive restaurants located in USJ, Shah Alam and Petaling Jaya, folk don’t have to venture far for a taste of Copper Mansion’s Chinese New Year 2022 set meals. Available at the PJ outpost, Set A caters to either 6 or 10 people, priced at RM888+ and RM1,388+ respectively. It includes Salmon Yee Sang, Shark Fin Soup, Abalone Pot, Steamed Chicken, Pan-Fried Prawns, Lap Mei Rice, Pastries, and Peach Jelly and Sea Coconut Dessert Soup.
Set B, on the other hand, is priced at RM1,088+ (for 6 pax) or RM1,688+ (for 10 pax). It comprises Ice Plant Yee Sang, Shark Fin Soup, Iberico Spare Ribs, Steamed Dragon Tiger Grouper, Abalone Poon Choi, Poached Prawns, Lap Mei Rice, Pastries, and Peach Jelly and Sea Coconut Dessert Soup.
Priced at RM1,288+ (for 6 pax) or RM2,088+ (for 10 pax), Set C consists of Abalone Yee Sang, Shark Fin Soup, Iberico Spare Ribs, Steamed Dragon Tiger Grouper, Braised Abalone, Poached Prawns, Lap Mei Rice, Deep-Fried Rice Cake, and Mango Pomelo Sago.
Set D is priced at RM1,488+ (for 6 pax) and RM2,388+ (for 10 pax). It serves up Prosperity Yee Sang, Mini Buddha Jumps Over the Wall, Iberico Spare Ribs, Steamed Pomfret, Braised Abalone, Poached King Prawns, Lap Mei Rice, Deep-Fried Rice Cake, and Mango Pomelo Sago.
Call 03-7932 7777 to reserve
Boasting as many as 8 separate set menus, Elegant Inn has everything, from the democratically priced to the opulent. The Spring Menu is priced at RM1,588+ (for 10 pax). It comprises Salmon Yee Sang, Double-Boiled Chicken and Snow Pear Soup, Steamed Jade Perch, Golden Pork Tomahawk, Deep-Fried Prawns, Simmered Milk Cabbage, Rice in Lotus Leaf, Pan-Fried Rice Cake, and Double-Boiled Peach Dessert Soup.
On the opposite end, priced at RM9,288+ (for 10 pax), the Supreme Menu counts Salmon Yee Sang, Braised Shark Fin, Steamed Star Grouper, Wok-Fried Australian Lobster, Braised Abalone, Lap Mei Rice, Pan-Fried Rice Cake, and Double-Boiled Bird’s Nest Dessert Soup.
Catering to small groups, the individual menu is priced at RM278+ per person. It encompasses Salmon Yee Sang, Braised Shark Fin, Fried Icelandic Cod, Braised Abalone, Organic Buckwheat Noodles, Pan-Fried Rice Cake, and Double-Boiled Hasma in Whole Coconut or Double-Boiled Bird’s Nest Dessert Soup.
WhatsApp 012-722 3518 to reserve
All images by respective restaurants. This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.