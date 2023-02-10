Share love and gourmet inspirations with your dear ones this Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, plan a surprise for your special someone with a tantalising evening of gourmet experiences.

Whether you are looking for old-world charm or a modern sensation to share, these YTL classic hotels have the perfect plan for the romantic occasion. Explore your options and create unforgettable memories at The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Hotel Stripes Kuala Lumpur, The Ritz-Carlton, or The Starhill Dining.

CONTANGO

A restaurant in the Tower Wing of The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Contango is a luxuriously designed contemporary venue. Boasting a layout featuring an open kitchen interactive dining concept, freshly prepared dishes spark excitement. For Valentine’s Day, Contango will serve a special menu themed around a true love for pasta, adding to its pre-existing menu of sensational international cuisine and indulgent feasts to satisfy the senses. The lady will also receive a box of complimentary Mignardises to elevate the experience.

Dinner | MYR168++ per person

Date: 14 February 2023

Time: 6pm – 10pm

For Reservation: Kindly WhatsApp +60 14 647 1060 or email guestservices@majestickl.com. Advanced reservations are recommended.

Colonial Café

If your loved one enjoys a taste of the past, the Colonial Café offers an alluring antiquated experience. Reserve a table for two and enjoy a welcome drink with a special floral bouquet for the lady, followed by an enchantingly decadent dinner. With impeccable service, candlelights, and romantic tunes by The Solianos, feel free to sit back and enjoy a magical night.

Dinner | MYR550++ per couple

Date: 11 – 14 February 2023

Time: 6pm – 10pm

For Reservation: Kindly WhatsApp +60 14 647 1060 or email guestservices@majestickl.com. Advanced reservations are recommended.

Orchid Conservatory

For an exclusive dining experience, the Orchid Conservatory offers up to five couples a fairy-tale experience this Valentine’s Day. Dine on a decadent course dinner surrounded by enchanting orchid blossoms are the city’s only Orchid Conservatory. The experience includes a glass of champagne to toast to a beautiful future together alongside a Majestic flower bouquet for the lady.

Dinner | MYR1,200++ per couple

Date: 11 – 14 February 2023

Time: 7pm – 10pm

For Reservation: Kindly WhatsApp +60 14 647 1060 or email guestservices@majestickl.com. Advanced reservations are recommended.

A Majestic Afternoon Tea

Treat your loved one to a special Valentine’s afternoon tea experience with a romantic twist at any of these Majestic locations.

Tea Lounge | MYR88++ per person

Drawing Room | MYR108++ per person

The Writers’ Room | MYR108++ per person

Orchid Conservatory | MYR138++ per person

Date: 11 – 14 February 2023

Time: 3pm – 6pm

For Reservation: Kindly WhatsApp +60 14 647 1060 or email guestservices@majestickl.com. Advanced reservations are recommended.

Hotel Stripes Kuala Lumpur

Meat lovers can delight in a spectacular menu from Brasserie 25, sharing a delicious platter of sizzling meats and barbecued combos, complete with a selection of luscious dips. The swanky experience is even more memorable with delectable, handcrafted desserts for the perfect evening.

MYR300++ per couple (with a bottle of bubbly)

Date: 14 February 2023

Time: 3pm – 6pm

For Reservation: Kindly WhatsApp or call +60 17 707 0786 or email enquiry@stripeskl.com.

The Lobby Lounge, The Starhill

Invite your loved one to a Ritzy Afternoon Tea with jazzy live melodies. The Valentine’s Day-inspired afternoon tea boasts all its finery, from beautiful china sets to your three-tier display of gourmet treats. Freshly baked savouries accompany classic sandwiches and signature scones. The Ritzy Afternoon Tea can be recreated at home or offered as a gift for someone precious. The elegantly designed Ritzy Afternoon Tea Box is complete with a full set of teatime delights.

MYR160++ for two persons (dine-in) | MYR198++ per box for two persons (excluding delivery charges)

Date: 11 – 18 February

Time: 12pm – 6pm

For Reservations: Kindly WhatsApp +60 18 306 3188 or email dining@ritzcarltonkl.com. Advanced reservations and orders are required.

Shook!

For an evening of gourmet delights and a romantic ambience, savour precious moments at Shook! at The Starhill Dining. The bespoke Valentine’s Day menu offers an evening of ultimate romance with an exclusive five-course dinner crafted by experienced Tastemakers. The experience includes a welcome drink by The Alchemist to set the tone for the beautiful evening.

Dinner | MYR500++ per couple

Date: 14 February 2023

Time: 6.30pm – 10.30pm

For Reservation: Kindly WhatsApp +60 18 929 8060 or email shook@thestarhilldining.com. Advanced reservations are required.

The Alchemy

Love is in the air at The Alchemy, where a Valentine’s Day-themed New Yorker Afternoon Tea curation awaits. Enjoy a delicious slice of the Big Apple over sweet and savoury temptations that bring the American cityscape to you.

MYR160++ per couple

Date: 11 – 18 February 2023

Time: 3pm – 6pm

For Reservations: Kindly WhatsApp +60 18 929 8060 or email shook@thestarhilldining.com.