These are the best restaurants in Malaysia for premium caviar

Caviar is undoubtedly one of the most luxurious delicacies in the world, and you can find it in the best restaurants in Malaysia.
Made from roe (fish eggs), the decadent caviar with its silky texture and flavourful bursts is often served in fine dining restaurants as an appetizer or hors d’oeuvre, typically savoured in half teaspoon portions. The reason that caviar is so pricey is that the eggs are derived from female sturgeons only, which take approximately 10-15 years to start producing eggs.
Although caviar can be enjoyed on its own, it’s also delightful when paired with crackers, blini, or toast points. The most expensive caviar is Beluga, only served at the most high-end restaurants due to its rarity. Its high price point is due to close regulation of wild Beluga because of the declining population.
Not only is caviar delicious with a nutty, buttery, salty, and rich taste, but it is also nutritious as it’s full of protein, iron, vitamin B12, and amino acids. Russia and Iran were the top producers of the delicacy for several centuries, known for the highest quality and most highly sought-after caviar in the world. However, China has recently become a major exporter of caviar, shipping approximately 45% of all caviar to the U.S in 2017.
Back in the day, the female sturgeon fish had to be killed to remove its eggs to make caviar, but thanks to new technical advancements, more fish-friendly methods have been implemented in the industry that doesn’t harm or kill them.
While you can buy caviar from certain fine foods markets in Malaysia to take home, you should be sure to store it properly. It should never be served at room temperature so it must always be kept chilled. Caviar that has been opened should be resealed and stored tightly for up to three days in the fridge, while unopened caviar should be refrigerated for two weeks.
For a special night out, check out these top restaurants in Malaysia that serve the best quality caviar.
Maristar is a caviar, seafood and fashion lounge at The Starhill, the newest venture by the Marini’s Group. The restaurant serves Beluga Siberian and Osietra caviar from the Marini’s Premium Caviar Selection, where the delicate pearls bursting with flavour have been sourced from a renowned Italian brand that produces sustainable caviar on its own fish farms.
Operating Hours: Friday – Sunday 12.30 pm to 12 am, Monday – Thursday 4 pm to 12 am
This restaurant in the heart of the city center serves a variety of fresh seafood and caviar, with an especially large curation of over 25 types of oysters. The caviar selection is also one of the biggest in the country with over twenty varieties, including four of their own. If you’ve never tried caviar before, this is the place to go as the staff is happy to provide you with a traditional tasting experience.
Operating Hours: Daily, 10 am to 10 pm
Entier French Dining at Alila Bangsar offers fine french food with delicacies on the menu like caviar. There is also the Entier Caviar box that you can take home, created as a collaboration between Entier and T’lur Tropical Caviar from Tanjung Malim, Malaysia. This caviar is also served on the menu alongside seafood dishes such as snow crab and oyster. The harvests from locally-bred sturgeons for Entier’s caviar are salted according to the recipe of Chef Masashi.
Operating Hours: Daily, 2–4pm, 6–10pm
Tucked away in a stunningly beautiful cave is the fine dining restaurant Jeff’s Cellar at The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat in Ipoh. Known as one of the best fine dining restaurants in the country, it offers an exquisite degustation menu of the finest and freshest ingredients. There’s also a special caviar menu that offers a variety of premium caviar including Beluga and Ossetra.
Operating Hours: Daily, 6-11 pm
Answer: Caviar is made from unfertilized fish eggs known as roe, derived particularly from female sturgeons. Sturgeon is a common name for 27 species of fish that belongs to the family Acipenseridae. The most common sturgeons for caviar are beluga, osetra, and sevruga.
Answer: Besides the restaurants mentioned above, you can buy caviar from fine foods shops such as T'lur Caviar, Atlas Gourmet Market and OONEE Quality Food Purveyor.
Answer: The taste varies depending on the sturgeon, but in general, caviar has a salty, nutty, and buttery taste. It is not fishy, but instead has a delicate fresh fish taste. It has been compared to the taste of oysters but is richer.
Answer: Although caviar is normally derived from fish that live in subarctic temperatures, there is a sturgeon farm in Malaysia. The T'lur Tropical Caviar farm rears over 16,000 Siberian, Amur, Kaluga and Beluga sturgeons in Tanjung Malim, Perak.