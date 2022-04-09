This One-Pan Shrimp Dinner Is Spring In A Bowl

Fresh produce is one of the best parts of spring, and the latest episode of Mad Genius features a dinner recipe that’s packed with a few seasonal favourites — new potatoes and peas. Food & Wine Culinary Director-at-Large Justin Chapple makes his dinner recipe for buttery shrimp with peas and potatoes, a fast (we’re talking 30 minutes), one-pan meal that’s perfect for weeknights. The shrimp, potatoes, and peas sit in a cream-infused broth that gets a hit of flavour from a Fresno chilli, garlic, and shallot, and begs for a piece of crusty bread for dipping. If you’d like, you can also round out the meal by pairing it with a glass of a crisp, steely California Chardonnay.

If this spring dinner sounds right up your alley, read on for Justin’s step-by-step method.

Recipe for one-pan shrimp dinner

Cook the potatoes…

Slice your baby gold potatoes into 1/4-inch-thick rounds and add them to boiling salted water in a 12-inch skillet. Let them cook for a few minutes until they’re barely tender — you can test them with a cake tester, fork, paring knife, or toothpick — and then transfer them to a plate with a slotted spoon. They’ll continue to cook off the heat.

…and then the peas

Leave the potato cooking water in the skillet, because you’re going to cook the peas in it next. Feel free to use either fresh or frozen shelled English peas, but if you can get your hands on fresh ones, it’s worth it. Cook them until they’re crisp-tender, and then remove the skillet from the heat. Drain the peas in a colander and rinse them under cold water, setting them aside and wiping the skillet clean so you can get started on the rest of the meal.

Start building flavours

Add unsalted butter and extra-virgin olive oil to the skillet, and, when the butter is melted, add the finely chopped shallot, Fresno chilli — with the seeds if you want more heat— garlic, and a bit of kosher salt. Once they’ve softened and become fragrant, the dry white wine goes in next. After it’s almost completely reduced, it’s time to add the shrimp.

Bring it all together

Justin calls for large, raw, peeled and deveined, tail-on shrimp here, but notes that you can also use frozen shrimp and add them right to the skillet. (They’ll just take a little bit longer to cook.) Add the shrimp to the skillet in a single layer. Justin recommends adding them clockwise or counterclockwise, so you know which one to flip first when it comes time to turn them over. Season them with salt and black pepper and let them cook, undisturbed, until they’re partially opaque. Then, flip them and add the lower-sodium chicken broth and potatoes immediately.

After you’ve added those ingredients, bring the mixture to a simmer, and when the shrimp are almost cooked through, add the peas and heavy cream.

Serve

Once everything is heated through, remove the skillet from the heat and taste it for seasoning, adding more salt and pepper as desired. Sprinkle on fresh dill for the finishing touch, grab a hunk of crusty bread — you’ll want it to soak up all that broth! — and tuck in.

“I mean it literally tastes like spring in a bowl. It is so good,” Justin says. “The potatoes are just tender, the peas pop in your mouth, the shrimp are tender and sweet. But this broth, which gets a kick from that Fresno chilli, is the perfect balance of richness from the butter and the cream. This is feel good food, I’ve got to say.”

