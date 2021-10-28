Savour the flavour of Akaushi wagyu at EQ and Kampachi restaurants

If you haven’t had a taste of the highly sought-after Akaushi wagyu, there’s still a few days left to treat yourself to it at the Akaushi Festival, held until this end of October at all EQ and Kampachi restaurants in Malaysia.

This marks the first time that the Akaushi wagyu is introduced in Malaysia. Upping its specialness is the fact that the beef brought in by the country’s two leading brands in dining and hospitality is Halal certified, suitable for the enjoyment of Malaysia’s multicultural community.

Extremely rare – barely 0.1% of Japan’s yearly wagyu production consists of it – and highly prized, meat from the Tosa Akaushi cows that hail from the mountainous Kochi Prefecture on the island of Shikoku is famed for being incredibly tender, finely textured and moderately marbled.

To ensure that the beef is prepared in a way that truly brings out its remarkable taste, two chef guests lend their expertise at the three Kampachi restaurants. Bringing with them culinary and butchery skills from two Michelin-starred restaurants, Chef Iwao, a master of both Japanese and Italian cuisine, and Chef Demizu, currently head of Sake exports in Seiyu Corporation, will be on rotation at the EQ and Plaza33 restaurants until this weekend.

Aside from the flagship Kampachi in EQ and its stand-alone restaurants in Pavilion and Plaza33, the Akaushi wagyu is also available exclusively at all EQ restaurants, including the award-winning Sabayon, Blue, the rooftop bar at Sky51, Étoile Bistro, Nipah, as well as banqueting and in-room dining.

An exclusive five-course Akaushi dinner priced at RM668 awaits at Sabayon, where the menu opens with beef three ways – smoked lardon on crispy crostini; consommé, which allows the concentrated flavour of the beef to stand out in the clear clean broth; and tartare, presenting the purest form of the beef. The rump is lightly smoked to truly maximise the flavour, with celeriac cream and Sarawak peppercorn sauce to complement it.

Another delectable gastronomical menu can be found at Kampachi, dubbed the Akaushi Omakase Experience. Priced at RM800 – or RM1000 with sake pairing – and carefully curated by the esteemed chefs, the 7-course omakase features only the choicest cuts along with other coveted Japanese ingredients, creating a divine symphony of textures and flavours. The menu includes courses that do not feature beef but their inclusion is purposeful as they are meant to prepare the palate for the dishes that do.

Email [email protected], or WhatsApp or call +60 12 278 9239, for reservations and enquiries at EQ.

Email [email protected], or WhatsApp or call +60 12 228 0885, for reservations and enquiries at Kampachi.