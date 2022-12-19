The best log cakes in KL to order for Christmas 2022

Are you on the hunt for traditional Christmas desserts? In that case, the only dessert that should be on your mind (apart from sticky toffee pudding) is the classic Christmas yule log cake, and thankfully, these hotels and bakeries in KL are offering an array of must-try toothsome treats for the festive season. Check out our guide to the best log cakes in KL.
A yule log cake, or the Bûche de Noël, is a traditional French Christmas dessert dating from the 19th century. Before the delicious chocolate roll cake was born, the yule log cake was inspired by a piece of wood from pre-industrial Europe. It was believed to honour the god of thunder and lightning, Thor, from the Nordic midwinter festivals.
According to folklorist Sir James George Frazer, the practice of burning the Yule Log existed in various parts of Central Germany, France and more. In some parts of Flanders and France, the remains of the Yule log were kept under a bed as protection against thunder and lightning.
Today, the yule log continues to serve its meaningful tradition as a conventional Christmas dessert. Decorated and shaped as a 3-D log cake, the delicious cake is baked with love as a moist chocolate cake rolled with heavenly chocolate filling. To up the ante, the traditional dessert is usually decorated with buttercream frosting, sugar dusting, sugared cranberries and rosemary.
However, if baking isn’t on your to-do list this year, don’t worry. You can still make an order with these establishments and watch the smiles on the faces of your loved ones as they indulge in these delicious cakes with every bite.
Delicious yule log cakes to order in KL for the Christmas festivities:
Jump To / Table of Contents
RM 150
It’s still not too late to make your order for a classic yet delicious yule log cake, and Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur’s Festive Yule log is definitely on our wishlist. Unlike others, the hotel’s yule log is baked like a chestnut mont blanc, where meringue, chantilly cream and sweet chestnut puree take centerstage.
RM 121
Are you hosting your very first Christmas reunion dinner? Trust Elevete Patisserie to sort you out in the dessert department. Suitable for 6 to 10 pax, the Christmas log cake is a decadent, moist chocolate cake covered with Elevete’s signature salted caramel buttercream and decorated with rich dark couverture chocolate frosting. Another highlight is their Holly Jolly gift set which includes the Christmas log cake and a macaron wreath.
Pre-order by 4 PM for same-day delivery/pickup.
RM 188
Taking inspiration from the classic Christmas songs, the W Kuala Lumpur has unveil four unique yule log cake creations. Priced between RM168 nett and RM188 nett, the yule log cakes consist of four delicious flavours: A Holly Jolly Christmas (58% dark chocolate), Santa Baby (lemon yoghurt chilli cheese), Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree (Pistachio Nut Mousse) and Jingle Bell Rock (Orange Lemon Ginger Travel). If you’re in the mood for some zest and a little kick, be sure to try the Santa Baby and Jingle Bell Rock. For a slice of chocolatey goodness, don’t skip on A Holly Jolly Christmas.
Pre-order 48 hours in advance for self-collection or delivery service.
RM188 nett per log | RM168 nett per set for the mini logs
RM 115
Surprise your loved one with a festive treat, and Grand Hyatt’s Christmas yule log cake is perfect for any reunion. Weighing at 1kg, the cake is baked and decorated in chocolate goodness, topped with a Christmas tree, miniature Santa and a log.
RM 186.79
Beautifully decorated in a forest green hue, St Regis Kuala Lumpur’s log cake is unconventional apart from others. The delicious cake represents an adorable twist of a Christmas tree and is baked in white chocolate instead of the signature dark or milk chocolate. You can also surprise your loved one with the mini version of their yule log cake.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.