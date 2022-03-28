5 of the best Modern European restaurants in hotels in Kuala Lumpur

Looking for a new Modern European restaurant to try?
If you think that KL’s more upscale dining scene is a bore, you probably have not tasted some of the best Modern European fares the city has to offer.
We know you already have your favourite go-to places and kopitiams for comforting street food like Hokkien mee, nasi lemak, char koay teow and prawn noodles. But for a grander celebration or simply to impress the love of your life, you need to up the notch and pick a restaurant that you know would not disappoint.
Lucky for you, we have listed down some of our favourite tried-and-tasted Modern European hotel restaurants thanks to their chefs who carry their native cuisine into each curated menu. From authentic nonna-approved Italian cooking to classic French-style steaks, scroll down to find out where you could be dining on your next night out on the town.
5 of the best Modern European restaurants to try in Kuala Lumpur:
Award-winning Favola has its interiors decked in rustic Venetian architecture elements. It pays homage to classic Italian cooking and serves up hearty Italian specialities helmed by Chef Domenico Piras who hails from Milan. Come here for its wide spread of antipasti, pastas, pizzas and seafood. Finish off with its signature tiramisu that’s as authentic as it gets.
Mandarin Grill welcomed new Chef de Cuisine Luigi Stinga in September 2019, and has been plating an exciting menu rooted in dynamic Italian flavours. With the title Sous Chef of Mandarin Oriental Milan under the belt and multiple stints in Michelin-starred restaurants in Italy, his creations will certainly leave a great impression for first-timers to the restaurant. We especially love the Burrata, a traditional dish made of milk cheese, served with blanched heirloom tomatoes and herbs. Pasta, made from scratch, also hits the right spot with an al dente finish, tossed delicately in flavourful sauces. Never leave without trying Stinga’s deconstructed tiramisu that will leave you and your followers on social media craving for more.
THIRTY8 is one of KL’s swankiest restaurants with an uninterrupted view of the twin towers right from the 38th floor of Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur. The restaurant has recently welcomed a new Executive Sous Chef Matteo Fracalossi who’ll be enticing guests with over 22 years of culinary experience centring around the diversity of Italian food. Growing up in the North with a palate spoilt by his mother who hails from Tuscany, chef understands the authenticity of Italian cooking and will be bringing his own twist to the upcoming menus in THIRTY8.
The Library at The Ritz-Carlton Kuala Lumpur is helmed by Chef Wai, the resident celebrity chef who has been at the forefront of its beautifully curated seasonal menu that changes from time to time. This fine dining restaurant whips up a classic French-style offering with chef’s own signature pizzazz — you can never go wrong with steak and vegetables here. There are also a vegetarian menu to tantalise non-carnivorous diners. Besides that, The Library also cooks up a decadent Sunday Roast brunch on Sundays if you’re looking to indulge once in a while, English style.
Chef Pedro Samper originates from San Sebastian in the Basque region and brings his unique cuisine to The Brasserie in St. Regis KL. As the only restaurant serving Basque cooking, diners are guaranteed a wonderful night paired with Basque classics like Navarra Artichokes, Basque White Asparagus, Marmitako (a traditional fish stew), Bacalao (salted fish) and a slew of pintxos-inspired starters. While the Basque menu is seasonal, you can also come over for the usual staples of pastas, steak and wine to pair.
This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur