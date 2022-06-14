These are the best restaurants in Malaysia for premium caviar

Caviar is undoubtedly one of the most luxurious delicacies in the world, and you can find it in the best restaurants in Malaysia.

Made from roe (fish eggs), the decadent caviar with its silky texture and flavourful bursts is often served in fine dining restaurants as an appetizer or hors d’oeuvre, typically savoured in half teaspoon portions. The reason that caviar is so pricey is that the eggs are derived from female sturgeons only, which take approximately 10-15 years to start producing eggs.

Although caviar can be enjoyed on its own, it’s also delightful when paired with crackers, blini, or toast points. The most expensive caviar is Beluga, only served at the most high-end restaurants due to its rarity. Its high price point is due to close regulation of wild Beluga because of the declining population.

Not only is caviar delicious with a nutty, buttery, salty, and rich taste, but it is also nutritious as it’s full of protein, iron, vitamin B12, and amino acids. Russia and Iran were the top producers of the delicacy for several centuries, known for the highest quality and most highly sought-after caviar in the world. However, China has recently become a major exporter of caviar, shipping approximately 45% of all caviar to the U.S in 2017.

Back in the day, the female sturgeon fish had to be killed to remove its eggs to make caviar, but thanks to new technical advancements, more fish-friendly methods have been implemented in the industry that doesn’t harm or kill them.

While you can buy caviar from certain fine foods markets in Malaysia to take home, you should be sure to store it properly. It should never be served at room temperature so it must always be kept chilled. Caviar that has been opened should be resealed and stored tightly for up to three days in the fridge, while unopened caviar should be refrigerated for two weeks.

For a special night out, check out these top restaurants in Malaysia that serve the best quality caviar.