The best log cakes in KL to order for Christmas 2022

Are you on the hunt for traditional Christmas desserts? In that case, the only dessert that should be on your mind (apart from sticky toffee pudding) is the classic Christmas yule log cake, and thankfully, these hotels and bakeries in KL are offering an array of must-try toothsome treats for the festive season. Check out our guide to the best log cakes in KL.

A yule log cake, or the Bûche de Noël, is a traditional French Christmas dessert dating from the 19th century. Before the delicious chocolate roll cake was born, the yule log cake was inspired by a piece of wood from pre-industrial Europe. It was believed to honour the god of thunder and lightning, Thor, from the Nordic midwinter festivals.

According to folklorist Sir James George Frazer, the practice of burning the Yule Log existed in various parts of Central Germany, France and more. In some parts of Flanders and France, the remains of the Yule log were kept under a bed as protection against thunder and lightning.

Today, the yule log continues to serve its meaningful tradition as a conventional Christmas dessert. Decorated and shaped as a 3-D log cake, the delicious cake is baked with love as a moist chocolate cake rolled with heavenly chocolate filling. To up the ante, the traditional dessert is usually decorated with buttercream frosting, sugar dusting, sugared cranberries and rosemary.

However, if baking isn’t on your to-do list this year, don’t worry. You can still make an order with these establishments and watch the smiles on the faces of your loved ones as they indulge in these delicious cakes with every bite.

Delicious yule log cakes to order in KL for the Christmas festivities: