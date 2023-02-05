The best new restaurants in KL to visit in February 2023

In the mood to explore the city’s latest eateries? Head over to these new restaurants in KL and Selangor in February 2023.

If you’re asking yourself the most important question: Where should I eat right now? Don’t fret because we’re here to help. We have curated a guide with the latest must-visit restaurants in KL and Selangor to add to your ever-growing list in 2023. The best part? This guide will be updated every month, so it’s best to bookmark this page to impress your loved ones with the hippest restaurants in the city.

New restaurants in KL 2023 – February edition

EMP KL (pork-free and Muslim-friendly)















Located in the heart of KL, The Westin introduces its latest addition to the dining list: EMP KL. Serving authentic Chinese cuisine, the restaurant emphasises on full-bodied flavours and appetising dishes for every food enthusiast to feast. On the menu, you can find signature dishes such as the crispy London duck, golden crispy garlic chicken, crispy king prawns with wasabi mayo, claypot giant river prawns chee cheong fun, Canton-style steamed bamboo fish in lotus leaves, and the tea-smoked beef short ribs. For those who prefer lighter bites, dim-sums are available daily from 10 am – 3 pm. Be sure to try the Threesome Dim Sum, which includes cod fish with crab meat dumpling, squid ink dumpling, homemade fish dumpling and minced chicken with chives dumpling.

Address: 1st Floor, The Westin Kuala Lumpur 199, Jalan Bukit Bintang 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 am – 3 pm & 6 pm – 10 pm (Monday – Friday) | 10 am – 3 pm & 6 pm – 10 pm (Weekend and on public holidays)

Contact: +6010-303-0011

Boi Boi

Image credit: Instagram/@weichunnn_125

Can’t get enough of your Kopitiam favourites? Head over to Boi Boi. Nestled off Jalan Imbi in the heart of Bukit Bintang, the restaurant is beautifully adorned with a raw yet utterly natural feel. Choose to dine indoors or by the alfresco area. Here, you can find an array of comfort meals such as the classic half-boiled egg and toast combo, nasi lemak, Sarawak laksa, bakso soup and beyond.

Address: 14 Jalan Inai, off, Jln Imbi, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 am – 10 pm (closed on Wednesdays)

Wagyu Kappo Yoshida

Image credit: Instagram/@wagyukappoyoshidakl

Wagyu lovers, you’re in for a treat. Located in the Naza Tower, Wagyu Kappo Yoshida serves an irresistible omakase menu filled with high-grade wagyu meats from Japan, along with other authentic seasonal dishes. Indulge in delicious bites such as beef chirashizushi with caviar, steak sandwich, charcoal grilled gyutan, truffle & burrata gratin and beyond. Diners will also have a choice to pick between sukiyaki and spicy beef curry. In the dessert department, get ready to have a heavenly bite of their truffle ice cream topped with pineapple and marshmallows with matcha green tea.

Discover the menu here.

Address: 10, Persiaran KLCC, Kuala Lumpur, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 6 pm – 10.30 pm (Monday – Saturday)

Make a reservation on WhatsApp here.

Mano Restaurant

Image credit: @manorestaurant.kl

In the mood for Latin American cuisine? Plan a date night at Mano Restaurant. Helmed by Chef Sergio, the restaurant introduces wholesome sharing plates like tuna tacos, barramundi, birria, and more. Although relatively new, we can say it’s worth the visit if you crave something different from your usual go-to spots.

Address: Block E, The Five, Kompleks Pejabat Damansara, E-1-03, 49, Jalan Dungun, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 5 pm – 11 pm (Monday – Thursday) | 5 pm – 12 am (Friday – Saturday) | 5 pm – 11 pm (Sunday)

Make a reservation on WhatsApp here.

New restaurants in KL 2023 – January edition

Pizza Duo

Image credit: Instagram/@wearepizzaduo

Located in Bamboo Hills, Pizza Duo is among the latest few eateries to join the hip dining destination in KL. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Mark and Aina, the joint specialises in Neapolitan-inspired pizzas. Surrounded by lush greenery and a serene atmosphere, Pizza Duo is where you can indulge in the most delicious and fluffiest pizzas in town. What sets their pies apart from others is how light and soft their crusts are. Fun fact: It takes 72 hours to prep the dough, which makes sense why every bite easily transports us to food heaven. The menu consists of mouth-watering appetisers and 16 types of pizzas, from the classics to the Asian-fusion twists. Our favourite? The Spicy Pep and The OD. Don’t forget to order their mozzarella cheese sticks too.

Pizza Duo is located inside Tap Room KL. For reservations, make a booking here.

Address: Bamboo Hills, Off Lebuhraya Duta – Ulu Kelang, Taman Bamboo, 51200 Kuala Lumpur.

Operating hours: 11 AM – 1AM (Sunday to Thursday) | 11 AM – 2 AM (Friday & Saturday)

Olea

Image credit: Instagram/@oleadining

Situated in one of the most iconic spots in KL, The Row KL is including another restaurant in its extensive dining list. Sleek and minimal, the restaurant offers a sense of calm with its rustic-meets-industrial design. Specialising in Mediterranean flavours, Olea introduces classic signatures such as crispy-fried feta with figs and za’atar and Melitzanosalata (Greek eggplant dip) to the menu. Other highlights include slow-roasted chicken, char-grilled octopus tentacles and mouth-watering lamb chops. As for desserts, we suggest trying their pistachio gelato.

Address: Ground Floor of No, 32, Jalan Doraisamy, Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 10.30 PM (closed on Tuesdays)

RasaNya Steamboat

Image credit: Instagram/@rasanyasteamboat

Steamboat lovers, here’s a new spot to add to your list if you’re in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. Unlike your go-to places, RasaNya Steamboat combines Peranakan cuisine with Malay touches. As you enter, be ready to be mesmerised by the Peranakan-inspired decor decked in breathtaking contrasting tones filled with prints galore. On the menu, diners can pick between nine signature soups, from ox bone pot to sedap-Nya laksa. To complement your flavourful soups, a steamboat meal wouldn’t be complete without a wide selection of seafood and premium meats. You can enjoy meats like Japanese Miyazaki A5, Australian lamb, kampung chicken and beyond. Apart from that, we suggest ordering the Kak Nya Lima Kawan Platter comprising the restaurant’s homemade squid ink balls, fish balls, prawn balls, cuttlefish balls and chicken balls. For more information, explore the menu here.

Make a reservation here.

Address: Level 8, Lot 8.105.00, Pavillion Elite, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Bukit Bintang, KL

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

