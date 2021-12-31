Revel in an evening of whisky, cigar and live music at V’s Lounge

Having tasted success with the numerous dining outlets that it’s operated under its PETRA Lifestyle division, PETRA Group now introduces V’s Lounge – a swanky new establishment at Menara Amplewest that is perfect for anyone seeking an entertaining evening of whisky, cigar and live music.

“It was always our aim at PETRA Lifestyle to be different from the rest of the crowd. V’s Lounge is meant to set the benchmark of what a whisky and cigar lounge should be,” says Roberto Guiati, President of PETRA Lifestyle.

Born out of the love that Datuk (Dr) Vinod Sekhar, the Chairman and Chief Executive of PETRA Group, has for whisky, cigar and entertaining, V’s Lounge is just the place “to sit back, relax, and be entertained with family and friends,” as Roberto puts it.

Further elevating its appeal is the fact that it is conveniently situated right atop another PETRA Lifestyle’s premium offering, Zenzero Restaurant and Wine Bar, allowing guests easy access from one to the other. Pre-dinner drinks can first be enjoyed at V’s Lounge before dining at Zenzero. Alternatively, after a delectable meal at the restaurant, guests can adjourn to the lounge above to complete their dining and entertainment experience.

Unsurprisingly, given the group’s impeccable standards, V’s Lounge boasts only top-notch offerings, such as drinks that include more than 100 premium whiskies, signature cocktails, and a fine selection of French and Italian wines. Meanwhile, its array of carefully crafted food comprises imported fresh oysters and premium caviar, along with two specially curated set menus to be enjoyed at the lounge’s private dining area that comfortably sits up to 14 guests.

One is a four-course menu, ‘LeTradizioni’, which features Zenzero’s famous signature dishes, and the other is a five-course menu, ‘The Evolutions’, prepared exclusively by Zenzero’s Executive Chef, Paolo Petris.

While sipping on fine wine and smooth whisky, guests at V’s Lounge will be entertained by the live in-house performances – taking the stage is either music of various genres or stand-up comedy.

During the launch of V’s Lounge this month, attended by H.E. the Italian Ambassador to Malaysia, Mr. Massimo Rustico, as the guest of honour, guests were treated to a stand-up comedy set by Mad Sabah, a rocking stage by the Wan Noorazifee-led band Wan and The Crafters, and a soulful serenade by Malaysia’s UK chart-topping songstress Dasha Logan.