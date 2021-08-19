Wine & Dine

Tiffin at Home turns its food court experience into a curated home spread, for a limited time only

By Diandra Soliano
Associate Editor, MY
19 Aug 2021
Hang up your stay-at-home chef hats (they’re called toque blanche, did you know?) because for a limited time only, the city’s top chefs are coming together for a culinary celebration you don’t want to miss out on. 

Tiffin is a culinary platform that brings all us Malaysians together with our love for food. Its mission to create unique dining and drinking experiences like Tiffin Food Court, a festival-meet-food-court month featuring some of KL’s most famous restaurants and chefs. Tiffin at Home is the latest experience themed to the times: 10 menus spread across five weeks, through home delivery, of course.

More like this

You know you’re in for a treat. Here are some exciting highlights to expect from Tiffin at Home:

Darren Teoh
Darren Teoh of Dewakan.

This year Tiffin also teams up with various restaurants from Singapore, in conjunction with the Singapore Tourism Board for the Singapore Food Festival. Darren Teoh of Dewakan, which made the extended list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021, and Sun Kim of one-Michelin-starred Meta Restaurant, have an ingredient-driven menu to share, drawing from both chefs’ Malaysian and Korean heritages respectively. 

Chef Chai, whose modern European restaurant Copper has recently closed, is back and partnering with Inside Scoop and fermentation hub Kuno to create a fermentation-driven menu.

  • Frank Shen and Leon Tan
    Frank Shen and Leon Tan from Laut.
  • Laut
    Otah from Laut.
  • Laut
    Begerdil from Laut.

From Malaysia, Jun Wong of Kikubari brings her flair and passion for progressive Japanese cuisine, joining Ryan Clift of Singapore’s NOKA by Tippling Club to present a fun, playful and fresh menu. There’s also the contemporary restaurant Chocha Foodstore who’ve teamed with Laut Singapore to create a menu for Tiffin at Home inspired by the region’s sea-faring heritage.

  • Tracia Chan
    Tracia Chan of Dissolved Solids.
  • Tiffin At Home
    Exclusive Tiffin At Home cocktails from Dissolved Solids.

And then there are the drinks. If you know KL’s bar scene well, then you’re no stranger to CK Kho of Coley and Tracia Chan from Dissolved Solids, who’ve created special Chivas Regal 12 and Jameson Whisky cocktails for Tiffin at Home. 

Chef Sun Kim.
Chef Mui of Chocha Foodstore.

Tiffin At Home will operate on on a pre-order basis around a schedule of five weeks, from 19 August to 19 September. Here’s the full line-up:

WEEK 1

  1. Ember X Li X MU Artisan X Mutiara Figs Date: 19th August to 22nd August
  2. Soulbyrd X Noti Doughnuts X Cocoraw Date: 19th August to 22nd August
  3. Cocktails by Dissolved Solids

WEEK 2

  1. Gooddam X Homm Homm (26 to 29 August)
  2.  Cocktails by Coley
Tiffin At Home
The Modern Asian menu featuring Ember X Li X Mu Artisan X Mutiara Figs.

WEEK 3

  1. Dewakan X Meta (3 to 4 September)
  2. Akar Dining X Atelier Binchotan (2 to 5 September)
  3. Cocktails by Tickets

WEEK 4

  1. Copper X Kuno X Inside Scoop (9 to 12 September)
  2. Chocha Foodstore X Laut (9 to 11 September)
  3. Cocktails by Three X Co

WEEK 5

  1. Kikubari X Noka by Tippling Club (16 to 19 September)
  2. OpenHouse X Gēn 根 (16 to 19 September)

Order Tiffin At Home Here

Diandra Soliano
Associate Editor, MY
Diandra Soliano is the Associate Editor of Prestige Online Malaysia. In between morning coffees, long lunches (business, of course), and meeting deadlines over sundown cocktails in the city, you can find her at the yoga studio - or at least she hopes.
